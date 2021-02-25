SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Registration to Begin Today @ssc.nic.in: Check How to Apply Online, 10th Pass can apply!

SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC GD Constable 2021 application process will be commenced today from 25th March 2021 and will last till 10th May 2021. Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from 2nd to 25th August 2021.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment:

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 25th Mar to 10th May 2021 Last Date of Onilne Payment of Application Fee To be announced soon Last date for Generation of Offline Challan To be announced soon Last date for payment through Challan To be announced soon Date of Computer Based Exam 2nd to 25th August 2021

How to Apply Online for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

For the ease of the candidates, we have listed down the step-by-step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. The application can be filled in online mode only. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Recruitment Drive:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination’ under ‘Constable-GD’ Category

A new page will open where the candidates need to click on the link ‘Apply’ placed alongwith the Exam name ‘Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination’.

Step-3: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Step-4: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

(to be verified through OTP). Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

(to be verified through OTP). Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN Passport Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th)

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

Step-5: Fill in the Additional Details

Give your preference for Examination Centers . A candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.

. A candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications. If you are seeking age relaxation , select appropriate age- relaxation category.

, select appropriate age- relaxation category. Indicate your highest educational qualification .

. Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-6: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred photograph and signature will be rejected.

Step-7: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Step-8: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” check box, fill up captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature. After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.