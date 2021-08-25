SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Download PDF for Free Here! Subject-wise Model & Sample Papers with Answer Keys

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The online exam dates will soon be notified by Staff Selection Commission.

For cracking SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam, aspirants need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed of solving the offline exam. So, to increase your chances of clearing the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers PDF Download

You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers SSC GD Constable Exam from the table given below:

SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Links to Download PDF Files

SSC GD Constable Paper Held on 6th March 2019

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC GD Constable Paper Held on 12th February 2019

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper Morning Shift

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper Evening Shift

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper 2 Evening Shift

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper in Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC GD Constable Model Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

SSC GD Constable Sample Question Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in understanding the exam pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Prelims Exam.  The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Duration/ Time Allowed

Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

25/ 25

90 Minutes

Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness

25/ 25

Part-C: Elementary Mathematics

25/ 25

Part-D: English/ Hindi

25/ 25

Total

100/ 100

All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. The questions in the Computer Based Examination will be of Matriculation level. Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Allotment of CAPFs/ Organizations to finally selected candidates will be made on the basis of 'merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks)'-cum-'preference of CAPFs/ Organization' exercised by the candidates in the online Applications submitted by them.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam. 

FAQ

What is the Exam Pattern for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), And Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Will there be a negative marking in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE) will be conducted in how many languages?

English And Hindi Only

What will be the level of Questions in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

Matriculation Level

How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF For Both Male And Female Candidates

