SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Download PDF for Free Here! Subject-wise Model & Sample Papers with Answer Keys

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The online exam dates will soon be notified by Staff Selection Commission.

For cracking SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam, aspirants need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed of solving the offline exam. So, to increase your chances of clearing the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers PDF Download

You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers SSC GD Constable Exam from the table given below:

SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers Links to Download PDF Files SSC GD Constable Paper Held on 6th March 2019 DOWNLOAD PDF SSC GD Constable Paper Held on 12th February 2019 DOWNLOAD PDF SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper Morning Shift DOWNLOAD PDF SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper Evening Shift DOWNLOAD PDF SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper 2 Evening Shift DOWNLOAD PDF SSC GD Constable 2015 Question Paper in Hindi DOWNLOAD PDF SSC GD Constable Model Paper DOWNLOAD PDF SSC GD Constable Sample Question Paper DOWNLOAD PDF

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in understanding the exam pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Prelims Exam. The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning 25/ 25 90 Minutes Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness 25/ 25 Part-C: Elementary Mathematics 25/ 25 Part-D: English/ Hindi 25/ 25 Total 100/ 100

All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. The questions in the Computer Based Examination will be of Matriculation level. Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Allotment of CAPFs/ Organizations to finally selected candidates will be made on the basis of 'merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks)'-cum-'preference of CAPFs/ Organization' exercised by the candidates in the online Applications submitted by them.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam.