SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies for Female Candidates: Check BSF, CISF, ITBP, Assam Rifles, SSF, CAPF Recruitment Details-Age, Education, Height, Salary

SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies for Female Candidates: Check details of SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies announced for female candidates in CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, ITBP, Assam Rifles & SSF including Age, Education, Height, Salary, etc.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies for Female Candidates: This year Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the exam for the recruitment of 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in various CAPF Departments, i.e., Border Security Force (BSF) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for Rifleman (GD) Post in Assam Rifles (AR). So let’s look in detail the number of vacancies announced this year for the female candidates:

2847 Vacancies have been announced for female candidates in BSF, CISF, ITBP, Assam Rifles & SSF. In total, 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2021) have been announced:

2021 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates Force SC ST OBC EWS GEN Vacancies BSF 176 110 255 113 478 1132 CISF 128 86 193 88 359 854 CRPF 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 ITBP 28 20 42 8 117 215 AR 71 99 115 60 255 600 NIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 7 3 11 4 21 46 Total 410 318 616 273 1230 2847

AGE LIMIT & Relaxation for Female Candidates

Female Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years as on 1st August 2021. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd August 1998 and later than 1st August 2003.

The upper age limit relaxation is given below:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (Unreserved) 5 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (OBC) 8 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (SC/ ST) 10 years

Educational Qualification for Female Candidates

Candidate must have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University.

Nationality/ Citizenship

The female candidate must be a citizen of India. Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit a domicile/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) against her state/ UT.

Salary for Female Constables (GD) after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

The Pay Scale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission is Rs 21700- 69100:

Designation at CAPF Departments Pay Scale Pay Level GD Constable/ Rifleman GD 21700- 69100 Level 3

Apart from the Basic Pay, a Constable (GD) is entitled to several other benefits and allowance as mentioned below:

- Dearness Allowance (DA)

- Transportation Allowance

- House Rent Allowance (HRA)

- Medical Facilities

- Pension Schemes

- Gratuity

- Annual Paid Leaves

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Female Candidates

Based on the performance in CBE, female candidates will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and

category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the PET/ PST. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

PET For Female Candidates Race (for all candidates except belonging to Ladakh Region) 1.6 Kms in 8 and a half minutes Race (Only for candidates of Ladakh Region) 800 metres in 4 minutes

The number of candidates shortlisted for PET/ PST on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be about 12 times of the number of vacancies. More number of candidates can be shortlisted against the vacancies of SSF.

IMPORTANT: A women candidate, who as a result of tests is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over, shall be declared temporarily unfit and appointment be held in abeyance until the confinement is over. The vacancy against which a woman candidate was selected will be kept reserved for her. She will be re-examined for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) six weeks after the date of confinement, subject to the production of a medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner. If she is found fit, she may be appointed to the post kept reserved for and allowed the benefit of seniority in accordance with the instructions of the government, as amended from time to time Physical standards laid down for the post of Female Constable/Rifleman are:

HEIGHT

Female Candidates Categories Height (in cms) General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 157 Relaxations: The minimum height for all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 150 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States) 147.5 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura 152.5 Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :

(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 152.5

Note: Chest measurement for female candidates will not be taken. However, it will be ascertained that the chest is well developed.

WEIGHT

For male and female candidates: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards. The final decision of fitness/ unfitness in weight will be decided by the medical board at the time of medical examination based on the height and age chart on the day of medical examination and as per the height measured by the PST/ PET Board & as per guidelines for the same. Candidates must also remember that during PET/ PST, candidates who are found eligible on height parameters will undergo PET (race) followed by biometric/technology-aided identification. Also, scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for any relaxation, i.e., age, height, and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for Female Candidates

Female candidates who qualify in the PET/ PST will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the DME/ DV. The main purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

The number of candidates shortlisted for the DME/ DV on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be about 3 times of the number of vacancies. More number of candidates can be shortlisted against the vacancies of SSF.

Final Selection of Female Candidates for GD Constable in BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifle Posts

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the female candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam.