SSC GD Constable 2021 Notification to Release Soon: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

SSC GD Constable 2021 Notification to Release Soon: In this article, we are going to share the eligibility criteria including the Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Educational Qualification & Physical Standards for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Notification to Release Soon: Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) Posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) Posts in Assam Rifles. The selection process for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment will involve Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters mentioned below & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, educational qualifications, etc. for the SSC Constable (General Duty) Posts before applying at the official website - ssc.nic.in only.

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 AGE LIMIT

Candidates should between 18 and 23 years. Only the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate available on the date of submission of application will be accepted as proof of date of birth.

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Relaxation in Upper Age Limit

The upper age limit relaxation is given below:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (Unreserved) 5 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (OBC) 8 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (SC/ ST) 10 years Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st Jan 1980 to 31st Dec 1989. 5 years

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Candidate must have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University. The candidates must bring all relevant documents/ certificates in original with self-attested copies pertaining to age, education, caste, domicile, hill area, any category for relaxation, No Objection Certificate (NOC)/ discharge certificate (in case of ex-servicemen), which will be checked/ verified at the time of DME by CAPF Board.

The candidates who are able to prove, by documentary evidence, that the result of the qualifying examination was declared on or before the cutoff date and he/ she has been declared passed, will be considered to have the requisite Educational Qualification.

Nationality / Citizenship

The candidate must be a citizen of India. Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit a domicile/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) against his/ her state/ UT.

Physical Standards

Physical standards laid down for the post of Constable/Rifleman are:

Height

Height Height (in cms) Male Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 170 157 Relaxations: The minimum height for all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 150

Chest

Chest Chest (in cms) Male Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 80/5 N/A Relaxations: The minimum chest for all male candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 76/5 N/A

Weight

For male and female candidates: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Medical Standards

1. Eye Sight:

Visual Acuity Unaided Uncorrected Visual Acuity Refraction Color Vision Near Vision Distant Vision Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye Visual correction of any kind is not permitted even by glasses CP-III BY ISIHARA N6 N9 6 / 6 6 / 9

2. Medical Test (X-Ray) chest-PA view, Haemoglobin, Urine routine/ microscopic examination will be must for all candidates under medical examination.

3. Examination of blood pressure, (Normal Range Systolic 100-140 mm of Hg, Diastolic 60 to 90 mm of Hg).

4. Haemoglobin: (Normal Range: 12-16 g/dL for male, 10-14 g/dL for female).Candidates with more than 18 g/dL will be considered unfit. Haemoglobin below 12 g/dL for males and below 10 g/dL for females will be considered as disqualified.

5. Tattoo: Following criteria has been fixed to determine the permissibility of Tattoo:

a) Content: Tattoo depicting religious symbols or figures and the name, as followed in the Indian Army are to be permitted.

b) Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of the forearm, but only left forearm, being non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed.

c) Size: Must be less than 1/4 of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

6. The candidate must not have a knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein, or squint in the eyes.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process.