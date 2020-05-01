SSC Announced its collaboration with UMANG Platform of MeitY: Get Latest News, Exam/Result/Vacancies 2020 Updates on GOI App

As per the latest official notification, the Staff Selection Commission has announced its collaboration with the UMANG Platform of MeitY (GOI). Candidates can now check all the latest news; exam, result, vacancies and admit card updates; and Examination Calendar on UMANG App now.

About UMANG MeitY APP

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is envisaged to make e-governance. It is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India.

The platform provides access to e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services at Pan India Level. UMANG service has been made available on multiple channels like mobile application, web, IVR and SMS which can be accessed through smartphones, feature phones, tablets and desktops.

SSC Services on UMANG Platform of MeitY (GOI APP)

The following modules of the Staff Selection Commission’s Portal have also been made available on the ‘Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG)’ Platform of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY):

(i) Latest News

(ii) Notices of Examinations

(iii) Results of Examinations

(iv) Examination Calendar

(v) Vacancies

How to use SSC Services on UMANG App?

The candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app’ to download the application on their mobile phones.

Candidates are required to follow 3 steps after downloading the UMANG App on their Mobile Devices:

Step-1: Create Profile on the App and Register as a New User.

Step-2: Sort and Filter through Categories and services

Step-3: Search to access relevant services (SSC Services)

In a recent press conference, Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed that the postponed exam dates of the SSC Exam will be decided after assessing the COVID-19 Lockdown situation as on 3rd May 2020. SSC held a special meeting on 15th April 2020 to review the situation arising out of the Corona Virus pandemic and its effect on the upcoming exam scheduled to be conducted. Candidates can check the details of the meeting and its excerpts from the link given below:

Earlier Commission has notified regarding the already postponed exams like SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam and SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam.