SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Online Exam (CBE), Physical Efficiency/ Standard Tests (PET/PST), Medical Test (DME) Details

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get the latest SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for the recruitment of 25271 vacancies of Constable/ Rifleman (Ground Duty) including Online Exam (CBE), Physical Efficiency/ Standard Tests (PET/PST) & Medical Exam (DME) Details.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: SSC has begun the registration process for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The online exam dates will soon be notified by Staff Selection Commission.

Below are important dates SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment:

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Exam Important Dates Online Application Opening Date 17th July 2021 Online Application Closing Date 31st August 2021 (23:30) Get Direct Link to Apply Online Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee 2nd September 2021 (23:30) Last date for Generation of Offline Challan 4th September 2021 (23:30) Last date for payment through Challan 7th September 2021 (23:30) Date of Computer Based Exam To be announced soon

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

All these stages of the examination are mandatory. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE)

The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning 25/ 25 90 Miniutes Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness 25/ 25 Part-C: Elementary Mathematics 25/ 25 Part-D: English/ Hindi 25/ 25 Total 100/ 100

Note:

- All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.

- The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

- There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

- Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

- The questions in the Computer Based Examination will be of Matriculation level.

Male and female candidates will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the PET/ PST. The number of candidates shortlisted for PET/ PST on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be about 12 times of the number of vacancies. More number of candidates can be shortlisted against the vacancies of SSF.

Incentive to NCC Certificate Holders

The incentive to ‘NCC Certificate’ holders will be granted at the following scales:

Certificate Category Incentive/ Bonus marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2% of the maximum marks of the examination

Note:

(i) The benefit to NCC Certificate Holder will only be given on production of the original certificate supporting their claims at the time of document verification. However, till the verification of the NCC Certificate, bonus marks will be awarded provisionally as per the claim of the candidate in the online application form.

(ii) The crucial date for this purpose will be the closing date of receipt of online applications.

(iii) This benefit is not available for Ex-servicemen.

SSC GD Constable 2021 CBE Syllabus

The standard and syllabus of the online examination will be of Matriculation Level. Let’s look at the syllabus of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam:

Subjects Syllabus General Intelligence and Reasoning Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be tested through questions principally of non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity, Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research, etc. These Questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. Elementary Mathematics This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc. English/ Hindi: Candidates’ ability to understand basic English/ Hindi and his basic comprehension would be tested.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. Detailed scrutiny of candidates’ eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of DME. Therefore, it will be the responsibility of the candidates to verify their eligibility as prescribed in this notice before appearing for CBE/ PST/ PET. During PET/ PST, candidates who are found eligible on height parameters will undergo PET (race) followed by biometric/technology-aided identification. Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for any relaxation i.e. age, height, and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards.

Ex-servicemen who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination for PET/ PST will have to appear in PET/ PST for recording measurement of height, chest, and weight only. PET will not be held for these Ex-servicemen candidates. However, they will have to qualify the medical examination.

Physical Efficiency Test for Male & Female candidates

Candidates have to clear the race within the following time limits:

PET For Male Candidates For Female Candidates Race (for all candidates except belonging to Ladakh Region) 5 kms in 24 minutes 1.6 kms in 8 and a half minutes Race (Only for candidates of Ladakh Region) 1.6 kms in 6 and a half minutes 800 metres in 4 minutes

Physical Standard Test (PST) for Male & Female candidates

Physical standards laid down for the post of Constable/Rifleman are:

Height

Height Height (in cms) Male Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 170 157 Relaxations: The minimum height for all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 150 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States) 157.0 147.5 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160.0 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh 165.0 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura 162.5 152.5 Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :

(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 157.0 152.5

Chest

Chest Chest (in cms) Male (Unexpanded

(cms)/ Minimum

Expansion

(cms)) Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 80/5 N/A Relaxations: The minimum chest for all male candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 76/5 N/A Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas

and candidates belonging to the States UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will be 78/5 N/A Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :

(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 77/5 N/A

Weight

For male and female candidates: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for relaxations i.e. height and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) and before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards. Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above for the candidates other than those belonging to the ST category will be permissible only on production of certificate at the time of PST/ PET.

The candidates who are declared not qualified in Physical Standards, i.e. height and chest may prefer an appeal on the same day, if they so desire, to the Appellate Authority nominated for the Centre through Presiding Officer (PO). The decision of the Appellate Authority will be final and no further appeal or representation in this regard will be entertained thereafter. There is no appeal in PET (Race).

Detailed Medical examination (DME)

Male and female candidates who qualify in the PET/ PST will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the DME/ DV. The number of candidates shortlisted for the DME/ DV on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be about 3 times of the number of vacancies. More number of candidates can be shortlisted against the vacancies of SSF. At the time of DME, the following documents will be verified:

S. No. Documents 1 Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name, and educational qualification. 2 Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority 3 Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable. 4 Certificate from serving defense personnel 5 Undertaking from Ex-Servicemen candidates 6 Caste Certificate (as applicable) from the candidates seeking reservation/ age relaxation. 7 Certificate from candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement. 8 Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims as mentioned in category 9 Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee

The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness. The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and AR issued vide MHA.

Final Selection in CAPFs

The candidates who are qualified in the PET/ PST and DV/ Medical Examination will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list. Allotment of CAPFs/ Organizations to finally selected candidates will be made on the basis of 'merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks)'-cum-'preference of CAPFs/ Organization' exercised by the candidates in the online Applications submitted by them.