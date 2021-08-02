SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details: Check Border Guarding & Militancy/Naxal affected Districts List under CAPF/BSF/CISF/ SSB/ITBP/SSF/Assam Rifles Recruitment

SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details: Check the list of Border Guarding & Militancy/Naxal affected Districts for CAPF/BSF/CISF/ SSB/ITBP/SSF/Assam Rifles Postings under SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment of 25271 Vacancies for both male and female candidates.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details: This year 25271 vacancies have been announced for Constable/Rifleman (GD) Posts in various CAPF Departments. SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) and CAPFs will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME)) for the recruitment of the following posts in different paramilitary forces:

SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2021 Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100) Post Force Total Vacancies Constable (General Duty) Border Security Force (BSF) 7545 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 8464 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 0 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 3806 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 1431 National Investigation Agency (NIA) 0 Secretariat Security Force (SSF) 240 Rifleman (General Duty) Assam Rifles (AR) 3785 Total 25271

Note:

- The vacancies are Tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission.

- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting/ Location

Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India. The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to the availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with the availability of training space. The Joining and in-service issues, seniority, training, etc will be regulated in accordance with the rules and regulations of various Organizations.

Candidates have to give preference for following CAPFs/ Organizations, in the order of priority, in the online Application Form. Filling of all six preferences shall be essential:

- BSF (A)

- CISF (B)

- SSB (D)

- ITBP (E)

- Assam Rifles (F)

- SSF (H)

Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

SSC GD Constable 2021 State-wise /UT Wise Vacancies Recruitment

Candidates will be considered for recruitment in their respective State/ UT on the production of valid “Domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC)” issued by the competent authority so authorized by the concerned State/ UT to prove their domiciliary status at the time of Documents Verification (DV) failing which his candidature will be canceled forthwith. The Domicile/ PRC certificate must be of the State/ UT indicated by the candidates in their online Application Form, failing which, their candidature will be canceled forthwith.

State/ UT with Code State/UT Code State/UT Code Andaman and Nicobar Islands 01 Lakshadweep 19 Andhra Pradesh 02 Madhya Pradesh 20 Arunachal Pradesh 03 Maharashtra 21 Assam 04 Manipur 22 Bihar 05 Meghalaya 23 Chandigarh 06 Mizoram 24 Chhattisgarh 07 Nagaland 25 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 08 Odisha 26 Delhi 09 Puducherry 27 Goa 10 Punjab 28 Gujarat 11 Rajasthan 29 Haryana 12 Sikkim 30 Himachal Pradesh 13 Tamil Nadu 31 Jammu and Kashmir 14 Telangana 32 Jharkhand 15 Tripura 33 Karnataka 16 Uttar Pradesh 34 Kerala 17 Uttarakhand 35 Ladakh 18 West Bengal 36

Since the State of Assam is not issuing Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residence Certificate, candidates belonging to the state of Assam are not required to submit the same. However, their selection will be subject to verification of residential status from the concerned District Authorities.

West Pakistani Refugees (WPR) who have settled in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh but have not been given the status of citizens of the UTs will be recruited without the condition of having a domicile certificate from the designated authority of the J&K and Ladakh UTs. However such candidates will be required to submit a Nativity/ Identity Certificate for the WPR.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Border Guarding & Militancy/Naxal affected Districts List

Candidates will be considered for the vacancies of a State/ UT and further for the vacancies of Border Guarding Districts, Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts based on the information provided by them in the online Application Form and subsequent submission of relevant Domicile Certificate at the time of DME/ Document Verification. If a district belongs to the Border Guarding area as well as Naxal/ Militancy affected area, vacancies will be filled in the order of the Border Guarding area followed by the Naxal/ Militancy affected area.

The list containing names of Border Guarding Districts are:

List of Border Guarding Districts State/ UT District Assam Dhubri Cachar Karimganj Kokrajhar Baksa Chirang Udalguri South Salmara Mankachar Gujarat Banaskantha Kutch Patan Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Samba Kathua Poonch Rajouri Baramulla Bandipora Kupwara Ladakh Leh Kargil Himachal Pradesh Lahaul & Spiti Kinnaur Meghalaya South West Garo Hills West Garo Hills South Garo Hills South West Khasi Hills East Khasi Hills West Jaintia Hills East Jaintia Hills Mizoram Champhai Lawngtlai Lunglei Mamit Saiha Serchhip Nhathial Saitual Khawzawl Nagaland Phek Kiphire Mon Tuensang Noklak Punjab Amritsar Taran Taran Fazilka Ferozpur Gurdaspur Pathankot Rajasthan Barmer Bikaner Sri Ganganagar Jaisalmer Tripura North Tripura Unakoti Dhalai West Tripura Khowai Sepahijala Gomti South Tripura Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Tirap Changlang Longding West Kameng East Kameng Kurung Kumey Kra Daadi Upper Subansiri West Siang Upper Siang Dibang Valley Lower Dibang Valley Anjaw Shi Yomi West Bengal Cooch Behar Darjeeling Dakshin Dinajpur Jalpaiguri Alipurduar Malda Murshidabad Nadia North 24 Parganas South 24 Parganas Uttar Dinajpur Kalimpong Sikkim East Sikkim West Sikkim North Sikkim Manipur Ukhrul Chandel Churachandpur Kamjong Tengnoupal Pherzawl Bihar West Champaran East Champaran Sitamari Madhubani Supaul Araria Kishanganj Uttar Pradesh Pilibhit Lakhimpur Kheri Bahraich Shravasti Balrampur Siddharthnagar Maharajganj Uttarakhand Pithoragarh Champawat Udham Singh Nagar Uttarkashi Chamoli

The list containing names of Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts are:

List of Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts State Number of Districts Name of Districts Andhra Pradesh 6 East Godavari, Guntur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari. Bihar 16 Arwal, Aurangabad, Banka, East Champaran, Gaya, Jamui, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Rohtas, Vaishali, West Champaran. Chhattisgarh 14 Balod, Balrampur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Gariyaband, Kanker, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Sukma, Kabirdham. Jharkhand 19 Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad, Dumka, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharaswan, West Singhbhum. Kerala 3 Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad. Madhya Pradesh 2 Balaghat, Mandla Maharashtra 3 Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia. Odisha 15 Angul, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambhalpur, Sundargarh. Telangana 8 Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, JayashankarBhupalpally, Khammam, Komaram-Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Warangal Rural. Uttar Pradesh 3 Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonebhadra. West Bengal 1 Jhargram Total 90 Arunachal Pradesh All Districts Militancy affected Assam All Militancy affected Jammu & Kashmir All Militancy affected Ladakh All Militancy affected Manipur All Militancy affected Meghalaya All Militancy affected Mizoram All Militancy affected Nagaland All Militancy affected Tripura All Militancy affected Total 9

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination, and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination.