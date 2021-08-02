Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 2, 2021 16:42 IST
SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details: Check Border Guarding & Militancy/Naxal affected Districts List under CAPF/BSF/CISF/ SSB/ITBP/SSF/Assam Rifles Recruitment

SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details: This year 25271 vacancies have been announced for Constable/Rifleman (GD) Posts in various CAPF Departments. SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) and CAPFs will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME)) for the recruitment of the following posts in different paramilitary forces:

SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2021

Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100)

Post

Force

Total Vacancies

Constable (General Duty)

Border Security Force (BSF)

7545

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

8464

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

0

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

3806

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

1431

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

0

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

240

Rifleman (General Duty)

Assam Rifles (AR)

3785

Total

25271

Note:

- The vacancies are Tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission.

- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting/ Location

Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India. The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to the availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with the availability of training space. The Joining and in-service issues, seniority, training, etc will be regulated in accordance with the rules and regulations of various Organizations.

Candidates have to give preference for following CAPFs/ Organizations, in the order of priority, in the online Application Form. Filling of all six preferences shall be essential:

- BSF (A)

- CISF (B)

- SSB (D)

- ITBP (E)

- Assam Rifles (F)

- SSF (H)

Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

SSC GD Constable 2021 State-wise /UT Wise Vacancies Recruitment

Candidates will be considered for recruitment in their respective State/ UT on the production of valid “Domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC)” issued by the competent authority so authorized by the concerned State/ UT to prove their domiciliary status at the time of Documents Verification (DV) failing which his candidature will be canceled forthwith. The Domicile/ PRC certificate must be of the State/ UT indicated by the candidates in their online Application Form, failing which, their candidature will be canceled forthwith.

State/ UT with Code

State/UT

Code

State/UT

Code

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

01

Lakshadweep

19

Andhra Pradesh

02

Madhya Pradesh

20

Arunachal Pradesh

03

Maharashtra

21

Assam

04

Manipur

22

Bihar

05

Meghalaya

23

Chandigarh

06

Mizoram

24

Chhattisgarh

07

Nagaland

25

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

08

Odisha

26

Delhi

09

Puducherry

27

Goa

10

Punjab

28

Gujarat

11

Rajasthan

29

Haryana

12

Sikkim

30

Himachal Pradesh

13

Tamil Nadu

31

Jammu and Kashmir

14

Telangana

32

Jharkhand

15

Tripura

33

Karnataka

16

Uttar Pradesh

34

Kerala

17

Uttarakhand

35

Ladakh

18

West Bengal

36

Since the State of Assam is not issuing Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residence Certificate, candidates belonging to the state of Assam are not required to submit the same. However, their selection will be subject to verification of residential status from the concerned District Authorities.

West Pakistani Refugees (WPR) who have settled in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh but have not been given the status of citizens of the UTs will be recruited without the condition of having a domicile certificate from the designated authority of the J&K and Ladakh UTs. However such candidates will be required to submit a Nativity/ Identity Certificate for the WPR.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Border Guarding & Militancy/Naxal affected Districts List

Candidates will be considered for the vacancies of a State/ UT and further for the vacancies of Border Guarding Districts, Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts based on the information provided by them in the online Application Form and subsequent submission of relevant Domicile Certificate at the time of DME/ Document Verification. If a district belongs to the Border Guarding area as well as Naxal/ Militancy affected area, vacancies will be filled in the order of the Border Guarding area followed by the Naxal/ Militancy affected area.

The list containing names of Border Guarding Districts are:

List of Border Guarding Districts

State/ UT

District

Assam

Dhubri

Cachar

Karimganj

Kokrajhar

Baksa

Chirang

Udalguri

South Salmara Mankachar

Gujarat

Banaskantha

Kutch

Patan

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Samba

Kathua

Poonch

Rajouri

Baramulla

Bandipora

Kupwara

Ladakh

Leh

Kargil

Himachal Pradesh

Lahaul & Spiti

Kinnaur

Meghalaya

South West Garo Hills

West Garo Hills

South Garo Hills

South West Khasi Hills

East Khasi Hills

West Jaintia Hills

East Jaintia Hills

Mizoram

Champhai

Lawngtlai

Lunglei

Mamit

Saiha

Serchhip

Nhathial

Saitual

Khawzawl

Nagaland

Phek

Kiphire

Mon

Tuensang

Noklak

Punjab

Amritsar

Taran Taran

Fazilka

Ferozpur

Gurdaspur

Pathankot

Rajasthan

Barmer

Bikaner

Sri Ganganagar

Jaisalmer

Tripura

North Tripura

Unakoti

Dhalai

West Tripura

Khowai

Sepahijala

Gomti

South Tripura

Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang

Tirap

Changlang

Longding

West Kameng

East Kameng

Kurung Kumey

Kra Daadi

Upper Subansiri

West Siang

Upper Siang

Dibang Valley

Lower Dibang Valley

Anjaw

Shi Yomi

West Bengal

Cooch Behar

Darjeeling

Dakshin Dinajpur

Jalpaiguri

Alipurduar

Malda

Murshidabad

Nadia

North 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas

Uttar Dinajpur

Kalimpong

Sikkim

East Sikkim

West Sikkim

North Sikkim

Manipur

Ukhrul

Chandel

Churachandpur

Kamjong

Tengnoupal

Pherzawl

Bihar

West Champaran

East Champaran

Sitamari

Madhubani

Supaul

Araria

Kishanganj

Uttar Pradesh

Pilibhit

Lakhimpur Kheri

Bahraich

Shravasti

Balrampur

Siddharthnagar

Maharajganj

Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh

Champawat

Udham Singh Nagar

Uttarkashi

Chamoli

The list containing names of Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts are:

List of Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts

State

Number of Districts

Name of Districts

Andhra Pradesh

6

East Godavari, Guntur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam,

Vizianagaram, West Godavari.

Bihar

16

Arwal, Aurangabad, Banka, East Champaran, Gaya, Jamui, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Rohtas, Vaishali, West Champaran.

Chhattisgarh

14

Balod, Balrampur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Gariyaband, Kanker, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Sukma, Kabirdham.

Jharkhand

19

Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad, Dumka, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharaswan, West Singhbhum.

Kerala

3

Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad.

Madhya Pradesh

2

Balaghat, Mandla

Maharashtra

3

Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia.

Odisha

15

Angul, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambhalpur, Sundargarh.

Telangana

8

Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, JayashankarBhupalpally, Khammam, Komaram-Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Warangal Rural.

Uttar Pradesh

3

Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonebhadra.

West Bengal

1

Jhargram

Total

90

 

Arunachal Pradesh

All Districts

Militancy affected

Assam

All

Militancy affected

Jammu & Kashmir

All

Militancy affected

Ladakh

All

Militancy affected

Manipur

All

Militancy affected

Meghalaya

All

Militancy affected

Mizoram

All

Militancy affected

Nagaland

All

Militancy affected

Tripura

All

Militancy affected

Total

9

 

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination, and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination.

FAQ

What is the Pay Scale under SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100)

How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, AR & SSF For Both Male And Female Candidates

What is the Selection Process under SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), And Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

What is the age limit for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Candidates Should Be Between 18 And 23 Years (Categorywise Upper Age Relaxation Is Applicable)

What is the Educational Qualification for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam?

Matriculation Or 10th Class

