SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details: Check Border Guarding & Militancy/Naxal affected Districts List under CAPF/BSF/CISF/ SSB/ITBP/SSF/Assam Rifles Recruitment

SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details: This year 25271 vacancies have been announced for Constable/Rifleman (GD) Posts in various CAPF Departments. SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) and CAPFs will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME)) for the recruitment of the following posts in different paramilitary forces:
|
SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2021
Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100)
|
Post
|
Force
|
Total Vacancies
|
Constable (General Duty)
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
7545
|
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
8464
|
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
|
0
|
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
|
3806
|
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
|
1431
|
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
|
0
|
Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
|
240
|
Rifleman (General Duty)
|
Assam Rifles (AR)
|
3785
|
Total
|
25271
Note:
- The vacancies are Tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission.
- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.
SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting/ Location
Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India. The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to the availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with the availability of training space. The Joining and in-service issues, seniority, training, etc will be regulated in accordance with the rules and regulations of various Organizations.
Candidates have to give preference for following CAPFs/ Organizations, in the order of priority, in the online Application Form. Filling of all six preferences shall be essential:
- BSF (A)
- CISF (B)
- SSB (D)
- ITBP (E)
- Assam Rifles (F)
- SSF (H)
Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.
SSC GD Constable 2021 State-wise /UT Wise Vacancies Recruitment
Candidates will be considered for recruitment in their respective State/ UT on the production of valid “Domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC)” issued by the competent authority so authorized by the concerned State/ UT to prove their domiciliary status at the time of Documents Verification (DV) failing which his candidature will be canceled forthwith. The Domicile/ PRC certificate must be of the State/ UT indicated by the candidates in their online Application Form, failing which, their candidature will be canceled forthwith.
|
State/ UT with Code
|
State/UT
|
Code
|
State/UT
|
Code
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
01
|
Lakshadweep
|
19
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
02
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
20
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
03
|
Maharashtra
|
21
|
Assam
|
04
|
Manipur
|
22
|
Bihar
|
05
|
Meghalaya
|
23
|
Chandigarh
|
06
|
Mizoram
|
24
|
Chhattisgarh
|
07
|
Nagaland
|
25
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|
08
|
Odisha
|
26
|
Delhi
|
09
|
Puducherry
|
27
|
Goa
|
10
|
Punjab
|
28
|
Gujarat
|
11
|
Rajasthan
|
29
|
Haryana
|
12
|
Sikkim
|
30
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
13
|
Tamil Nadu
|
31
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
14
|
Telangana
|
32
|
Jharkhand
|
15
|
Tripura
|
33
|
Karnataka
|
16
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
34
|
Kerala
|
17
|
Uttarakhand
|
35
|
Ladakh
|
18
|
West Bengal
|
36
Since the State of Assam is not issuing Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residence Certificate, candidates belonging to the state of Assam are not required to submit the same. However, their selection will be subject to verification of residential status from the concerned District Authorities.
West Pakistani Refugees (WPR) who have settled in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh but have not been given the status of citizens of the UTs will be recruited without the condition of having a domicile certificate from the designated authority of the J&K and Ladakh UTs. However such candidates will be required to submit a Nativity/ Identity Certificate for the WPR.
SSC GD Constable 2021 Border Guarding & Militancy/Naxal affected Districts List
Candidates will be considered for the vacancies of a State/ UT and further for the vacancies of Border Guarding Districts, Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts based on the information provided by them in the online Application Form and subsequent submission of relevant Domicile Certificate at the time of DME/ Document Verification. If a district belongs to the Border Guarding area as well as Naxal/ Militancy affected area, vacancies will be filled in the order of the Border Guarding area followed by the Naxal/ Militancy affected area.
The list containing names of Border Guarding Districts are:
|
List of Border Guarding Districts
|
State/ UT
|
District
|
Assam
|
Dhubri
|
Cachar
|
Karimganj
|
Kokrajhar
|
Baksa
|
Chirang
|
Udalguri
|
South Salmara Mankachar
|
Gujarat
|
Banaskantha
|
Kutch
|
Patan
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Samba
|
Kathua
|
Poonch
|
Rajouri
|
Baramulla
|
Bandipora
|
Kupwara
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Kargil
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Lahaul & Spiti
|
Kinnaur
|
Meghalaya
|
South West Garo Hills
|
West Garo Hills
|
South Garo Hills
|
South West Khasi Hills
|
East Khasi Hills
|
West Jaintia Hills
|
East Jaintia Hills
|
Mizoram
|
Champhai
|
Lawngtlai
|
Lunglei
|
Mamit
|
Saiha
|
Serchhip
|
Nhathial
|
Saitual
|
Khawzawl
|
Nagaland
|
Phek
|
Kiphire
|
Mon
|
Tuensang
|
Noklak
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
Taran Taran
|
Fazilka
|
Ferozpur
|
Gurdaspur
|
Pathankot
|
Rajasthan
|
Barmer
|
Bikaner
|
Sri Ganganagar
|
Jaisalmer
|
Tripura
|
North Tripura
|
Unakoti
|
Dhalai
|
West Tripura
|
Khowai
|
Sepahijala
|
Gomti
|
South Tripura
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Tawang
|
Tirap
|
Changlang
|
Longding
|
West Kameng
|
East Kameng
|
Kurung Kumey
|
Kra Daadi
|
Upper Subansiri
|
West Siang
|
Upper Siang
|
Dibang Valley
|
Lower Dibang Valley
|
Anjaw
|
Shi Yomi
|
West Bengal
|
Cooch Behar
|
Darjeeling
|
Dakshin Dinajpur
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Alipurduar
|
Malda
|
Murshidabad
|
Nadia
|
North 24 Parganas
|
South 24 Parganas
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Kalimpong
|
Sikkim
|
East Sikkim
|
West Sikkim
|
North Sikkim
|
Manipur
|
Ukhrul
|
Chandel
|
Churachandpur
|
Kamjong
|
Tengnoupal
|
Pherzawl
|
Bihar
|
West Champaran
|
East Champaran
|
Sitamari
|
Madhubani
|
Supaul
|
Araria
|
Kishanganj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Pilibhit
|
Lakhimpur Kheri
|
Bahraich
|
Shravasti
|
Balrampur
|
Siddharthnagar
|
Maharajganj
|
Uttarakhand
|
Pithoragarh
|
Champawat
|
Udham Singh Nagar
|
Uttarkashi
|
Chamoli
The list containing names of Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts are:
|
List of Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts
|
State
|
Number of Districts
|
Name of Districts
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
6
|
East Godavari, Guntur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam,
Vizianagaram, West Godavari.
|
Bihar
|
16
|
Arwal, Aurangabad, Banka, East Champaran, Gaya, Jamui, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Rohtas, Vaishali, West Champaran.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
14
|
Balod, Balrampur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Gariyaband, Kanker, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Sukma, Kabirdham.
|
Jharkhand
|
19
|
Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad, Dumka, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharaswan, West Singhbhum.
|
Kerala
|
3
|
Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2
|
Balaghat, Mandla
|
Maharashtra
|
3
|
Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia.
|
Odisha
|
15
|
Angul, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambhalpur, Sundargarh.
|
Telangana
|
8
|
Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, JayashankarBhupalpally, Khammam, Komaram-Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Warangal Rural.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3
|
Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonebhadra.
|
West Bengal
|
1
|
Jhargram
|
Total
|
90
|
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
All Districts
|
Militancy affected
|
Assam
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Ladakh
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Manipur
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Meghalaya
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Mizoram
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Nagaland
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Tripura
|
All
|
Militancy affected
|
Total
|
9
|
The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination, and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination.
|
Also Read: