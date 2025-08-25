BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Register for 300 Posts - More Details Here

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has published recruitment notification for 300 Constable (GD)posts. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get remuneration as per 7th CPC as RS. 21,700 to 69,100  as per govt norms. 

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has published recruitment notification for 300 Constable (GD)posts. Out of 300 positions, 191 are for Male and 34 for Female and for Border Districts of Meghalaya, 64 are for Male and 11 are for Female. Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the Recruitment Rally. Candidates are advised to appear from September 02 to 12, 2025 as per the schedule. 

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get remuneration as per 7th CPC as RS. 21,700 to 69,100 as per govt norms. The BSF Constable application form 2025 is available on the official websites, bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification for 300 Constable posts is available on the offial website. You can download the recruitment pdf directly through the link given below-

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

 BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Check the table below for the overview of BSF Constable Recruitment 2025=

Details

Information

Recruiting Body

Border Security Force (BSF)

Post Name

Constable(General Duty) i

Trades Available

Cook, Water Carrier, Washer, Barber

Total Vacancies

300

Pay Level

Level -3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100)

Educational Qualification

Minimum Matriculation or 10th class pass from recognized Board/University.

Age Limit

18 to 25 Ye8ars (as per official notification)

Official Website

bsf.gov.in

 

How to Apply for BSF Constable 2025?

Candidates who wish to apply for the BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 are advised to personally appear at nearest Centre of examination in any one of the following Recruiting Centers along with enrolment form duly completed in all respect and documents as mentioned below for collection of Admit Card by hand for appearing PST, PET and subsequent events for their selection as Constable(GD) in BSF from September 02 to 12, 2025 as per the schedule. 

