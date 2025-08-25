BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Register for 300 Posts - More Details Here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has published recruitment notification for 300 Constable (GD)posts. Out of 300 positions, 191 are for Male and 34 for Female and for Border Districts of Meghalaya, 64 are for Male and 11 are for Female. Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the Recruitment Rally. Candidates are advised to appear from September 02 to 12, 2025 as per the schedule.

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get remuneration as per 7th CPC as RS. 21,700 to 69,100 as per govt norms. The BSF Constable application form 2025 is available on the official websites, bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification for 300 Constable posts is available on the offial website. You can download the recruitment pdf directly through the link given below-