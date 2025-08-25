BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Register for 300 Posts - More Details Here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has published recruitment notification for 300 Constable (GD)posts. Out of 300 positions, 191 are for Male and 34 for Female and for Border Districts of Meghalaya, 64 are for Male and 11 are for Female. Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the Recruitment Rally. Candidates are advised to appear from September 02 to 12, 2025 as per the schedule.
Candidates selected finally for these posts will get remuneration as per 7th CPC as RS. 21,700 to 69,100 as per govt norms. The BSF Constable application form 2025 is available on the official websites, bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The detailed notification for 300 Constable posts is available on the offial website. You can download the recruitment pdf directly through the link given below-
|BSF Constable Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Highlights
Check the table below for the overview of BSF Constable Recruitment 2025=
|
Details
|
Information
|
Recruiting Body
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
Post Name
|
Constable(General Duty) i
|
Trades Available
|
Cook, Water Carrier, Washer, Barber
|
Total Vacancies
|
300
|
Pay Level
|
Level -3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Minimum Matriculation or 10th class pass from recognized Board/University.
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 25 Ye8ars (as per official notification)
|
Official Website
|
bsf.gov.in
How to Apply for BSF Constable 2025?
Candidates who wish to apply for the BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 are advised to personally appear at nearest Centre of examination in any one of the following Recruiting Centers along with enrolment form duly completed in all respect and documents as mentioned below for collection of Admit Card by hand for appearing PST, PET and subsequent events for their selection as Constable(GD) in BSF from September 02 to 12, 2025 as per the schedule.
