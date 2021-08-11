SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight & Other Medical Standards

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31 st August: SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Registration will be conducted till 31 st August 2021 at ssc.nic.in. Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight & Other Medical Standards required for SSC GD Constable 2021 Selection.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Registration is being held at the Staff Selection Commission’s official website - ssc.nic.in. As per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 25271 GD Constable vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles will be conducted this year. The SSC GD Constable 2021 Selection process consists of three phases – Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Below are important dates SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment:

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Exam Important Dates Online Application Opening Date 17th July 2021 Online Application Closing Date 31st August 2021 (23:30) Get Direct Link to Apply Online Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee 2nd September 2021 (23:30) Last date for Generation of Offline Challan 4th September 2021 (23:30) Last date for payment through Challan 7th September 2021 (23:30) Date of Computer Based Exam To be announced soon

Check How to Apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment through UMANG APP

Male and female candidates will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the PET/ PST. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. Detailed scrutiny of candidates’ eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of DME.

One cannot get selected in India’s Best Paramilitary Forces if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Physical Standard Test (PST) for Male & Female candidates

Physical standards laid down for the post of Constable/Rifleman are:

Height

Height Height (in cms) Male Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 170 157 Relaxations: The minimum height for all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 150 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States) 157.0 147.5 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160.0 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh 165.0 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura 162.5 152.5 Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :

(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 157.0 152.5

Chest

Chest Chest (in cms) Male (Unexpanded

(cms)/ Minimum

Expansion

(cms)) Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 80/5 N/A Relaxations: The minimum chest for all male candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 76/5 N/A Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas

and candidates belonging to the States UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will be 78/5 N/A Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :

(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 77/5 N/A

Weight

For male and female candidates: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for relaxations i.e. height and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) and before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards. Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above for the candidates other than those belonging to the ST category will be permissible only on production of certificate at the time of PST/ PET.

Average body weights in Kilograms for Different Age Groups and Heights:

Age Groups and Heights and Weightage for CAPF Male Candidates Heights in CMs Age in Years 18-22 23-27 28-32 33-37 156 44-54 46-56 47-58 48-59 158 45-55 47-57 48.5-59.5 49.5-60.5 160 46-56 47.5-58.5 49.5-60.5 50.5-61.5 162 47-58 49-60 50.5-61.5 52-63 164 48-59 50-61 52-63.5 53-65 166 49.5-60.5 51.5-62.5 53-65 54.5-66.5 168 51-62 52.5-64.5 54.5-66.5 56-68 170 52-64 54-66 56-68 57.5-70.5 172 54-66 55.5-67.5 57-70 59-72 174 55-67 57-70 59-72 61-74.5 176 56.5-69 55.5-71.5 60.6-73.5 62-76 178 57.5-70.5 60-73 61.5-75.5 63.5-77.5 180 59-72` 61-75 63.5-77.5 65.5-80 182 61-74.5 62.5-76.5 65-79 66.5-81.5 184 63-77 64.5-78.5 66.5-81.5 68.5-83.5 186 63.5-77.5 65.5-80.5 68-83 70-86 188 65-79 67.5-82.5 70-85.5 71.5-87.5 190 66-81 68.5-83.5 70.5-86.5 72.5-88.5 Age Groups and Heights and Weightage for CAPF Female Candidates Heights in CMs Age in Years 18-22 23-27 28-32 33-37 148 34.5-42.5 37-45 38.5-47 39.5-48.5 150 36.5-44.5 37.5-45.5 39-48 40.5-49.5 153 38-46 39-48 41-50 42-51 155 38.5-47.5 40-49 41.5-50.5 43-52.5 158 40.5-49.5 42-51 43-53 44.5-54.5 160 41.5-50.5 43-52.5 44-54 45.5-54.5 163 43-52.5 44-54 46-56 47-57 165 44-54 45.5-55.5 47-58 48.5-59.5 168 45-55 47-57 48.5-59.5 49.5-60.5

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Medical Standards

The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness. The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and AR issued vide MHA.

Medical Officer (MO) will Firstly examine the following body parts:

- Eyes and vision

- Ears & hearing

- Nose, sinuses and larynx

- Oral cavity

- Dental conditions

The points to be observed and noted in part of the examination are the following:

- General physical development

- Formation & development of limbs

- Power & ROM in joints including gait

- Flatness of feet

- Any abnormality of toes

- Skin disease

- Cicatrized marks or keloids not causing functional disability