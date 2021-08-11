Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight & Other Medical Standards

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Registration will be conducted till 31st August 2021 at ssc.nic.in. Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight & Other Medical Standards required for SSC GD Constable 2021 Selection.

Created On: Aug 11, 2021 15:34 IST
SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight & Other Medical Standards
SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight & Other Medical Standards

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Registration is being held at the Staff Selection Commission’s official website - ssc.nic.in. As per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 25271 GD Constable vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles will be conducted this year. The SSC GD Constable 2021 Selection process consists of three phases – Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Below are important dates SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment:

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application Opening Date

17th July 2021

Online Application Closing Date

31st August 2021 (23:30)

Get Direct Link to Apply Online

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee

2nd September 2021 (23:30)

Last date for Generation of Offline Challan

4th September 2021 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan

7th September 2021 (23:30)

Date of Computer Based Exam

To be announced soon

Check How to Apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment through UMANG APP

Male and female candidates will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the PET/ PST. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. Detailed scrutiny of candidates’ eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of DME.

 

One cannot get selected in India’s Best Paramilitary Forces if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Physical Standard Test (PST) for Male & Female candidates

Physical standards laid down for the post of Constable/Rifleman are:

Height

Height

Height (in cms)

Male

Female

General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below)

170

157

Relaxations:

The minimum height for all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes

162.5

150

All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States)

157.0

147.5

All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts

160.0

147.5

Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh

165.0

155.0

Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura

162.5

152.5

Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :
(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania.

157.0

152.5

Chest

Chest

Chest (in cms)

Male

(Unexpanded
(cms)/ Minimum
Expansion
(cms))

Female

General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below)

80/5

N/A

Relaxations:

The minimum chest for all male candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes

76/5

N/A

Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas
and candidates belonging to the States UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will be

78/5

N/A

Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :
(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania.

77/5

N/A

Weight

For male and female candidates: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for relaxations i.e. height and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) and before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards. Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above for the candidates other than those belonging to the ST category will be permissible only on production of certificate at the time of PST/ PET.

Average body weights in Kilograms for Different Age Groups and Heights:

Age Groups and Heights and Weightage for CAPF Male Candidates

Heights in CMs

Age in Years

18-22

23-27

28-32

33-37

156

44-54

46-56

47-58

48-59

158

45-55

47-57

48.5-59.5

49.5-60.5

160

46-56

47.5-58.5

49.5-60.5

50.5-61.5

162

47-58

49-60

50.5-61.5

52-63

164

48-59

50-61

52-63.5

53-65

166

49.5-60.5

51.5-62.5

53-65

54.5-66.5

168

51-62

52.5-64.5

54.5-66.5

56-68

170

52-64

54-66

56-68

57.5-70.5

172

54-66

55.5-67.5

57-70

59-72

174

55-67

57-70

59-72

61-74.5

176

56.5-69

55.5-71.5

60.6-73.5

62-76

178

57.5-70.5

60-73

61.5-75.5

63.5-77.5

180

59-72`

61-75

63.5-77.5

65.5-80

182

61-74.5

62.5-76.5

65-79

66.5-81.5

184

63-77

64.5-78.5

66.5-81.5

68.5-83.5

186

63.5-77.5

65.5-80.5

68-83

70-86

188

65-79

67.5-82.5

70-85.5

71.5-87.5

190

66-81

68.5-83.5

70.5-86.5

72.5-88.5

Age Groups and Heights and Weightage for CAPF Female Candidates

Heights in CMs

Age in Years

18-22

23-27

28-32

33-37

148

34.5-42.5

37-45

38.5-47

39.5-48.5

150

36.5-44.5

37.5-45.5

39-48

40.5-49.5

153

38-46

39-48

41-50

42-51

155

38.5-47.5

40-49

41.5-50.5

43-52.5

158

40.5-49.5

42-51

43-53

44.5-54.5

160

41.5-50.5

43-52.5

44-54

45.5-54.5

163

43-52.5

44-54

46-56

47-57

165

44-54

45.5-55.5

47-58

48.5-59.5

168

45-55

47-57

48.5-59.5

49.5-60.5

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Medical Standards

The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness. The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and AR issued vide MHA.

Medical Officer (MO) will Firstly examine the following body parts:

- Eyes and vision

- Ears & hearing

- Nose, sinuses and larynx

- Oral cavity

- Dental conditions

The points to be observed and noted in part of the examination are the following:

- General physical development

- Formation & development of limbs

- Power & ROM in joints including gait

- Flatness of feet

- Any abnormality of toes

- Skin disease

- Cicatrized marks or keloids not causing functional disability

Also Read:

Get SSC Exam Calendar 2021

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

FAQ

What is the Selection Process under SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), And Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

What is the age limit for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Candidates Should Be Between 18 And 23 Years (Categorywise Upper Age Relaxation Is Applicable)

What is the Educational Qualification for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam?

Matriculation Or 10th Class

