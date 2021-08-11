SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight & Other Medical Standards

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration till 31st August: SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Registration is being held at the Staff Selection Commission’s official website - ssc.nic.in. As per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 25271 GD Constable vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles will be conducted this year. The SSC GD Constable 2021 Selection process consists of three phases – Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
Below are important dates SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment:
|
SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
17th July 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
31st August 2021 (23:30)
|
Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee
|
2nd September 2021 (23:30)
|
Last date for Generation of Offline Challan
|
4th September 2021 (23:30)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
7th September 2021 (23:30)
|
Date of Computer Based Exam
|
To be announced soon
Male and female candidates will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the PET/ PST. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. Detailed scrutiny of candidates’ eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of DME.
One cannot get selected in India’s Best Paramilitary Forces if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.
Physical Standard Test (PST) for Male & Female candidates
Physical standards laid down for the post of Constable/Rifleman are:
Height
|
Height
|
Height (in cms)
|
Male
|
Female
|
General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below)
|
170
|
157
|
Relaxations:
|
The minimum height for all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
162.5
|
150
|
All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States)
|
157.0
|
147.5
|
All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts
|
160.0
|
147.5
|
Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh
|
165.0
|
155.0
|
Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura
|
162.5
|
152.5
|
Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :
|
157.0
|
152.5
Chest
|
Chest
|
Chest (in cms)
|
Male
(Unexpanded
|
Female
|
General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below)
|
80/5
|
N/A
|
Relaxations:
|
The minimum chest for all male candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
76/5
|
N/A
|
Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas
|
78/5
|
N/A
|
Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :
|
77/5
|
N/A
Weight
For male and female candidates: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.
Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for relaxations i.e. height and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) and before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards. Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above for the candidates other than those belonging to the ST category will be permissible only on production of certificate at the time of PST/ PET.
Average body weights in Kilograms for Different Age Groups and Heights:
|
Age Groups and Heights and Weightage for CAPF Male Candidates
|
Heights in CMs
|
Age in Years
|
18-22
|
23-27
|
28-32
|
33-37
|
156
|
44-54
|
46-56
|
47-58
|
48-59
|
158
|
45-55
|
47-57
|
48.5-59.5
|
49.5-60.5
|
160
|
46-56
|
47.5-58.5
|
49.5-60.5
|
50.5-61.5
|
162
|
47-58
|
49-60
|
50.5-61.5
|
52-63
|
164
|
48-59
|
50-61
|
52-63.5
|
53-65
|
166
|
49.5-60.5
|
51.5-62.5
|
53-65
|
54.5-66.5
|
168
|
51-62
|
52.5-64.5
|
54.5-66.5
|
56-68
|
170
|
52-64
|
54-66
|
56-68
|
57.5-70.5
|
172
|
54-66
|
55.5-67.5
|
57-70
|
59-72
|
174
|
55-67
|
57-70
|
59-72
|
61-74.5
|
176
|
56.5-69
|
55.5-71.5
|
60.6-73.5
|
62-76
|
178
|
57.5-70.5
|
60-73
|
61.5-75.5
|
63.5-77.5
|
180
|
59-72`
|
61-75
|
63.5-77.5
|
65.5-80
|
182
|
61-74.5
|
62.5-76.5
|
65-79
|
66.5-81.5
|
184
|
63-77
|
64.5-78.5
|
66.5-81.5
|
68.5-83.5
|
186
|
63.5-77.5
|
65.5-80.5
|
68-83
|
70-86
|
188
|
65-79
|
67.5-82.5
|
70-85.5
|
71.5-87.5
|
190
|
66-81
|
68.5-83.5
|
70.5-86.5
|
72.5-88.5
|
Age Groups and Heights and Weightage for CAPF Female Candidates
|
Heights in CMs
|
Age in Years
|
18-22
|
23-27
|
28-32
|
33-37
|
148
|
34.5-42.5
|
37-45
|
38.5-47
|
39.5-48.5
|
150
|
36.5-44.5
|
37.5-45.5
|
39-48
|
40.5-49.5
|
153
|
38-46
|
39-48
|
41-50
|
42-51
|
155
|
38.5-47.5
|
40-49
|
41.5-50.5
|
43-52.5
|
158
|
40.5-49.5
|
42-51
|
43-53
|
44.5-54.5
|
160
|
41.5-50.5
|
43-52.5
|
44-54
|
45.5-54.5
|
163
|
43-52.5
|
44-54
|
46-56
|
47-57
|
165
|
44-54
|
45.5-55.5
|
47-58
|
48.5-59.5
|
168
|
45-55
|
47-57
|
48.5-59.5
|
49.5-60.5
Medical Standards
The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness. The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and AR issued vide MHA.
Medical Officer (MO) will Firstly examine the following body parts:
- Eyes and vision
- Ears & hearing
- Nose, sinuses and larynx
- Oral cavity
- Dental conditions
The points to be observed and noted in part of the examination are the following:
- General physical development
- Formation & development of limbs
- Power & ROM in joints including gait
- Flatness of feet
- Any abnormality of toes
- Skin disease
- Cicatrized marks or keloids not causing functional disability
|
