The Most-Used AI Chatbots in 2025

AI chatbots are no longer just futuristic experiments; they're everywhere. From helping you draft an email to answering exam prep questions, people across the globe are using them daily. By 2025, chatbot usage will have exploded, with some platforms becoming household names. List of Most-Used AI Chatbots in 2025 Here's a look at the 10 most-used AI chatbots in the world this year: Chatbot Country ChatGPT United States DeepSeek China Gemini United States Perplexity United States Claude United States Microsoft Copilot United States Grok United States Poe United States Meta AI United States Mistral France 1. ChatGPT (46.59 Billion Users) No surprises here, ChatGPT is still the king of chatbots. With nearly half of the world's chatbot traffic, it's the go-to tool for everything from quick answers to complex research. What's shocking is that it grew by 106% in just one year, proving it's not slowing down anytime soon.

2. DeepSeek (2.74 Billion Users) DeepSeek has quietly shot up the charts, becoming the second most-used chatbot in the world. With a massive growth rate of nearly 49,000%, it’s clear that China’s homegrown AI is giving tough competition to U.S.-based tools. 3. Gemini (1.66 Billion Users) Google's ChatGPT alternative called Gemini has recently exploded. Over 1.6 billion visits mean it's gaining weight, especially for users already invested in Google apps and services. 4. Perplexity (1.47 Billion Users) Perplexity is establishing itself as an AI-enabled search engine. It has gained popularity because many users prefer it over Google given it gives direct answers without the scrolling through endless blue links. Users appreciate it feels more like a conversation. 5. Claude (1.15 Billion Users) From Anthropic, Claude has also become popular for known for safe, reliable, and comprehensive answers. It has gained traction with students, professionals, and small businesses. They lean on Claude for help with all writing and research projects.

6. Microsoft Copilot (957 Million Users) Microsoft has integrated Copilot into Word. Excel, and Outlook; with tools already used by millions of users Copilot has a broad audience. It's also an embedded digital assistant aspect of these highly utilized office tools which makes the integration smooth too. 7. Grok (686 Million Users) Grok is a free chatbot initiated by Elon Musk at X (formerly Twitter). From a user perspective, It is a strange, bold, and unorthodox AI, nothing like the other AI's. While it is nowhere near the top players, Grok has captured a young demographic of users who want an unconventional chatbot experience. 8. Poe (378 Million Users) Poe started strong but has recently seen a big dip in traffic (-46%). Once popular for hosting multiple chatbots in one app, it now struggles to keep up as other platforms launch direct, polished apps of their own.