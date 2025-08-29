Brain teasers are known to be mini playgrounds for your brain. These puzzles twist the way your brain thinks and challenges the assumptions that your mind usually makes based on past experiences. These puzzles leaves with a satisfying "Aha" moment as soon as the answer is discovered. However, beyond being a fun activity, brain teasers have quite surprising benefits for cognitive health.

Today, we bring you one popular brain teaser that is stumping the internet. In this puzzle, there is an F1 racing scene and your challenge is to find three hidden flags:

Yellow Flag

Red Flag

Chequered Flag

The challenge is to find the hidden flags within a certain amount of time which is just 13 seconds. The puzzle is difficult because these flags are blended quite cleverly.

So, do you have the true skills of a puzzle master?