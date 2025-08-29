Brain teasers are known to be mini playgrounds for your brain. These puzzles twist the way your brain thinks and challenges the assumptions that your mind usually makes based on past experiences. These puzzles leaves with a satisfying "Aha" moment as soon as the answer is discovered. However, beyond being a fun activity, brain teasers have quite surprising benefits for cognitive health.
Today, we bring you one popular brain teaser that is stumping the internet. In this puzzle, there is an F1 racing scene and your challenge is to find three hidden flags:
-
Yellow Flag
-
Red Flag
-
Chequered Flag
The challenge is to find the hidden flags within a certain amount of time which is just 13 seconds. The puzzle is difficult because these flags are blended quite cleverly.
So, do you have the true skills of a puzzle master?
If yes, then take up this challenge and find the hidden flags in 13 seconds.
Start the timer and let the hunt begin!
Source: Zego
Any luck finding the hidden flags? Come on, this puzzle is super easy and you can do it!
Just concentrate and try to look for something unusual that is popping out to your eyes.
Hurry up! the timer will be over soon.
3... 2... and 1!
Oh no! The time is up.
If you found the hidden flags within 13 seconds, congratulations! You have excellent visual perception and cognitive abilities. If you are still having trouble finding the hidden flags, don't worry. You are not alone. Many people find this puzzle to be very challenging.
Just scroll back again to the top and try to find them without a time limit now. For those still looking for the answer, we have mentioned it below.
Brain Teaser: Find the Hidden Flags- Solution
Source: Zego
Wasn't this puzzle quite fun? Keep trying your hands on brain teasers like this and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.
