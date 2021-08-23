SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration Ends on 31st Aug @ssc.nic.in: Check Faqs-25271 Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Recruitment & Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration Ends on 31 st Aug @ssc.nic.in: Check answers of Frequently Asked Questions for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment like 25271 Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Recruitment & Selection Process, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Exam Centre, Application Status, Admit Card, etc.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Registration Ends on 31st Aug @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and answered questions that are frequently asked by the candidates for SSC GD Constable Exam and Recruitment Process.

So, let’s look at those SSC GD Constable Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment NOTIFICATION Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment was released on 17th July 2021 as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Staff Selection Commission.

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: Staff Selection Commission has announced 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in various CAPF Departments.

SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2021 Post Force Total Vacancies Constable (General Duty) Border Security Force (BSF) 7545 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 8464 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 0 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 3806 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 1431 National Investigation Agency (NIA) 0 Secretariat Security Force (SSF) 240 Rifleman (General Duty) Assam Rifles (AR) 3785 Total 25271

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

Answer: Below are the important dates for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment:

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Exam Important Dates Online Application Opening Date 17th July 2021 Online Application Closing Date 31st August 2021 (23:30) Get Direct Link to Apply Online Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee 2nd September 2021 (23:30) Last date for Generation of Offline Challan 4th September 2021 (23:30) Last date for payment through Challan 7th September 2021 (23:30) Date of Computer Based Exam To be announced soon

4. What is the AGE LIMIT & UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years. Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years.

The upper age limit relaxation is given below:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (Unreserved) 5 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (OBC) 8 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (SC/ ST) 10 years

5. What is the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION required for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

Answer: Candidate must have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University.

6. What is the Selection Process for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

7. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

Answer: The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning 25/ 25 90 Miniutes Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness 25/ 25 Part-C: Elementary Mathematics 25/ 25 Part-D: English/ Hindi 25/ 25 Total 100/ 100

8. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

Answer: There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

9. In which medium of language SSC GD Constable 2021 exam (CBE)?

Answer: The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

10. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

11. What is the Selection Process in SSC GD Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST)?

Answer: Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Physical Efficiency Test for Male & Female candidates

Candidates have to clear the race within the following time limits:

PET For Male Candidates For Female Candidates Race (for all candidates except belonging to Ladakh Region) 5 kms in 24 minutes 1.6 kms in 8 and a half minutes Race (Only for candidates of Ladakh Region) 1.6 kms in 6 and a half minutes 800 metres in 4 minutes

12. What will be the final postings under SSC GD CONSTABLE 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India. The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to the availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs.

13. Where will the SSC GD Constable 2021 Application Status & Admit Cards be released?

Answer: The application status & admit cards will get released on the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission listed below in the table.

14. Where are SSC GD Constable 2021 CBE Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

15. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure for SSC GD Constable Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: The PayScale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission is Rs 21700- 69100:

Designation at CAPF Departments Pay Scale Pay Level GD Constable/ Rifleman GD 21700- 69100 Level 3

16. When will the SSC GD Constable 2021 Answer Key gets released?

Answer: SSC officially will release the answer keys of the SSC GD Constable Computer Based Exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

17. When will the SSC GD Constable 2021 Results be announced?

Answer: Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination..

