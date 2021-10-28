SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Check Subjectwise Important Topics for Computer Based Exam (CBE)

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Staff Selection Commission will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) from 16th November to 15th December 2021 only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In this article, we are going to share Important Topics Subject-wise for GD Constable 2021 Exam. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam.
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern: Computer Based Examination (CBE)
The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern
Subject
Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks
Duration/ Time Allowed
Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning
25/ 25
90 Miniutes
Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness
25/ 25
Part-C: Elementary Mathematics
25/ 25
Part-D: English/ Hindi
25/ 25
Total
100/ 100
SSC GD Constable 2021 Important Topics Subject-wise
General Intelligence & Reasoning
General Awareness & GK
Elementary Mathematics
English or Hindi
Analogies
Sports
Number Systems
Spot the Error
वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप
Similarities and differences
History
Computation of Whole Numbers
Fill in the Blanks
शब्दों के बहुवचन
Classification
Culture
Decimals, Fractions and relationship between Numbers
Synonyms/Homonyms
किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन
Ranking
Geography
Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
Antonyms
मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ
Seating Arrangement
Economic Scene
Percentages
Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words
अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप
Puzzles
General Polity
Ratio and Proportion
Idioms & Phrases
विलोमार्थी शब्द
Coding and decoding
Indian Constitution
Averages
One Word Substitution
समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द
Blood Relationship
Scientific research
Interest
Improvement of Sentences
अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द
Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification
Important Days
Profit and Loss & Discount
Parajumbles
कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ
Arithmetic Number Series
Awards
Time and Distance & Time and Work
Cloze Passage
संधि विच्छेद
रचना एवं रचयिता
Non-Verbal Series
Current Affairs
Mensuration
Reading Comprehension
क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना
Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.
Also Read: