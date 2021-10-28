SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Check Subjectwise Important Topics for Computer Based Exam (CBE)

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Check important topics for SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam to be held from 16th November to 15th December 2021 for the recruitment of 25271 Vacancies in CAPF Paramilitary Forces.

Created On: Oct 28, 2021 14:20 IST
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Staff Selection Commission will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) from 16th November to 15th December 2021 only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In this article, we are going to share Important Topics Subject-wise for GD Constable 2021 Exam. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern: Computer Based Examination (CBE)

The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Duration/ Time Allowed

Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

25/ 25

90 Miniutes

Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness

25/ 25

Part-C: Elementary Mathematics

25/ 25

Part-D: English/ Hindi

25/ 25

Total

100/ 100

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

SSC GD Constable 2021 Important Topics Subject-wise

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Awareness & GK  

Elementary Mathematics

English or Hindi

Analogies

Sports

Number Systems

Spot the Error

वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द  रूप

Similarities and differences

History

Computation of Whole Numbers

Fill in the Blanks

शब्दों के बहुवचन

Classification

Culture

Decimals, Fractions and relationship between Numbers

Synonyms/Homonyms

किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन

Ranking

Geography

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Antonyms

मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ

Seating Arrangement

Economic Scene

Percentages

Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words

अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप

Puzzles

General Polity

Ratio and Proportion

Idioms & Phrases

विलोमार्थी शब्द

Coding and decoding

Indian Constitution

Averages

One Word Substitution

समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द

Blood Relationship

Scientific research

Interest

Improvement of Sentences

अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द

Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification

Important Days

Profit and Loss & Discount

Parajumbles

कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ

Arithmetic Number Series

Awards

Time and Distance & Time and Work

Cloze Passage

संधि विच्छेद

रचना एवं रचयिता

Non-Verbal Series

Current Affairs

Mensuration

Reading Comprehension

क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

FAQ

What are the Exam Dates for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) Will Be Held From 16th November To 15th December 2021

What is the Exam Pattern for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), And Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Will there be a negative marking in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

