SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Check Subjectwise Important Topics for Computer Based Exam (CBE)

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Check important topics for SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam to be held from 16 th November to 15 th December 2021 for the recruitment of 25271 Vacancies in CAPF Paramilitary Forces.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov Onwards: Staff Selection Commission will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) from 16th November to 15th December 2021 only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In this article, we are going to share Important Topics Subject-wise for GD Constable 2021 Exam. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern: Computer Based Examination (CBE)

The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning 25/ 25 90 Miniutes Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness 25/ 25 Part-C: Elementary Mathematics 25/ 25 Part-D: English/ Hindi 25/ 25 Total 100/ 100

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

SSC GD Constable 2021 Important Topics Subject-wise

General Intelligence & Reasoning General Awareness & GK Elementary Mathematics English or Hindi Analogies Sports Number Systems Spot the Error वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप Similarities and differences History Computation of Whole Numbers Fill in the Blanks शब्दों के बहुवचन Classification Culture Decimals, Fractions and relationship between Numbers Synonyms/Homonyms किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन Ranking Geography Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Antonyms मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ Seating Arrangement Economic Scene Percentages Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप Puzzles General Polity Ratio and Proportion Idioms & Phrases विलोमार्थी शब्द Coding and decoding Indian Constitution Averages One Word Substitution समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द Blood Relationship Scientific research Interest Improvement of Sentences अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification Important Days Profit and Loss & Discount Parajumbles कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ Arithmetic Number Series Awards Time and Distance & Time and Work Cloze Passage संधि विच्छेद रचना एवं रचयिता Non-Verbal Series Current Affairs Mensuration Reading Comprehension क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.