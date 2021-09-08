Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Sep 8, 2021 13:26 IST
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov to 15th Dec: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to Clear the Online Exam

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov to 15th Dec: Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Dates at its official website - ssc.nic.in. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be held from 16th November to 15th December 2021 only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSC GD Constable is one of the most popular exams amongst the aspirants who want a government job after clearing the Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University. Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must build a proper strategy and start preparing for the exam to score well in Computer Based Examination (CBE). So let us now look at some preparation tips and strategies that will definitely help you in clearing the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

Analyze SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern &  Syllabus in Detail

Before starting your preparation, it is advisable to go through the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of the SSC GD Constable Exam. The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Duration/ Time Allowed

Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

25/ 25

90 Miniutes

Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness

25/ 25

Part-C: Elementary Mathematics

25/ 25

Part-D: English/ Hindi

25/ 25

Total

100/ 100

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Here is the brief analysis of the GD Constable Computer Based Examination Syllabus for the Examination will be as follows:

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Awareness & GK  

Elementary Mathematics

English or Hindi

Analogies

Sports

Number Systems

Spot the Error

वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द  रूप

Similarities and differences

History

Computation of Whole Numbers

Fill in the Blanks

शब्दों के बहुवचन

Spatial visualization

Culture

Decimals, Fractions and relationship between Numbers

Synonyms/Homonyms

किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन

Spatial orientation

Geography

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Antonyms

मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ

Visual memory

Economic Scene

Percentages

Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words

अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप

Discrimination

General Polity

Ratio and Proportion

Idioms & Phrases

विलोमार्थी शब्द

Observation

Indian Constitution

Averages

One Word Substitution

समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द

Relationship concepts

Scientific research

Interest

Improvement of Sentences

अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द

Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification

 

Profit and Loss

Active/Passive Voice

कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ

Arithmetic Number Series

 

Discount

Direct/Indirect Speech

संधि विच्छेद

Non-Verbal Series

 

Mensuration

Parajumbles

क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना

Coding and decoding

 

Time and Distance

Cloze Passage

रचना एवं रचयिता

 

 

Time and Work

Reading Comprehension

 

Practice Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests

Make a habit of practicing previous year's papers and mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year's papers as there are many questions that are repeated. They can help in identifying important and scoring topics. Regular practice will help in improving time management skills and achieving a high score in the exam.

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Since the first phase of the SSC GD Constable Exam will be conducted online as a multiple choice objective-based exam, try to attempt Mock Tests online in the specified duration as it will help you in solving paper quickly on the computer. Be careful in choosing the right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for SSC CGL preparation.

Start Your Preparation Early and Build a Study Plan

The next step is to start your preparation at an early stage for clearing all three phases of the exam. It will ensure that you are able to cover each subject and topic thoroughly and also have some time remaining for revision. For cracking all the phases of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan.

A good study plan should involve a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the exam.  Time table will help you to schedule and keep track of all the topics which you have already covered and which are left. The objective of the study plan is to facilitate time management skills that will be beneficial for you in the future. Try not to flood your timetable with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy. Remember that working smarter is more beneficial than working harder. So, devote your time in practicing important topics first.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Read Daily to Increase Knowledge

Developing a daily reading habit can help you in many ways during the preparation for the SSC GD Constable Online Exam. Try to read daily to develop a sound understanding of General Knowledge and Current Affairs topics. Read Magazines, Newspapers, Year Books, and other relevant content to keep your General Awareness up to date. Always keep a check on worldwide and national news of democratic importance. As one gets accustomed to reading all of the above material, it is also important to practice reading passages or literature on a computer screen, as most of the exams these days are computer-based online examinations.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The key to cracking SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam is to follow a proper study and fitness plan which should comprise of both studies and physical activities. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in getting the GD Constable Job.

FAQ

What are the Exam Dates for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be held from 16th November to 15th December 2021

What is the Exam Pattern for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), And Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Will there be a negative marking in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF For Both Male And Female Candidates.

