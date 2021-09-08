SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov to 15th Dec: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to Clear the Online Exam

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16 th Nov to 15 th Dec: Check important preparation tips and strategy for clearing the SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam to be held from 16 th November to 15 th December 2021 for the recruitment of 25271 Vacancies in CAPF Paramilitary Forces.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov to 15th Dec: Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Dates at its official website - ssc.nic.in. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be held from 16th November to 15th December 2021 only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSC GD Constable is one of the most popular exams amongst the aspirants who want a government job after clearing the Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University. Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must build a proper strategy and start preparing for the exam to score well in Computer Based Examination (CBE). So let us now look at some preparation tips and strategies that will definitely help you in clearing the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

Analyze SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

Before starting your preparation, it is advisable to go through the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of the SSC GD Constable Exam. The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning 25/ 25 90 Miniutes Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness 25/ 25 Part-C: Elementary Mathematics 25/ 25 Part-D: English/ Hindi 25/ 25 Total 100/ 100

Here is the brief analysis of the GD Constable Computer Based Examination Syllabus for the Examination will be as follows:

General Intelligence & Reasoning General Awareness & GK Elementary Mathematics English or Hindi Analogies Sports Number Systems Spot the Error वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप Similarities and differences History Computation of Whole Numbers Fill in the Blanks शब्दों के बहुवचन Spatial visualization Culture Decimals, Fractions and relationship between Numbers Synonyms/Homonyms किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन Spatial orientation Geography Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Antonyms मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ Visual memory Economic Scene Percentages Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप Discrimination General Polity Ratio and Proportion Idioms & Phrases विलोमार्थी शब्द Observation Indian Constitution Averages One Word Substitution समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द Relationship concepts Scientific research Interest Improvement of Sentences अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification Profit and Loss Active/Passive Voice कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ Arithmetic Number Series Discount Direct/Indirect Speech संधि विच्छेद Non-Verbal Series Mensuration Parajumbles क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना Coding and decoding Time and Distance Cloze Passage रचना एवं रचयिता Time and Work Reading Comprehension

Practice Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests

Make a habit of practicing previous year's papers and mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year's papers as there are many questions that are repeated. They can help in identifying important and scoring topics. Regular practice will help in improving time management skills and achieving a high score in the exam.

Since the first phase of the SSC GD Constable Exam will be conducted online as a multiple choice objective-based exam, try to attempt Mock Tests online in the specified duration as it will help you in solving paper quickly on the computer. Be careful in choosing the right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for SSC CGL preparation.

Start Your Preparation Early and Build a Study Plan

The next step is to start your preparation at an early stage for clearing all three phases of the exam. It will ensure that you are able to cover each subject and topic thoroughly and also have some time remaining for revision. For cracking all the phases of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan.

A good study plan should involve a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the exam. Time table will help you to schedule and keep track of all the topics which you have already covered and which are left. The objective of the study plan is to facilitate time management skills that will be beneficial for you in the future. Try not to flood your timetable with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy. Remember that working smarter is more beneficial than working harder. So, devote your time in practicing important topics first.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Read Daily to Increase Knowledge

Developing a daily reading habit can help you in many ways during the preparation for the SSC GD Constable Online Exam. Try to read daily to develop a sound understanding of General Knowledge and Current Affairs topics. Read Magazines, Newspapers, Year Books, and other relevant content to keep your General Awareness up to date. Always keep a check on worldwide and national news of democratic importance. As one gets accustomed to reading all of the above material, it is also important to practice reading passages or literature on a computer screen, as most of the exams these days are computer-based online examinations.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The key to cracking SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam is to follow a proper study and fitness plan which should comprise of both studies and physical activities. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in getting the GD Constable Job.