SSC CGL Exam for ASO in Indian Railways 2021 Recruitment: Check Assistant Section Officer Eligibility, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for ASO in Indian Railways 2021 Recruitment: Check Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Railways Eligibility, Selection Process, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details.

SSC CGL Exam for ASO in Indian Railways 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 20 to 30 years applied for the Assistant Section Officer Post (ASO) in the Ministry of Railways under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Assistant Section Officer Post in Indian Railways requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Age Limit (20 to 30 Years)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001 for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

Age Limit 20-30 years Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post Assistant SECTION Officer in MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS Group “B”/ B, LV, FD, HH, OA, OL, OAL, BL, MW, leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims & (OA, LV), (OL, LV), (OA, HH), (OL, HH) and (LV, HH)

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Assistant Section Officer in MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Salary Structure of Assistant Section Officer in Indian Railways

The pay scale of an Assistant Section Officer in Indian Railways ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Assistant Section Officer in Indian Railways would get a salary of around 60,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Pay Level Level-7 Pay Scale Rs 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay 4600 Basic pay Rs 44900 HRA (depending on the city) X Cities (24%) 10,776 Y Cities (16%) 7,184 Z Cities (8%) 3,592 DA (Current- 17%) 7,633 Travel Allowance Cities- 3600, Other Places- 1800 Gross Salary Range (Approx) X Cities 66,909 Y Cities 63,317 Z Cities 57,925

Other than the Basic Pay in the table, Assistant Section Officers in Indian Railways are given many perks & benefits like high salary & DA on total pay, Transport Allowance, HRA etc. They are also given 3rd/2nd AC passes for their travel.

Job Profile of Assistant Section Officer in Indian Railways

The job profile of an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Ministry of Railways is more clerical but in terms of grade, it is above the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Post.

Major duties performed by Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Indian Railways are:

-Clerical work: Completing files and making reports and putting them up to the higher authorities.

-Railway Budget Work: When parliament is in session and two months before the railway budget candidates may have to work late even on Saturdays and Sundays if they are placed in the Budget section. Decision-Making work is handled by Group A officers recruited through UPSC.

-Other Railway Management Work: Customer grievances, policy changes, recruitment of railway operational staff, etc.

Job Posting/Location of Assistant Section Officer in Indian Railways

Candidates are generally posted at Rail Bhawan in Delhi.

Promotion Policy for Assistant Section Officer in Indian Railways

As an ASO in Indian Railways, you will have the following career path:

Prospective candidates can become Section Officers after 7 to 8 years of work experience. The working hour is from 9:15 am to 5:45 pm. ASO has to work 5 days a week and will be given 10 Casual Leaves and 30 Earned Leaves per year. The job is based mostly in Delhi.

Working as Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Indian Railways can be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.