SSC CGL Exam for ASO in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) 2021 Recruitment: Check Assistant Section Officer Eligibility, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for ASO in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 20 to 30 years applied for the Assistant Section Officer Post in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Assistant Section Officer Post in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Age Limit (20 to 30 Years)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001 for SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment:

Age Limit 20-30 years Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post Assistant SECTION Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS) Group “B”/ Post identified for individuals with disability *

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Assistant Section Officer in CENTRAL SECRETARIAT SERVICE (CSS) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

The Commission will hold Computer Proficiency Test (CPT), comprising of three modules: (i) Word Processing, (ii) Spread Sheet and (iii) Generation of Slides, for the posts of Assistant Section Officer in CSS.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Salary Structure of Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (CSS)

The pay scale of an Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) would get a salary of around 60,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Pay Level Level-7 Pay Scale Rs 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay 4600 Basic pay Rs 44900 HRA (depending on the city) X Cities (24%) 10,776 Y Cities (16%) 7,184 Z Cities (8%) 3,592 DA (Current- 17%) 7,633 Travel Allowance Cities- 3600, Other Places- 1800 Gross Salary Range (Approx) X Cities 66,909 Y Cities 63,317 Z Cities 57,925

Other than the Basic Pay in the table, Assistant Section Officers in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) are given many perks & benefits like high salary & DA on total pay, Transport Allowance, HRA, etc. The government of India provides various benefits: a health scheme (CGHS), travel concessions every year, gymnasiums are being set up in every building, there are libraries in all offices, and more recently a scheme to fund adventure sports (for the employees) has been started by the government.

Job Profile of Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (CSS)

The job profile of an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) is quite important as it serves as the backbone of administrative work and provides permanent bureaucracy and functionary staff in the Central Government of India. The work of a CSS officer is primarily a desk job.

Major duties performed by Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) are:

-To maintain and nourish the important links between the Parliament and the Central Secretariat specifically when it is related to handling the parliamentary questionnaires and assurances of government’s bills.

- To file work, putting up a new matter, applying rules or any past precedence, drafting communication and coordinating with other sections.

- Formulation and monitoring the implementation of policies and ensuring the continuity in the policies laid by the Government of India.

Job Posting/Location of Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (CSS)

Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) will get posted in Delhi only. Candidates will not be transferred anywhere else in India. However, they might go on deputation for a limited time to Regional Headquarters.

Promotion Policy for Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (CSS)

As an ASO in Central Secretariat Service (CSS), you will have the following career path:

The candidates who join as Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Services have the possibility to become a Section Officer within 5 to 7 years of their services. The candidates would have to undergo inter-departmental promotion examinations for getting promoted to higher levels. Candidates, who are looking for gradual promotions to higher levels, might have to wait for 10 to 12 years to get promoted to Section Officer Level. The Section Officer post is a Group B Gazetted Officer level post.

Under the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), the candidates have the option to shift their department while still being in the employment period. They can shift to any department of their choices ranging from Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Home, Finance, Education, Civil Aviation, and others under CSS. The candidates after working for a considerable amount of time as Section Officers could get promoted to the post of Under Secretary. They would become eligible to get free air tickets and travel free of cost in any part of the country after being promoted to this post.

Working as an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) can be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.