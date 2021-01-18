SSC CGL Exam for Intelligence Bureau (IB) 2021 Recruitment: Check Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Post Eligibility, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details
SSC CGL Exam for Intelligence Bureau (IB) 2021 Recruitment: Check Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Intelligence Bureau (IB) Post details like Eligibility, Selection Process, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Policy.
SSC CGL Exam for Intelligence Bureau (IB) 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 18 to 32 years can apply for the Assistant Section Officer Post in Intelligence Bureau under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Assistant Section Officer Post in IB requires a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.
Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:
SSC CGL 2021 Exam
Important Dates
SSC CGL 2021 Online Application
29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021
Last date for receipt of application
31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)
Last date for making online fee payment
2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)
Last date for generation of offline Challan
4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)
Last date for payment through Challan
6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank)
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I
29th May to 7th June 2021
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam
To be notified later
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam
To be notified later
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam
To be notified later
Age Limit (18 to 30 Years as on 1st January 2021)
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003:
Age Limit 18-30 years (as on 1st January 2021)
Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay
Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:
Category
Age Relaxation
OBC
3 years
SC/ST
5 years
PwD + Gen
10 years
PwD + OBC
13 years
PwD + SC/ST
15 years
Ex-Servicemen
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
3 years
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)
8 years
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021
Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:
SSC CGL Post
Educational Qualification
Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent
NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP
A candidate must be either:
- a citizen of India, or
- a subject of Nepal, or
- a subject of Bhutan, or
- a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
- a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.
Salary Structure of Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau
The pay scale of an Assistant Section Officer in IB ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Assistant Section Officer in IB would get a salary of around 50,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).
Pay Level
7
Pay Scale
Rs 44900 to 142400
Grade Pay
4600
Initial Pay
Rs. 44900
Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau will be entitled to the following major allowances:
- DA on Total Pay above (around 107%)
- Transport Allowance
- House Rent Allowance(if not provided with quarters)
- Petrol allowance
- Limited bill for mobile
Same as CBI, there will be given extra 20% every month on basic pay. Thus, monthly salary at current DA 7% will be nearly Rs.70,000. Also, the flight fares will always be 50% off, as the rest government will bear. This would be applicable for IB Employees’ spouse as well as children.
Job Profile of Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau
Assistant Section Officer Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau (IB) is being done by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combine Graduate Level (CGL) Exam. Final shortlisted candidate will be working with the prestigious security agency, Intelligence Bureau that works under Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. The job profile of an Assistant in the Intelligence Bureau is diverse. The work profile will include clerical work like completing files, making reports and putting them up to the higher authorities. The other part of the job would be taking part in some sensitive meetings too.
Major duties performed by Assistant Section Officer in IB are:
Checks and Patrols: ASO will have to patrol the grounds of an organization or business and ensure there is no unlawful or disorderly behaviour. They might be assigned a particular post, for instance at the entrance of the premises, where you will have to make sure no one enters without authorization. They will be responsible for checking the employees’ and the visitors’ ID and scan them thoroughly before granting them permission to enter the premises. In case of a security breach, they can question a suspect and temporarily apprehend him before handing him/her over to the higher authorities.
Implementing Security Programmes: An IB Assistant Section Officer helps in implementing and formulating security programs in association with the Security Officer. They are required to evaluate the security policies’ effectiveness and ensure the safety of information. They are also responsible for disseminating information regarding security measures to all the concerned parties. For instance, reports of any suspicious act, movement of people, etc.
Handling Security Equipment: IB Assistant Section Officer also handles security equipment like two-way radios, electronic surveillance devices, etc. They will need to maintain safe custody of top-secret storage devices assigned to you.
Other responsibilities of a Security Assistant (IB) involves-
- Undertaking security-related tasks assigned by the supervisor
- Training and supervising subordinates
- Dealing with an emergency situation in an orderly manner
- Carrying out paperwork related to breach of security
- Maintaining records
- Visiting other office locations to deliver information
- Assisting the ACIO when and as needed
- Communicating with the locals to gather as much information
Job Posting/Location of Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau
The nature of the job of an IB Assistant Section Officer is transferable. They can be posted anywhere in India, starting from a metropolitan city to the outskirts of any state, even close to the border areas. Therefore, one need to be prepared mentally before taking on the challenges one would face in this position.
Promotion Policy for Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau
As an Assistant in Intelligence Bureau, you will have the following career path:
- Section Officers (in around 5–7 years)
- Under Secretary
- Deputy Secretary
- Assistant Director
- Joint Deputy Director
- Deputy Director
- Director
Working as Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Intelligence Bureau (IB) will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.