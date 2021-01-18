SSC CGL Exam for Intelligence Bureau (IB) 2021 Recruitment: Check Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Post Eligibility, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for Intelligence Bureau (IB) 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 18 to 32 years can apply for the Assistant Section Officer Post in Intelligence Bureau under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Assistant Section Officer Post in IB requires a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Get Latest updates on SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2021 Online Application 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 Last date for receipt of application 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank) SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I 29th May to 7th June 2021 SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam To be notified later

Know how to apply online for SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Age Limit (18 to 30 Years as on 1st January 2021)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003:

Age Limit 18-30 years (as on 1st January 2021) Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU Group “B”/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Check SSC CGL 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020-21: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Assistant SECTION Officer in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Know the SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Salary Structure of Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau

The pay scale of an Assistant Section Officer in IB ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Assistant Section Officer in IB would get a salary of around 50,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Pay Level 7 Pay Scale Rs 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay 4600 Initial Pay Rs. 44900

Get SSC CGL 2020-21 Study Material for Free

Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau will be entitled to the following major allowances:

DA on Total Pay above (around 107%)

Transport Allowance

House Rent Allowance(if not provided with quarters)

Petrol allowance

Limited bill for mobile

Same as CBI, there will be given extra 20% every month on basic pay. Thus, monthly salary at current DA 7% will be nearly Rs.70,000. Also, the flight fares will always be 50% off, as the rest government will bear. This would be applicable for IB Employees’ spouse as well as children.

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Job Profile of Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau

Assistant Section Officer Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau (IB) is being done by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combine Graduate Level (CGL) Exam. Final shortlisted candidate will be working with the prestigious security agency, Intelligence Bureau that works under Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. The job profile of an Assistant in the Intelligence Bureau is diverse. The work profile will include clerical work like completing files, making reports and putting them up to the higher authorities. The other part of the job would be taking part in some sensitive meetings too.

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Major duties performed by Assistant Section Officer in IB are:

Checks and Patrols: ASO will have to patrol the grounds of an organization or business and ensure there is no unlawful or disorderly behaviour. They might be assigned a particular post, for instance at the entrance of the premises, where you will have to make sure no one enters without authorization. They will be responsible for checking the employees’ and the visitors’ ID and scan them thoroughly before granting them permission to enter the premises. In case of a security breach, they can question a suspect and temporarily apprehend him before handing him/her over to the higher authorities.

Check 9488 Vacancies for SSC CGL 2020 Recruitment

Implementing Security Programmes: An IB Assistant Section Officer helps in implementing and formulating security programs in association with the Security Officer. They are required to evaluate the security policies’ effectiveness and ensure the safety of information. They are also responsible for disseminating information regarding security measures to all the concerned parties. For instance, reports of any suspicious act, movement of people, etc.

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

Handling Security Equipment: IB Assistant Section Officer also handles security equipment like two-way radios, electronic surveillance devices, etc. They will need to maintain safe custody of top-secret storage devices assigned to you.

Practice SC CGL Mock Tests for free

Other responsibilities of a Security Assistant (IB) involves-

Undertaking security-related tasks assigned by the supervisor

Training and supervising subordinates

Dealing with an emergency situation in an orderly manner

Carrying out paperwork related to breach of security

Maintaining records

Visiting other office locations to deliver information

Assisting the ACIO when and as needed

Communicating with the locals to gather as much information

Download SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Job Posting/Location of Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau

The nature of the job of an IB Assistant Section Officer is transferable. They can be posted anywhere in India, starting from a metropolitan city to the outskirts of any state, even close to the border areas. Therefore, one need to be prepared mentally before taking on the challenges one would face in this position.

Promotion Policy for Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau

As an Assistant in Intelligence Bureau, you will have the following career path:

Section Officers (in around 5–7 years)

Under Secretary

Deputy Secretary

Assistant Director

Joint Deputy Director

Deputy Director

Director

Check IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Working as Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Intelligence Bureau (IB) will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.