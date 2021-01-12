IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Tier-1, Tier-2 & Interview for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau

Created On: Jan 12, 2021 17:44 IST
Modified On: Jan 12, 2021 17:44 IST
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The selection process for IB ACIO Executive 2021 Recruitment will involve a written examination Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview.

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

18th December 2020

Online Application Opening Date

19th December 2020

Online Application Closing Date

9th January 2021

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee

9th January 2021

Last Date of Offline Payment of Application Fee

12th January 2021

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-1 Exam Date

To be notified later

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-2 Exam Date

To be notified later

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Interview Date

To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern

The Selection Procedure for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview), the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern (Online Objective MCQs Exam)

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam

Section

Number of Questions/ Marks

Time/ Duration

General Awareness

100 Questions of 1 mark each

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning

English Language

General Studies

Note:

  • The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 3 centres allotted to him/her out of his choice of three cities. There will be negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as ‘Mark for Review’ by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.
  • In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

35

OBC/EWS

34

SC/ST

33

Note: All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST
  • On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus of IB ACIO 2021 Exam Subject-wise:

 

IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus

Number systems

Percentages

Mensuration

Ration and Time

Averages

Profit and loss

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Computation of whole numbers

Use of tables and graphs

Decimals

Relationship between numbers

Operations Research & Linear Programming

Differential Geometry

Dynamics

Essential Mathematics

Calculus

Real Analysis

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Computation of Whole numbers

Time and Distance

Ration and Proportion

Interest

Discount

Algebra

Differential Equations

Statistics

Time and Work

Fractions

Analytical Geometry

Statistics

LCM and HCF

Ratios

Percentage

Factoring

Age

Profit and Loss

Missing Numbers

Average

Prices and Expenditure Problems

Simple and Compound Interest

Time and Work

Mensuration

Volume

Time and Distance

Fractions

Series Completion

IB ACIO General Awareness & General Studies Syllabus

 

History

Physics

Biology

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Static GK

Indian Polity & Constitution

Economy & Finance

Geography

Chemistry

IB ACIO Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning Syllabus

Alphanumeric series

Reasoning Analogies

Artificial Language

Blood Relations

Clocks & Calendars

Cause and Effect

Data Sufficiency

Coding-Decoding

Directions

Decision Making

Odd One Out

Input-Output

Order & Ranking

Puzzles

Statement and Conclusions

Statement and Assumptions

IB ACIO English Language Syllabus

Spellings Correction

One Word Substitution

Improvement

Verbal Comprehension Passage

Adjectives

Detecting Mis-spelt words

Idioms and Phrases

Passage

Verbs

Clauses

Fill in the blanks

Spot the error

Synonyms/Antonyms

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Exam)

IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam

Section

Marks

Time/ Duration

Essay Writing

30

1 Hour

English Comprehension & Précis Writing

20

Total

50

The date, time & centre of Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview would be intimated to the successful candidates by E-mail given by them in the online application. Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview may not be conducted at all centres. The department reserves the right to conduct Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview at a centre by clubbing the candidates of nearby centres.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-3 interview

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

Note: Cut-off for Tier-I & Tier-II exam in different categories may go higher depending upon the marks obtained by candidates and number of vacancies.

Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates/testimonials when called for Tier-III/Interview. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be a part of the interview.

Those candidates, who are yet to get their degree, if called for interview, would be required to submit a proof of possessing the essential qualification on or before the closing date. Such proof would not be entertained if issued after the closing date on the ground of late conduct of examination, delay in declaration of result or any other ground whatsoever

IB ACIO 2021 Final Selection

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Resolution of tie cases: In the event of a tie in combined scores of candidates in the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III, such cases will be resolved by applying following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved:

  1. a) Marks in Tier-III
  2. b) Marks in Tier-II
  3. c) Normalized Marks in Tier-I
  4. d) Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher.
  5. e) Alphabetical order of names (starting with the first name)

After going through the above exam pattern of IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.
