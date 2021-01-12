IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Tier-1, Tier-2 & Interview for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The selection process for IB ACIO Executive 2021 Recruitment will involve a written examination Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 18th December 2020 Online Application Opening Date 19th December 2020 Online Application Closing Date 9th January 2021 Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee 9th January 2021 Last Date of Offline Payment of Application Fee 12th January 2021 IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-1 Exam Date To be notified later IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-2 Exam Date To be notified later IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Interview Date To be notified later

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern

The Selection Procedure for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview), the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Application Process

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern (Online Objective MCQs Exam)

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam Section Number of Questions/ Marks Time/ Duration General Awareness 100 Questions of 1 mark each 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning English Language General Studies

Note:

The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 3 centres allotted to him/her out of his choice of three cities. There will be negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as ‘Mark for Review’ by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.

In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 35 OBC/EWS 34 SC/ST 33 Note: All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus of IB ACIO 2021 Exam Subject-wise:

IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus Number systems Percentages Mensuration Ration and Time Averages Profit and loss Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Computation of whole numbers Use of tables and graphs Decimals Relationship between numbers Operations Research & Linear Programming Differential Geometry Dynamics Essential Mathematics Calculus Real Analysis Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Computation of Whole numbers Time and Distance Ration and Proportion Interest Discount Algebra Differential Equations Statistics Time and Work Fractions Analytical Geometry Statistics LCM and HCF Ratios Percentage Factoring Age Profit and Loss Missing Numbers Average Prices and Expenditure Problems Simple and Compound Interest Time and Work Mensuration Volume Time and Distance Fractions Series Completion IB ACIO General Awareness & General Studies Syllabus

History Physics Biology Current Affairs Science & Technology Static GK Indian Polity & Constitution Economy & Finance Geography Chemistry IB ACIO Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning Syllabus Alphanumeric series Reasoning Analogies Artificial Language Blood Relations Clocks & Calendars Cause and Effect Data Sufficiency Coding-Decoding Directions Decision Making Odd One Out Input-Output Order & Ranking Puzzles Statement and Conclusions Statement and Assumptions IB ACIO English Language Syllabus Spellings Correction One Word Substitution Improvement Verbal Comprehension Passage Adjectives Detecting Mis-spelt words Idioms and Phrases Passage Verbs Clauses Fill in the blanks Spot the error Synonyms/Antonyms Vocabulary Grammar Sentence Structure

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Exam)

IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam Section Marks Time/ Duration Essay Writing 30 1 Hour English Comprehension & Précis Writing 20 Total 50

The date, time & centre of Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview would be intimated to the successful candidates by E-mail given by them in the online application. Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview may not be conducted at all centres. The department reserves the right to conduct Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview at a centre by clubbing the candidates of nearby centres.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-3 interview

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

Note: Cut-off for Tier-I & Tier-II exam in different categories may go higher depending upon the marks obtained by candidates and number of vacancies.

Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates/testimonials when called for Tier-III/Interview. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be a part of the interview.

Those candidates, who are yet to get their degree, if called for interview, would be required to submit a proof of possessing the essential qualification on or before the closing date. Such proof would not be entertained if issued after the closing date on the ground of late conduct of examination, delay in declaration of result or any other ground whatsoever

IB ACIO 2021 Final Selection

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Resolution of tie cases: In the event of a tie in combined scores of candidates in the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III, such cases will be resolved by applying following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved:

a) Marks in Tier-III b) Marks in Tier-II c) Normalized Marks in Tier-I d) Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher. e) Alphabetical order of names (starting with the first name)

After going through the above exam pattern of IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.