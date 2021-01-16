IB ACIO 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers (PDF): Download Previous Year Papers of Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts for Free Here!

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers (PDF) Download: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The selection process for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment will involve a Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview. For cracking IB ACIO 2021 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy.

So, to enhance your chances of clearing IB ACIO 2021 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

IB ACIO Previous Year Papers PDF Download

You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers IB ACIO Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in their exam preparation. Remember that there is no separate time limit for IB ACIO Online Exam and there will be negative marking for wrong answers in IB ACIO 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to simply maximize their score however they can.

So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of IB ACIO Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam Section Number of Questions/ Marks Time/ Duration General Awareness 100 Questions of 1 mark each 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning English Language General Studies

Note: The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 3 centres allotted to him/her out of his choice of three cities. There will be negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question.

IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam Section Marks Time/ Duration Essay Writing 30 1 Hour English Comprehension & Précis Writing 20 Total 50

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous IB ACIO Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of IB ACIO 2021 Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the exam preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics for all the sections – General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical Ability & Reasoning and English Language of IB ACIO 2021 Online Exam.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting all the sections. Therefore, practicing previous year papers online will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in IB ACIO 2021 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in IB ACIO 2021 Exam.