IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Get Direct link to apply online, Graduates can apply for 2000 Vacancies in Intelligence Bureau (GOI)

IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct the online registration process for the recruitment of 2000 vacancies s for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Exe in Intelligence Bureau (IB), Govt. of India till 9th January 2021 (11:59 PM). Eligible candidates can apply for the IB ACIO posts at its official website - mha.gov.in.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 18th December 2020 Online Application Opening Date 19th December 2020 Online Application Closing Date 9th January 2021 Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee 9th January 2021 Last Date of Offline Payment of Application Fee 12th January 2021 IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-1 Exam Date To be notified later IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-2 Exam Date To be notified later IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Inteview Date To be notified later

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Before start of filling-up of application through on-line mode, the candidate should keep ready, the following details:

Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph & Signature (50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format).

How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2021 Exam?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Applications should be submitted only through ONLINE registration by logging on to the website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. Applications will NOT be accepted through any other mode.

Direct Link to apply online for IB ACIO 2021 Exam

Step-2: Registration of Personal & Contact details

Candidates agreeing to the terms & conditions may apply by clicking 'I Agree' Checkbox given below and pressing the 'Start' button. The candidate should fill up all the desired information i.e. Personal Details, Contact Details, etc. correctly. Login Id and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-Mail Id. On completion of Step-2 registration, a message will be received in the candidate’s registered email id conveying his/her login ID (Application Sequence Number) & password. The candidate has to log-out and login again (for Step - 3) in order to fill up other details in the application form.

Step-3: Re-Login & Complete the Application Form

After registration, the candidate has to login and complete other details in the application form like Personal Details, Qualification Details, and Declaration, etc.

Direct Link to Login IB ACIO Application Form

Step-4: Selecting 3 Exam Centres

The candidate has to indicate three (3) options/choices as examination centre for online/Tier-I exam from the following (list to be read vertically):

ANDHRA PRADESH Rajkot Bhopal Ajmer Guntur Surat Gwalior Bikaner Kakinada Vadodara Indore Jaipur Kurnool HARYANA Jabalpur Jodhpur Nellore Ambala Ujjain Udaipur Rajahmundry Yamuna Nagar MAHARASHTRA TAMIL NADU Tirupathi HIMACHAL PRADESH Amravati Chennai Vijayawada Hamirpur Aurangabad Coimbatore Visakhapatnam Shimla Mumbai Madurai Vizianagaram JAMMU & KASHMIR Nagpur Tiruchirappalli ARUNACHAL PRADESH Jammu Nanded TELANGANA Itanagar JHARKHAND Nashik Hyderabad Naharlagun Bokaro Steel City Pune Karimnagar ASSAM Dhanbad MANIPUR Warangal Dibrugarh Hazaribagh Imphal TRIPURA Guwahati Jamshedpur MEGHALAYA Agartala Jorhat Ranchi Shillong UTTAR PRADESH Silchar KARNATAKA MIZORAM Agra Tezpur Belagavi(Belgaum) Aizawl Aligarh BIHAR Bengaluru NAGALAND Bareilly Bhagalpur Hubballi(Hubli) Kohima Gorakhpur Muzaffarpur Kalaburagi(Gulbarga) ODISHA Jhansi Patna Mangaluru(Mangalore) Balasore Kanpur Purnea Mysuru(Mysore) Berhampur-Ganjam Lucknow CHANDIGARH Shivamogga(Shimoga) Bhubaneswar Meerut Chandigarh Udupi Cuttack Prayagraj CHHATTISGARH KERALA Dhenkanal Varanasi Bhilai Nagar Ernakulam Rourkela UTTARAKHAND Bilaspur Kannur Sambalpur Dehradun Raipur Kollam PUNJAB Haldwani DELHI NCR Kottayam Amritsar Roorkee Delhi NCR Kozhikode Bhatinda WEST BENGAL GUJARAT Thiruvananthapuram Jalandhar Asansol Ahmedabad Thrissur Ludhiana Hooghly Anand LADAKH Mohali Kalyani Gandhinagar Leh Patiala Kolkata Mehsana MADHYA PRADESH RAJASTHAN Siliguri

While filling in the online application form, the applicant should carefully decide about his/her choice of city of examination. The candidate could be accommodated in any one of the three examination cities opted by him/her. Examination city, once opted, will NOT be changed under any circumstances. In case of oversubscription/under subscription at a particular city, the candidates may be shifted to a nearby city.

Step-5: Uploading of Scanned Image of Photograph & Signature

Instructions regarding scanning of Photograph and Signature: Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process given below. The applicant should note that only jpg/jpeg format is acceptable:

Photograph Image:

Coloured photo of size 35mm (width) x 45mm (height) not older than 12 weeks. Black & white photo will not be accepted.

of size not older than 12 weeks. Black & white photo will not be accepted. Light background. Light grey/white is suggested. No patterns.

The face should cover 70-80% of the photo. The applicant should look straight at the camera with a normal expression.

Avoid uniforms of colours matching the background.

If the applicant wears optical glasses, then his/her eyes should be fully visible.

The size of the scanned image should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Signature image:

The applicant has to sign on white paper with Black ink pen .

. The signature must be signed only by the applicant and not by any other person.

Please scan the signature area only and not the entire page.

Size of file should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Step-6: Application Fee and Mode of Payment

Once the application is submitted, candidates will be automatically redirected to SBI gateway to deposit the examination fee of INR 100 (if applicable) and Recruitment Processing Charges of INR 500 (plus Bank charges, if applicable), to be paid by all candidates, through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI /challan, etc. The candidate may generate a payment acknowledgment slip for future reference.

Category Examination Fee Recruitment Processing Fee Total Fees Male candidates of

General, EWS &

OBC categories Rs. 100/- Rs. 500/- Rs. 600/- All SC/ST, Female

& ExSM Candidates Nil Rs. 500/- Rs. 500/-

Guidelines for remittance of the fee are as under:

Post submission, the candidate will be re-directed to the SBI Payment gateway to make the online payment.

Kindly verify the details and make the payment for application fees via different payment modes.

Post successful online payment, the candidate will be redirected to his/her application form.

Payments through SBI challan generated on the last day of closure of online application forms can be submitted in the bank till 12th January 2021 (during banking hours only)

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Candidates are advised to submit only one application. Submission of other/multiple applications may result in cancellation of his/her applications altogether. For the purpose of all future references, the candidates are advised to keep a printout of their application form after successful submission

On successful registration, you will receive the Login ID and Password on your registered email and phone number to login and submit the online application form. In case of any difficulties you may contact the helpdesk through e-Mail: helpdesk.bharti@nic.in and Phone No 022-61087529 from Monday-Saturday (Timing: 10.00 AM-05.00 PM).