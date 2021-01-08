IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Get Direct link to apply online, Graduates can apply for 2000 Vacancies in Intelligence Bureau (GOI)

IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Check step by step process for filling online application form for IB ACIO 2021 Exam @mha.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply online till 9th January 2021 (11:59 PM) for 2000 Vacancies in Intelligence Bureau, Govt. of India.

Created On: Jan 8, 2021 11:50 IST
Modified On: Jan 8, 2021 11:50 IST
IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Get Direct link to apply online, Graduates can apply for 2000 Vacancies in Intelligence Bureau (GOI)
IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Get Direct link to apply online, Graduates can apply for 2000 Vacancies in Intelligence Bureau (GOI)

IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct the online registration process for the recruitment of 2000 vacancies s for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive,  i.e., ACIO-II/Exe in Intelligence Bureau (IB), Govt. of India till 9th January 2021 (11:59 PM). Eligible candidates can apply for the IB ACIO posts at its official website - mha.gov.in.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

18th December 2020

Online Application Opening Date

19th December 2020

Online Application Closing Date

9th January 2021

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee

9th January 2021

Last Date of Offline Payment of Application Fee

12th January 2021

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-1 Exam Date

To be notified later

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-2 Exam Date

To be notified later

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Inteview Date

To be notified later

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Before start of filling-up of application through on-line mode, the candidate should keep ready, the following details:

  • Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number
  • Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph & Signature (50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format).

How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2021 Exam?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Applications should be submitted only through ONLINE registration by logging on to the website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. Applications will NOT be accepted through any other mode.

Direct Link to apply online for IB ACIO 2021 Exam

Step-2: Registration of Personal & Contact details

Candidates agreeing to the terms & conditions may apply by clicking 'I Agree' Checkbox given below and pressing the 'Start' button. The candidate should fill up all the desired information i.e. Personal Details, Contact Details, etc. correctly. Login Id and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-Mail Id. On completion of Step-2 registration, a message will be received in the candidate’s registered email id conveying his/her login ID (Application Sequence Number) & password. The candidate has to log-out and login again (for Step - 3) in order to fill up other details in the application form.

Step-3: Re-Login & Complete the Application Form

After registration, the candidate has to login and complete other details in the application form like Personal Details, Qualification Details, and Declaration, etc.

Direct Link to Login IB ACIO Application Form

Step-4: Selecting 3 Exam Centres

The candidate has to indicate three (3) options/choices as examination centre for online/Tier-I exam from the following (list to be read vertically):

ANDHRA PRADESH

Rajkot

Bhopal

Ajmer

Guntur

Surat

Gwalior

Bikaner

Kakinada

Vadodara

Indore

Jaipur

Kurnool

HARYANA

Jabalpur

Jodhpur

Nellore

Ambala

Ujjain

Udaipur

Rajahmundry

Yamuna Nagar

MAHARASHTRA

TAMIL NADU

Tirupathi

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Amravati

Chennai

Vijayawada

Hamirpur

Aurangabad

Coimbatore

Visakhapatnam

Shimla

Mumbai

Madurai

Vizianagaram

JAMMU & KASHMIR

Nagpur

Tiruchirappalli

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Jammu

Nanded

TELANGANA

Itanagar

JHARKHAND

Nashik

Hyderabad

Naharlagun

Bokaro Steel City

Pune

Karimnagar

ASSAM

Dhanbad

MANIPUR

Warangal

Dibrugarh

Hazaribagh

Imphal

TRIPURA

Guwahati

Jamshedpur

MEGHALAYA

Agartala

Jorhat

Ranchi

Shillong

UTTAR PRADESH

Silchar

KARNATAKA

MIZORAM

Agra

Tezpur

Belagavi(Belgaum)

Aizawl

Aligarh

BIHAR

Bengaluru

NAGALAND

Bareilly

Bhagalpur

Hubballi(Hubli)

Kohima

Gorakhpur

Muzaffarpur

Kalaburagi(Gulbarga)

ODISHA

Jhansi

Patna

Mangaluru(Mangalore)

Balasore

Kanpur

Purnea

Mysuru(Mysore)

Berhampur-Ganjam

Lucknow

CHANDIGARH

Shivamogga(Shimoga)

Bhubaneswar

Meerut

Chandigarh

Udupi

Cuttack

Prayagraj

CHHATTISGARH

KERALA

Dhenkanal

Varanasi

Bhilai Nagar

Ernakulam

Rourkela

UTTARAKHAND

Bilaspur

Kannur

Sambalpur

Dehradun

Raipur

Kollam

PUNJAB

Haldwani

DELHI NCR

Kottayam

Amritsar

Roorkee

Delhi NCR

Kozhikode

Bhatinda

WEST BENGAL

GUJARAT

Thiruvananthapuram

Jalandhar

Asansol

Ahmedabad

Thrissur

Ludhiana

Hooghly

Anand

LADAKH

Mohali

Kalyani

Gandhinagar

Leh

Patiala

Kolkata

Mehsana

MADHYA PRADESH

RAJASTHAN

Siliguri

While filling in the online application form, the applicant should carefully decide about his/her choice of city of examination. The candidate could be accommodated in any one of the three examination cities opted by him/her. Examination city, once opted, will NOT be changed under any circumstances. In case of oversubscription/under subscription at a particular city, the candidates may be shifted to a nearby city.

Step-5: Uploading of Scanned Image of Photograph & Signature

Instructions regarding scanning of Photograph and Signature: Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process given below. The applicant should note that only jpg/jpeg format is acceptable:

Photograph Image:

  • Coloured photo of size 35mm (width) x 45mm (height) not older than 12 weeks. Black & white photo will not be accepted.
  • Light background. Light grey/white is suggested. No patterns.
  • The face should cover 70-80% of the photo. The applicant should look straight at the camera with a normal expression.
  • Avoid uniforms of colours matching the background.
  • If the applicant wears optical glasses, then his/her eyes should be fully visible.
  • The size of the scanned image should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Signature image:

  • The applicant has to sign on white paper with Black ink pen.
  • The signature must be signed only by the applicant and not by any other person.
  • Please scan the signature area only and not the entire page.
  • Size of file should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Step-6: Application Fee and Mode of Payment

Once the application is submitted, candidates will be automatically redirected to SBI gateway to deposit the examination fee of INR 100 (if applicable) and Recruitment Processing Charges of INR 500 (plus Bank charges, if applicable), to be paid by all candidates, through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI /challan, etc. The candidate may generate a payment acknowledgment slip for future reference.

Category

Examination Fee

Recruitment Processing Fee

Total Fees

Male candidates of
General, EWS &
OBC categories

Rs. 100/-

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 600/-

All SC/ST, Female
& ExSM Candidates

Nil

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 500/-

Guidelines for remittance of the fee are as under:

  • Post submission, the candidate will be re-directed to the SBI Payment gateway to make the online payment.
  • Kindly verify the details and make the payment for application fees via different payment modes.
  • Post successful online payment, the candidate will be redirected to his/her application form.
  • Payments through SBI challan generated on the last day of closure of online application forms can be submitted in the bank till 12th January 2021 (during banking hours only)

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Candidates are advised to submit only one application. Submission of other/multiple applications may result in cancellation of his/her applications altogether. For the purpose of all future references, the candidates are advised to keep a printout of their application form after successful submission

On successful registration, you will receive the Login ID and Password on your registered email and phone number to login and submit the online application form. In case of any difficulties you may contact the helpdesk through e-Mail: helpdesk.bharti@nic.in and Phone No 022-61087529 from Monday-Saturday (Timing: 10.00 AM-05.00 PM).
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next