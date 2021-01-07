IB ACIO 2021 Registration ends on 9th Jan @mha.gov.in: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualification|Graduates can apply online for 2000 Intelligence Bureau Vacancies

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam Eligibility Criteria: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited online application from Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The selection process for IB ACIO Executive 2021 Recruitment will involve a written examination Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview. Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 18th December 2020 Online Application Opening Date 19th December 2020 Online Application Closing Date 9th January 2021 Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee 9th January 2021 Last Date of Offline Payment of Application Fee 12th January 2021 IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-1 Exam Date To be notified later IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-2 Exam Date To be notified later IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Interview Date To be notified later

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment & Vacancies

Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 2000 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau. Let's have a look at the category-wise vacancies under IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment:

IB ACIO 2021 Vacancies Post Name ACIO-II/Exe in IB Classification General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) Pay Scale Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Note: (i) Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances. (ii) Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days Category Number of Vacancies General 989 OBC 417 EWS 113 SC 360 ST 121 Total 2000

Note:

The number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change.

The reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS & ExServicemen/ESM is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled by nonESM candidates of respective categories.

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters mentioned below & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc. for the post before applying. Candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria of the post, as mentioned below, may apply ONLINE through www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in only.

Direct Link to apply online for IB ACIO 2021 Exam

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam - AGE LIMIT (As on 9th January 2021)

Candidates age should be between 18 to 27 years. The upper age limit relaxation is given below:

Categories Upper Age Limit Relaxation Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc Upto 40 years of age Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried Gen - Upto 35 years of age SC/ST - Upto 40 years of age The age limit is relaxable for ex-servicemen as well as for candidates who were domiciled in J&K from Jan 01, 1980 to Dec 31, 1989 as well as the children & dependents of victims of communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat As per the Govt. instructions in this regard issued by the Central Government from time to time Meritorious sportspersons specified in Para 1 (a) of DoP&AR O.M. No. 14015/1/76-Estt.(D), dated 4.8.1980 5 years Note: The candidate claiming age relaxation in this category must have the desired certificate in the form & from the authority prescribed in OM under reference

Note: The above-mentioned post is not identified suitable for any category of Persons with disabilities/PWD i.e. HH, OH, VH or Autism. Hence, they NEED NOT apply.

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

Below are the educational qualification details for the IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment:

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired) Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies Educational Qualification Essential Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university Desired Knowledge of computers.

Note: Candidates who have appeared in the graduation or other equivalent examination and whose results have not been declared by the closing date are not eligible and as such they NEED NOT apply. The candidature of such candidates will NOT be entertained.

SERVICE LIABILITY

The post involves All India Service liability. Therefore, the candidates willing to serve anywhere in India only need to apply. Appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such post in force at that time. Successful completion of mandatory induction training is a prerequisite for confirmation to the post.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment.