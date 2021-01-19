IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy: Check How to Clear Tier-1 & Tier-2 Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Exam
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy: Check the important preparation tips and strategy for the IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam consisting of Tier-1 Online Exam (Objective MCQs), Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview.
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy: IB ACIO 2021 Exam will be conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau. The recruitment process of the IB ACIO 2021 Exam will consist of Tier-1 Online Exam (Objective MCQs), Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview.
In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam:
1. Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:
|
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam
|
Section
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Time/ Duration
|
General Awareness
|
100 Questions of 1 mark each
|
1 Hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning
|
English Language
|
General Studies
Note: The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 3 centres allotted to him/her out of his choice of three cities. There will be a negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question.
IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks:
|
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Time/ Duration
|
Essay Writing
|
30
|
1 Hour
|
English Comprehension & Précis Writing
|
20
|
Total
|
50
2. Make a list of Important Topics of Each Subject
After going through the IB ACIO Latest Exam Pattern, candidates need to make a list of important topics and start preparing them in detail. Below are the topics from which the questions will be asked in IB ACIO 2021 Exam:
|
IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus
|
Number systems
|
Percentages
|
Mensuration
|
Ration and Time
|
Averages
|
Profit and loss
|
Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
|
Computation of whole numbers
|
Use of tables and graphs
|
Decimals
|
Relationship between numbers
|
Operations Research & Linear Programming
|
Differential Geometry
|
Dynamics
|
Essential Mathematics
|
Calculus
|
Real Analysis
|
Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
|
Computation of Whole numbers
|
Time and Distance
|
Ration and Proportion
|
Interest
|
Discount
|
Algebra
|
Differential Equations
|
Statistics
|
Time and Work
|
Fractions
|
Analytical Geometry
|
Statistics
|
LCM and HCF
|
Ratios
|
Percentage
|
Factoring
|
Age
|
Profit and Loss
|
Missing Numbers
|
Average
|
Prices and Expenditure Problems
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Time and Work
|
Mensuration
|
Volume
|
Time and Distance
|
Fractions
|
Series Completion
|
IB ACIO General Awareness & General Studies Syllabus
|
History
|
Physics
|
Biology
|
Current Affairs
|
Science & Technology
|
Static GK
|
Indian Polity & Constitution
|
Economy & Finance
|
Geography
|
Chemistry
|
IB ACIO Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning Syllabus
|
Alphanumeric series
|
Reasoning Analogies
|
Artificial Language
|
Blood Relations
|
Clocks & Calendars
|
Cause and Effect
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Directions
|
Decision Making
|
Odd One Out
|
Input-Output
|
Order & Ranking
|
Puzzles
|
Statement and Conclusions
|
Statement and Assumptions
|
IB ACIO English Language Syllabus
|
Spellings Correction
|
One Word Substitution
|
Improvement
|
Verbal Comprehension Passage
|
Adjectives
|
Detecting Mis-spelt words
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
Passage
|
Verbs
|
Clauses
|
Fill in the blanks
|
Spot the error
|
Synonyms/Antonyms
|
Vocabulary
|
Grammar
|
Sentence Structure
3. Practice Previous Year Papers of IB ACIO Exam
Make a habit Practicing Previous Year Paper to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Candidates can download the PDF File of IB ACIO Previous Year Paper and their Answer Keys from the link given below:
4. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge and Improve Comprehension Skills:
Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness upto date. Reading newspapers is a good option but just reading hard facts that happen every day cannot be up to the mark to develop your reading skills. So it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., which can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.
5. Create & Revise Notes
Instead of rote learning, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all the subjects and important topics. Revision plays an important role in remembering important facts, dates and news related to important topics. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.
Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on a daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking IB ACIO 2021 Exam.