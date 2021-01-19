IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy: Check How to Clear Tier-1 & Tier-2 Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Exam

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy: Check the important preparation tips and strategy for the IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam consisting of Tier-1 Online Exam (Objective MCQs), Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview.

Created On: Jan 19, 2021 11:51 IST
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy: IB ACIO 2021 Exam will be conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau. The recruitment process of the IB ACIO 2021 Exam will consist of Tier-1 Online Exam (Objective MCQs), Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview.

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam:

1. Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam

Section

Number of Questions/ Marks

Time/ Duration

General Awareness

100 Questions of 1 mark each

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning

English Language

General Studies

Note: The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 3 centres allotted to him/her out of his choice of three cities. There will be a negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. 

IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam

Section

Marks

Time/ Duration

Essay Writing

30

1 Hour

English Comprehension & Précis Writing

20

Total

50

2. Make a list of Important Topics of Each Subject

After going through the IB ACIO Latest Exam Pattern, candidates need to make a list of important topics and start preparing them in detail. Below are the topics from which the questions will be asked in IB ACIO 2021 Exam:

IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus

Number systems

Percentages

Mensuration

Ration and Time

Averages

Profit and loss

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Computation of whole numbers

Use of tables and graphs

Decimals

Relationship between numbers

Operations Research & Linear Programming

Differential Geometry

Dynamics

Essential Mathematics

Calculus

Real Analysis

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Computation of Whole numbers

Time and Distance

Ration and Proportion

Interest

Discount

Algebra

Differential Equations

Statistics

Time and Work

Fractions

Analytical Geometry

Statistics

LCM and HCF

Ratios

Percentage

Factoring

Age

Profit and Loss

Missing Numbers

Average

Prices and Expenditure Problems

Simple and Compound Interest

Time and Work

Mensuration

Volume

Time and Distance

Fractions

Series Completion

IB ACIO General Awareness & General Studies Syllabus

History

Physics

Biology

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Static GK

Indian Polity & Constitution

Economy & Finance

Geography

Chemistry

IB ACIO Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning Syllabus

Alphanumeric series

Reasoning Analogies

Artificial Language

Blood Relations

Clocks & Calendars

Cause and Effect

Data Sufficiency

Coding-Decoding

Directions

Decision Making

Odd One Out

Input-Output

Order & Ranking

Puzzles

Statement and Conclusions

Statement and Assumptions

IB ACIO English Language Syllabus

Spellings Correction

One Word Substitution

Improvement

Verbal Comprehension Passage

Adjectives

Detecting Mis-spelt words

Idioms and Phrases

Passage

Verbs

Clauses

Fill in the blanks

Spot the error

Synonyms/Antonyms

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

3. Practice Previous Year Papers of IB ACIO Exam

Make a habit Practicing Previous Year Paper to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Candidates can download the PDF File of IB ACIO Previous Year Paper and their Answer Keys from the link given below:

4. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge and Improve Comprehension Skills:

Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness upto date. Reading newspapers is a good option but just reading hard facts that happen every day cannot be up to the mark to develop your reading skills. So it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., which can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.

5. Create & Revise Notes

Instead of rote learning, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all the subjects and important topics. Revision plays an important role in remembering important facts, dates and news related to important topics. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on a daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking IB ACIO 2021 Exam.
