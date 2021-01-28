IB ACIO 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check Previous Cutoff of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): In this article, we have shared the previous year's cut-off marks and Minimum Qualifying Marks for the IB ACIO 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer in the Intelligence Bureau.
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): This year Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The entire recruitment process will involve Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Aspiring candidates must go through the previous year cut-off before starting their exam preparation for the IB ACIO 2021 Exam.
The Cut-Off marks for IB ACIO Exam will get released at the time of result declaration. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the minimum qualifying and previous year cut-off marks of the IB ACIO Recruitment Exam.
IB ACIO 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in the Tier-I exam as under:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
35
|
OBC/EWS
|
34
|
SC/ST
|
33
|
Note: All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST
On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in the Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.
On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum of 33% marks (17 out of 50) in the Tier-II exam.
Note: Cut-off for Tier-I & Tier-II exam in different categories may go higher depending upon the marks obtained by candidates and the number of vacancies.
IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
Candidates can check the IB ACIO 2017 & 2015 Previous Year Cut-off Marks from the tables given below:
|
IB ACIO Previous Year Tier I Cut Off (2017)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
UR
|
65
|
OBC
|
60
|
SC
|
50
|
ST
|
50
|
IB ACIO Previous Year Tier II Cut Off (2017)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
UR
|
30
|
OBC
|
25
|
SC
|
20
|
ST
|
20
|
IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off (2015)
|
Category
|
Over All Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
UR
|
75
|
OBC
|
70
|
SC
|
65
|
ST
|
65
Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.