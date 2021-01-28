IB ACIO 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check Previous Cutoff of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): This year Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The entire recruitment process will involve Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Aspiring candidates must go through the previous year cut-off before starting their exam preparation for the IB ACIO 2021 Exam.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

The Cut-Off marks for IB ACIO Exam will get released at the time of result declaration. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the minimum qualifying and previous year cut-off marks of the IB ACIO Recruitment Exam.

Download IB ACIO Exam Previous Year Papers PDF for Free

IB ACIO 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in the Tier-I exam as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 35 OBC/EWS 34 SC/ST 33 Note: All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in the Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum of 33% marks (17 out of 50) in the Tier-II exam.

Note: Cut-off for Tier-I & Tier-II exam in different categories may go higher depending upon the marks obtained by candidates and the number of vacancies.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Candidates can check the IB ACIO 2017 & 2015 Previous Year Cut-off Marks from the tables given below:

IB ACIO Previous Year Tier I Cut Off (2017) Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 65 OBC 60 SC 50 ST 50 IB ACIO Previous Year Tier II Cut Off (2017) Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 30 OBC 25 SC 20 ST 20

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off (2015) Category Over All Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 75 OBC 70 SC 65 ST 65

Check IB ACIO 2021 Application Process

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.