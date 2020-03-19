Search

DDA 2020 Recruitment begins from 23 March: Check Eligibility Criteria – Age Limit, Educational Qualification

DDA 2020 Recruitment: In this article, we are going to share the eligibility criteria including the Age Limit, Educational Qualification (Both Essential & Desirable), that must be fulfilled before applying for the DDA 2020 Recruitment.

Mar 19, 2020 14:20 IST
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited online application for filling up 629 vacancies for various posts of Group ’A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’.  Eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali. Below are important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Procegovtss:

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

17th March 2020

Online Application Opening Date

23rd March 2020 (10:00 AM)

Online Application Closing Date

22nd April 2020 (6:00 PM)

Last Date of Depositing Application Fee

25th April 2020 (6:00 PM)

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date

To be notified later

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies

Online Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for recruitment against following posts in DDA:

Post

Group/ Level in Pay Matrix

Vacancies

Deputy Director (System)

A/ Level-11

General

02

EWS

-

SC

-

ST

-

OBC

-

Total

02

Deputy Director (Planning)

A/ Level-11

General

04

EWS

-

SC

-

ST

-

OBC

01

Total

05

Assistant Director (Planning)

A/ Level-10

General

02

EWS

01

SC

-

ST

-

OBC

02

Total

05

Assistant Director (System)

A/ Level-10

General

01

EWS

-

SC

01

ST

-

OBC

-

Total

02

Assistant Accounts Officer

B/ Level-8

General

05

EWS

01

SC

01

ST

-

OBC

04

Total

11 (HH-1)

Planning Assistant

B/ Level-7

Total – 01 (PwD- Others)

SO (Horticulture)

B/ Level-6

General

21

EWS

05

SC

02

ST

06

OBC

14

Total

48 (HH-1)

Architectural Assistant

B/ Level-7

General

04

EWS

01

SC

01

ST

-

OBC

02

Total

08 (PwD Others-1)

Surveyor

C/ Level-5

General

-

EWS

-

SC

03

ST

02

OBC

06

Total

11 (PwD Others-1)

Stenographer Grade D

C/ Level-4

General

44

EWS

10

SC

15

ST

-

OBC

31

Total

100

(ESM-10, VH-01, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)

Patwari

C/ Level-3

General

24

EWS

02

SC

06

ST

03

OBC

09

Total

44

Junior Secretariat Assistant

C/ Level-2

General

121

EWS

29

SC

43

ST

21

OBC

78

Total

292

(ESM-29, VH-03, HH-03, OH-03, Others-02)

Mali

C/ Level-2

General

41

EWS

10

SC

15

ST

07

OBC

27

Total

100

(ESM-10, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)

Total

629 Vacancies

DDA 2020 Recruitment - AGE LIMIT (As on 22nd April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit

Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix

Age Limit (As on 22nd April 2020)

Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11

Not exceeding 40 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11

Not exceeding 40 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10

Not exceeding 35 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10

Not exceeding 30 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8

Not exceeding 30 years

Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

Not exceeding 30 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6

Not exceeding 30 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

30 years

Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5

Between 18 to 25 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4

18 to 30 years

Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3

Between 21 to 27 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group-            C/ Level-2

Between 18 to 27 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA upto 40 years in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2

Between 18 to 25 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

DDA 2020 Recruitment - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired)

Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies

Educational Qualification

Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11

a) Ph.D in Computer Science &IT

OR

b) M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 3 years relevant experience

OR

c) B.E./ B.Tech./ M.Sc. In Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 5 years relevant experience in Computer Programming.

Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11

Essential

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the fields of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

(iii) At least 5 years experience in a planning office in development authority or local body or in a Government Undertaking.

Desirable

i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ Geoinformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)

Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10

Essential

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the field of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

Desirable

i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ GeoInformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)

Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10

a) M. E/ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or

minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognised Institution/ University

OR

b) B.E./ B. Tech./ M.Sc. in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with one-year experience in the relevant field.

Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8

Chartered Accountant (CA/ Company Secretary (CS)/ ICWA/

Master in Financial Control/ MBA (Finance), or equivalent from a recognized University/institution.

NOTE:

Specialization will be considered only when a candidate has passed minimum 06 papers/ courses in the field of specialization mentioned in the notification.

Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized

University/Institute or equivalent.

SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6

Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Forestry from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent.

Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

Degree in Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent

Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5

Diploma or 2 years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying from recognized Institute or equivalent and 2 years’ experience in Survey work.

Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4

i) Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board /University.

ii) Skill Test Norms:

Dictation-

10 mm at the speed of 80 w.p.m.

Transcription (Only on computer)-

50 mm (English)

65 mm (Hindi)

Desirable

Preference to be given to such persons who have acquired Diploma in Office Management & Secretarial Practice from any recognized institution.

Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3

Essential

Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof

Desirable

i) Proficiency in computer.

ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi

Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training.

Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group-            C/ Level-2

i) 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized

Board or University.

ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2

10th Pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment.

