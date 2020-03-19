DDA 2020 Recruitment begins from 23 March: Check Eligibility Criteria – Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited online application for filling up 629 vacancies for various posts of Group ’A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali. Below are important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Procegovtss:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 23rd March 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 22nd April 2020 (6:00 PM) Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 25th April 2020 (6:00 PM) DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies

Online Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for recruitment against following posts in DDA:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies Post Group/ Level in Pay Matrix Vacancies Deputy Director (System) A/ Level-11 General 02 EWS - SC - ST - OBC - Total 02 Deputy Director (Planning) A/ Level-11 General 04 EWS - SC - ST - OBC 01 Total 05 Assistant Director (Planning) A/ Level-10 General 02 EWS 01 SC - ST - OBC 02 Total 05 Assistant Director (System) A/ Level-10 General 01 EWS - SC 01 ST - OBC - Total 02 Assistant Accounts Officer B/ Level-8 General 05 EWS 01 SC 01 ST - OBC 04 Total 11 (HH-1) Planning Assistant B/ Level-7 Total – 01 (PwD- Others) SO (Horticulture) B/ Level-6 General 21 EWS 05 SC 02 ST 06 OBC 14 Total 48 (HH-1) Architectural Assistant B/ Level-7 General 04 EWS 01 SC 01 ST - OBC 02 Total 08 (PwD Others-1) Surveyor C/ Level-5 General - EWS - SC 03 ST 02 OBC 06 Total 11 (PwD Others-1) Stenographer Grade D C/ Level-4 General 44 EWS 10 SC 15 ST - OBC 31 Total 100 (ESM-10, VH-01, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01) Patwari C/ Level-3 General 24 EWS 02 SC 06 ST 03 OBC 09 Total 44 Junior Secretariat Assistant C/ Level-2 General 121 EWS 29 SC 43 ST 21 OBC 78 Total 292 (ESM-29, VH-03, HH-03, OH-03, Others-02) Mali C/ Level-2 General 41 EWS 10 SC 15 ST 07 OBC 27 Total 100 (ESM-10, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01) Total 629 Vacancies

DDA 2020 Recruitment - AGE LIMIT (As on 22nd April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix Age Limit (As on 22nd April 2020) Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11 Not exceeding 40 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11 Not exceeding 40 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10 Not exceeding 35 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10 Not exceeding 30 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8 Not exceeding 30 years Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 Not exceeding 30 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6 Not exceeding 30 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 30 years Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5 Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4 18 to 30 years Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3 Between 21 to 27 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2 Between 18 to 27 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA upto 40 years in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2 Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

DDA 2020 Recruitment - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired) Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies Educational Qualification Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11 a) Ph.D in Computer Science &IT OR b) M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 3 years relevant experience OR c) B.E./ B.Tech./ M.Sc. In Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 5 years relevant experience in Computer Programming. Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11 Essential (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. (ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the fields of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. (iii) At least 5 years experience in a planning office in development authority or local body or in a Government Undertaking. Desirable i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ Geoinformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute. ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India) Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10 Essential (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. (ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the field of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. Desirable i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ GeoInformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute. ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India) Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10 a) M. E/ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognised Institution/ University OR b) B.E./ B. Tech./ M.Sc. in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with one-year experience in the relevant field. Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8 Chartered Accountant (CA/ Company Secretary (CS)/ ICWA/ Master in Financial Control/ MBA (Finance), or equivalent from a recognized University/institution. NOTE: Specialization will be considered only when a candidate has passed minimum 06 papers/ courses in the field of specialization mentioned in the notification. Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6 Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Forestry from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent. Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 Degree in Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5 Diploma or 2 years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying from recognized Institute or equivalent and 2 years’ experience in Survey work. Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4 i) Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board /University. ii) Skill Test Norms: Dictation- 10 mm at the speed of 80 w.p.m. Transcription (Only on computer)- 50 mm (English) 65 mm (Hindi) Desirable Preference to be given to such persons who have acquired Diploma in Office Management & Secretarial Practice from any recognized institution. Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3 Essential Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof Desirable i) Proficiency in computer. ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training. Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2 i) 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.) Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2 10th Pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment.