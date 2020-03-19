DDA 2020 Recruitment begins from 23 March: Check Eligibility Criteria – Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited online application for filling up 629 vacancies for various posts of Group ’A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali. Below are important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Procegovtss:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
17th March 2020
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
23rd March 2020 (10:00 AM)
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
22nd April 2020 (6:00 PM)
|
Last Date of Depositing Application Fee
|
25th April 2020 (6:00 PM)
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date
|
To be notified later
DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies
Online Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for recruitment against following posts in DDA:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies
|
Post
|
Group/ Level in Pay Matrix
|
Vacancies
|
Deputy Director (System)
|
A/ Level-11
|
General
|
02
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
-
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
-
|
Total
|
02
|
Deputy Director (Planning)
|
A/ Level-11
|
General
|
04
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
-
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
01
|
Total
|
05
|
Assistant Director (Planning)
|
A/ Level-10
|
General
|
02
|
EWS
|
01
|
SC
|
-
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
02
|
Total
|
05
|
Assistant Director (System)
|
A/ Level-10
|
General
|
01
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
01
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
-
|
Total
|
02
|
Assistant Accounts Officer
|
B/ Level-8
|
General
|
05
|
EWS
|
01
|
SC
|
01
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
04
|
Total
|
11 (HH-1)
|
Planning Assistant
|
B/ Level-7
|
Total – 01 (PwD- Others)
|
SO (Horticulture)
|
B/ Level-6
|
General
|
21
|
EWS
|
05
|
SC
|
02
|
ST
|
06
|
OBC
|
14
|
Total
|
48 (HH-1)
|
Architectural Assistant
|
B/ Level-7
|
General
|
04
|
EWS
|
01
|
SC
|
01
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
02
|
Total
|
08 (PwD Others-1)
|
Surveyor
|
C/ Level-5
|
General
|
-
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
03
|
ST
|
02
|
OBC
|
06
|
Total
|
11 (PwD Others-1)
|
Stenographer Grade D
|
C/ Level-4
|
General
|
44
|
EWS
|
10
|
SC
|
15
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
31
|
Total
|
100
(ESM-10, VH-01, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)
|
Patwari
|
C/ Level-3
|
General
|
24
|
EWS
|
02
|
SC
|
06
|
ST
|
03
|
OBC
|
09
|
Total
|
44
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
C/ Level-2
|
General
|
121
|
EWS
|
29
|
SC
|
43
|
ST
|
21
|
OBC
|
78
|
Total
|
292
(ESM-29, VH-03, HH-03, OH-03, Others-02)
|
Mali
|
C/ Level-2
|
General
|
41
|
EWS
|
10
|
SC
|
15
|
ST
|
07
|
OBC
|
27
|
Total
|
100
(ESM-10, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)
|
Total
|
629 Vacancies
DDA 2020 Recruitment - AGE LIMIT (As on 22nd April 2020)
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit
|
Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix
|
Age Limit (As on 22nd April 2020)
|
Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
Not exceeding 40 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
Not exceeding 40 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
Not exceeding 35 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
Not exceeding 30 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
Not exceeding 30 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6
|
Not exceeding 30 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
30 years
|
Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5
|
Between 18 to 25 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4
|
18 to 30 years
|
Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3
|
Between 21 to 27 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2
|
Between 18 to 27 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA upto 40 years in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2
|
Between 18 to 25 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
DDA 2020 Recruitment - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)
Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired)
|
Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies
|
Educational Qualification
|
Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
a) Ph.D in Computer Science &IT
OR
b) M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 3 years relevant experience
OR
c) B.E./ B.Tech./ M.Sc. In Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 5 years relevant experience in Computer Programming.
|
Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
Essential
(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the fields of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
(iii) At least 5 years experience in a planning office in development authority or local body or in a Government Undertaking.
Desirable
i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ Geoinformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.
ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)
|
Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
Essential
(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the field of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
Desirable
i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ GeoInformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.
ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)
|
Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
a) M. E/ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or
minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognised Institution/ University
OR
b) B.E./ B. Tech./ M.Sc. in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with one-year experience in the relevant field.
|
Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8
|
Chartered Accountant (CA/ Company Secretary (CS)/ ICWA/
Master in Financial Control/ MBA (Finance), or equivalent from a recognized University/institution.
NOTE:
Specialization will be considered only when a candidate has passed minimum 06 papers/ courses in the field of specialization mentioned in the notification.
|
Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized
University/Institute or equivalent.
|
SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Forestry from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent.
|
Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
Degree in Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent
|
Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5
|
Diploma or 2 years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying from recognized Institute or equivalent and 2 years’ experience in Survey work.
|
Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4
|
i) Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board /University.
ii) Skill Test Norms:
Dictation-
10 mm at the speed of 80 w.p.m.
Transcription (Only on computer)-
50 mm (English)
65 mm (Hindi)
Desirable
Preference to be given to such persons who have acquired Diploma in Office Management & Secretarial Practice from any recognized institution.
|
Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3
|
Essential
Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof
Desirable
i) Proficiency in computer.
ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi
Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training.
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2
|
i) 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized
Board or University.
ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)
|
Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2
|
10th Pass from a recognized Board or equivalent
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment.