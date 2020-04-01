DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Stenographer/ Patwari/Jr. Secretariat Assistant/SO Horticulture/Mali

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the registration process for filling up 629 vacancies under Group ’A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’. Candidates can apply till 30th April 2020 for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 30th April 2020 (6:00 PM) Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 4th May 2020 (6:00 PM) DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

DDA 2020 Exam Pattern

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

DDA 2020 Recruitment Selection Procedure

DDA will conduct an online competitive examination for all categories of post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern Post Code Post Mode of Recruitment Details of Examination 1 Dy. Director (System) Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate 2 Dy. Director (Planning) 3 Asstt. Director (Planning) 4 Asstt. Director (System) 5 Assistant Accounts Officer 6 Planning Assistant Single Stage online examination The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language 7 S.O.(Horticulture) 8 Architectural Assistant 9 Surveyor 10 Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Single stage online examination followed by skill test General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks), General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and English Language & Comprehension (100 questions of 100

marks) for 2 Hrs duration followed by skill test.

The candidates will have to appear for the stenography test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 80 w.p.m. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The transcription time is as follows: -

50 minutes (English) 65 minutes (Hindi)

Note:

The candidates who have opted for English medium,” Times New Roman” font will be used for transcription. The candidates who have opted for Hindi medium, “ Mangal (Hindi Remington Keyboard (GAIL)) will be used for transcription. 11 Patwari 2 stage online examination Stage I (Preliminary) General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge ( 120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Stage II (Main) General Awareness (Special Emphasis on Delhi), General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English Language & comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension, Basic Computer knowledge (200 questions/200 marks of 2 Hrs duration) 12 Jr. Secretariat Assistant 2 stage online examination followed by typing test of the shortlisted candidates Stage I: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English (Language & comprehension) (120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Stage II: Computer Proficiency Test (CPT):The question paper shall be of 50 minutes’ duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) as per detail given below:

1. Part-I: Computer Fundamental Section (10 questions), 2 marks per question

2. Part-II: Keyboard Shortcut key & Internet (10 questions), 2 marks per question

3. Part-III: MS Word (10 questions), 2 marks per question

4. Part-IV: MS Excel (10 questions), 2 marks per question

5. Part-V: MS Power Point (10 questions), 2 marks per question

Stage-II examination will be qualifying in nature. There will not be any penalty for wrong answers (negative marking) in Stage-II (CPT).

Stage-III: Typing Test

Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.) 13 Mali Single Stage Online examination followed by Trade Test/Practical Test The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by trade test/ practical test of the shortlisted candidates which will be qualifying in nature. 14 Sr. Law Officer Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate 15 Legal Assistant Single stage online examination The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language.

Note:

1. For the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Post Code 10): If the candidate does not indicate the medium of stenography test in application form, the Authority will consider English as the medium of stenography test for such candidates.

There is no exemption from stenography test/ skill test for any category of candidates. Candidates who opt to take the Stenography Test in Hindi will be required to learn English Stenography and vice versa after their appointment. VH candidates will be required to transcribe the matter in 75 minutes for English Shorthand or in 100 minutes for Hindi Shorthand.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the stenography test/ skill test on the basis of their performance in the online examination. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the online examination in respect of only those candidates who qualify in the stenography test/ skill test.

2. For the post of Jr. Secretariat Assistant (Post Code 12): The candidates who have qualified the Stage-II examination, will only be shortlisted for typing speed test on the basis of marks scored by them in Stage-I examination. However, Final Merit/Select list will be prepared only in respect of those candidates who will qualify the typing speed test in terms of the notification.

3. For the post of Mali (Post Code 13): The candidates will be shortlisted for Trade Test/Practical Test on the basis of marks scored by them in online computer based examination. However, Final Merit/Select list will be prepared only in respect of those candidates who will qualify the trade test in terms of the notification.

4. Medium of Language: The medium of the Online examination will be Hindi / English only for all categories of posts.

5. Weightage: The weightage of marks of Computer Based Examination will be 85 % and Interview will be of 15% marks, wherever prescribed.

6. Penalty for wrong answers: Candidates should note that in order to discourage the guess work, in all such cases where the question is of 1 marks, there will be penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers / multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives. However, where question is of 2 marks, there will be penalty of 0.66 (negative marking).

7. Minimum Qualifying Marks: The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 40% SC 30% ST 30% OBC 35%

DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.

8. Preparation of Merit: The merit list of all the successful candidates for respective posts shall be prepared separately on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in Online Computer Based Examination as well as in the interview, wherever prescribed taken together. However, in case two or more candidates acquire same merit position, then their date of birth shall be deciding factor to determine their merit, i.e. the elder candidate shall be placed higher in the merit-list.

DDA 2020 Exam Syllabus

The standard and syllabus of the Online examination will be of the level of prescribed minimum qualification. Let’s look at the syllabus of DDA 2020 Exam Post-wise

Post Code-1: Deputy Director (System)

S. NO Syllabus 1 Software Life Cycle Models, Software Project Planning, Size Estimation, Cost Estimation, Constructive Cost Models 2 Software Requirement Analysis, Requirement Documentation, Software Requirement Specifications (SRS), Organisation and Characteristics Of Good SRS , Software Risk Management 3 Software Testing and Security Testing, SSL, Website Certifications and Compliances , Antivirus 4 Overview and Practical Approach of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence in User Applications, Deep Learning Fundamentals 5 Data Base Systems, Open Source Database and Open Source Front Ends, Open Source CAD and GIS Tools, Postgresql, Mysql, Redhat,Oracle Etc. , D2k, Visual Basic, Dotnet, Java 6 ISO And CMMi For Maturity and Quality, RFP Design and Drafting For ICT/IT Projects, Standard Meity RFP, Evaluations Of PQ, TQ , Financial Bids 7 Operating Systems-Unix, Windows, Android, Ios, Networking and Network Programming 8 Cloud Computing, Virtual Machines, E-Office, File Tracking, COTS and Work Engines 9 Micro Processors, Server Types, Scanners, Printers 10 Online Procurement, Cpp Portal and GEM, Tendering and Contracting

Post Code-2: Deputy Director (Planning) & Post Code-3: Assistant Director (Planning)

Parts Syllabus Part-1: Basic concepts of urban planning and Architecture, Planning Legislation and GIS Section 1: Architecture Elements, construction, architectural styles and examples of different periods of Indian and Western History of Architecture; Oriental, Vernacular and Traditional architecture; Architectural developments since Industrial Revolution; Influence of modern art on architecture; Art nouveau, Eclecticism, International styles, Post Modernism, Deconstruction in architecture; Recent trends in Contemporary Architecture; Works of renowned national and international architects. Section 2: Environmental Planning and Design Ecosystem- natural and man-made ecosystems; Ecological principles Concepts of Environmental Impact Analysis; Environmental considerations in planning and design; database for incorporation of environmental concerns in planning analysis, land suitability analysis, thermal comfort, ventilation and air movement; Principles of lighting and illumination; Climate responsive design; Solar architecture; Principles of architectural acoustics; Green Building Concepts and Rating; ECBC; Building Performance Simulation and Evaluation; Environmental pollution- types, cause, controls and abatement strategies. Section 3: Urban Planning and Housing Urban Planning and Housing Planning process; Types of plans - Master Plan, City Development Plan, Structure Plan, Zonal Plan, Action Area Plan, Town Planning Scheme, Regional Plan; Salient concepts, theories and principles of urban planning; Sustainable urban development; Emerging concepts of cities - Eco-City, Smart City, Transit Oriented Development (TOD), SEZ, SRZ NIMZ, Corridor planning prevailing at national level i.e. WDFC, EDFC etc. Housing; Concepts, principles and examples of neighborhood; Housing typologies; Slums; Affordable Housing; Housing for special areas and needs; Residential densities; Standards for housing and community facilities; National Housing Policies, Programs and Schemes. Section 4: Planning Techniques and Management Tools and techniques of Surveys – Physical, Topographical, Land use and Socioeconomic Surveys; Methods of non-spatial and spatial data analysis; Graphic presentation of spatial data; Application of G.I.S and Remote Sensing techniques in urban and regional planning; Decision support system and Land Information System. Urban Economics; Law of demand and supply of land and its use in planning; Social, Economical and environmental cost benefit analysis; Techniques of financial appraisal; Management of Infrastructure Projects; Development guidelines such as URDPFI. Section 5: Services, Infrastructure and Transportation Urban infrastructure- Transportation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Drainage, Solid Waste Management, Electricity and Communications, Process and Principles of Transportation Planning and Traffic Engineering; Road capacity; Traffic survey method; Traffic flow characteristics; Traffic analyses and design considerations; Travel demand forecasting; Land use transportation – urban from inter-relationships; Design of roads, intersections/ grade separates and parking areas, Hierarchy of roads and level of service; Traffic and transport management and control in urban areas; Mass transportation planning; Para-transits and other modes of transportations Pedestrian and slow moving traffic planning; Intelligent Transportation Systems. Section 6: Planning Legislation and GIS Planning legislation will include acts and legislation related to development management and maintenance of Delhi and other towns of NCR, municipal corporation and local bodies, Land Acquisition Act, PPP etc. Local self- Governance. Part-1 (ii) Planning issues related to Delhi, NCR & initiatives of other metropolitan cities in India will include major problems and policy practices and innovative methodology and best practices. (iii) Delhi Development Act, (DD Act), 1957 will include all sections and provisions of the act. (iv) Master plan of Delhi 1962-2021 will include provisions, strategies and master plan proposals as per documents published from time to time. (v) Unified building byelaws, 2016 will include all sections and chapters of building byelaws as approved and notified by Government of India from time to time. Part-2: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-4: Assistant Director (System)

Parts Syllabus Part-1 · Computer Architecture, Computer Organization. Data Communication And Net-Working, Artificial Intelligence, Micro-Processors, Number Systems & Digital Logics, Peripherals And Storage Devices. · Operating Systems: Windows, Unix And Linux · Programming: - Programming In Asp.Net, Java And Android/ Mobile Aps Programming, Programming In D2k, Programming In Visual Basic, PL/SQL, HTML. · Cyber Security and compliances. · Data Base Management (DBMS):- Oracle 8i And Above, SQL server 2003 and above, Open Sources DBMS Sybase Ingress etc. · Internet and Web Technologies Part-2: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-5: Assistant Accounts Officer

Parts Syllabus Part-I: Based on advance knowledge of Academic field a) Financial analysis of Balance Sheet and Income Statement b) Capital Budgeting decisions (Risk and Return analysis, Sensitivity analysis, Capital rationing, adjusted net Present value, Replacement decision, Impact of inflation on capital budgeting decision etc.) c) Rebate, Relief and refunds under provisions of Income Tax. Part-II: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-6: Planning Assistant

Parts Syllabus Part-1 Basic concepts of urban planning and Architecture, Planning Legislation and GIS Section 1: Architecture Elements, construction, architectural styles and examples of different periods of Indian and Western History of Architecture; Oriental, Vernacular and Traditional architecture; Architectural developments since Industrial Revolution; Influence of modern art on architecture; Art nouveau, Eclecticism, International styles, Post Modernism, Deconstruction in architecture; Recent trends in Contemporary Architecture; Works of renowned national and international architects. Section 2: Environmental Planning and Design Ecosystem- natural and man-made ecosystems; Ecological principles Concepts of Environmental Impact Analysis; Environmental considerations in planning and design; database for incorporation of environmental concerns in planning analysis, land suitability analysis, vulnerability analysis; Climate responsive design; Solar architecture; methods of addressing environmental quality; Green Building Concepts and Rating; ECBC; Building Performance Simulation and Evaluation; Environmental pollution- types, cause, controls and abatement strategies. Section 3: Services, Infrastructure and Transportation Urban infrastructure- Transportation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Drainage, Solid Waste Management, Electricity and Communications, Process and Principles of Transportation Planning and Traffic Engineering; Road capacity; Traffic survey method; Traffic flow characteristics; Traffic analyses and design considerations; Travel demand forecasting; Land use transportation – urban from interrelationships; Design of roads, intersections/ grade separates and parking areas, Hierarchy of roads and level of service; Traffic and transport management and control in urban areas; Mass transportation planning; Para-transits and other modes of transportations Pedestrian and slow moving traffic planning; Intelligent Transportation Systems. Section 4: Planning Legislation and GIS Planning legislation will include acts and legislation related to development management and maintenance of Delhi and other towns of NCR, municipal corporation and local bodies, Land Acquisition Act, PPP etc. Local self- Governance. Part-1 ii. Delhi Development Act, (DD Act), 1957 will include all sections and provisions of the Act. iii. Master plan of Delhi 1962-2021 will include provisions, strategies and Master Plan proposals as per documents published from time to time. Part-2: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-7: Sectional Officer (Horticulture)

Parts Syllabus Part-I Candidates must have knowledge of – Horticulture, Styles of Gardening, Lawn Development, Roadside\plantation of trees/shrubs. Flowering shrubs, Hedges, Bonsai and its maintenance, Annual flowers, Topiary, Indoor and outdoor potted plants, Propagation of roses , Chrysanthemum, Dahlia, Bougainvillea, Hanging Basket, Cultivation of Cut flowers i.e. Roses, Gladiolus, Orchids, Tuberose, Lilium and Anthurium , Ground Covers, Medicinal Plants, Scented Shrubs/Trees, Propagation, Plant Protection, Nursery management, Routine Garden operations, Features of the garden, Flower shows and Garden Competitions, Floral ornaments and Flower Arrangements. Part-2: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-8: Architectural Assistant

Parts Syllabus Part-1 1. BUILDING CONSTRUCTION AND MATERIALS • Basis components of “building”. • Role of Construction in Architecture. • Bricks as a building material. • Brick Masonry tools. • Brick walling and joints. • Brick jallies. • Brick Arches. • Stones as a building material • Stone masonry Tools. 2. STRUCTURAL DESIGN • Forces in structures. • Moments in structures. • Loads in structures. • IS:875 • Types of supports. • Shear Force, Bending Moment. • Center of Gravity, Moment of interia. • Forces in a simple wooden truss. • Design of members of wooden truss. 3. ARCHITECTURAL GRAPHICS • Acquaintance with the computer. • Introduction to drafting equipment/computer. • Drafting of lines, Orthographic projections, Representing simple solids, Lettering, • Architectural Graphic Symbols, Drawing Scales, measured drawing of a simple object/ • Drawing, editing, modifying commands in 2-d using AutoCAS, Setting in plotting. • Drawings on standard formats. 4. HISTORY OF ARCHITECTURE Indian Subcontinent • Indus valley civilization. • Aryan/Vedic civilization. • Buddisht and Jain civilization. • Indio Aryan Temple Architecture. • Early and late Chalukyan architecture. • Dravidian Temple Architecture. WESTERN WORLD • Ancient civilization- Mesopotamian, Sumerian, Babylonian, Persian, Assyrian, Egyptian civilization. • Classical Greek Architecture. • Roman Architecture. • Early Christian Architecture. • Romanesque Architecture. • Early Gothic Architecture. 5. ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN THEORY • Meaning of design. • Appreciation of beautiful objects. • Design in everyday life. • Logic in design. • Elements of design- line, form, color texture. • Principles of design – unity, variety, hierarchy. • Scale and proportions. • Balance, emphasis. • Focus, fashion, decoration. • Basic design and architectural design – Elemental Differentiation. • Perception and experience. • Tangible and intangible in architecture. • Function, structure and form. • Space, space usage and interrelationship of spaces. • Circulation within Spatial Units. • Horizontal Circulation. • Vertical Circulation. • Circulation and Spaces, between buildings. • Relationship of plan, section and elevation. • Architectural scale. • Programming in Architectural design. 6. ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN • Exercises in composing 3 dimensional objects and their representation in 2-D. • Exercise in design of simple mono cellular buildings like guard house, flower kiosk, milk parlor etc. 7. STRUCTURAL DESIGN • Timber as a structure material. • Design of simple timber beams. • Design of simple timber short and long columns. • Design of simple trusses and their members. • Brick as a structural material. • Design of load bearing brick walls. • Design of brick wall footings. 8. BUILDING SERVICES-II (SEWERAGE AND WATER SUPPLY) • Sources of surface and ground water, treatment of water, transportation and distribution at town level. • Water supply system: fittings, direct and indirect supply, layout and sizes of pipes, hot water supply, storage. • Sewerage system: systems, fitting and fixtures, sizes and layout, sewage collection, sewage treatment and disposal at town level. • Solid water management. • Rain water drainage. 9. SURVEYING • Definition and concepts: Instruments used; acquaintance with electronic surveying instruments. • Principles of surveying, Unit of Measurements. • Chain surveying. • Compass Surveying. • Leveling. • Contouring: Topographic maps. • Plain tabling. • Marking foundations. • Measuring building under construction. 10. ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES • The multidisciplinary nature of environmental studies, Definition, scope and importance. • Natural Recourses. • Renewable and non-renewable resources. • Natural resources and associated problems. • Ecosystems. • Biodiversity and its conservation. • Environmental pollution. • Social issues and the Environment. • Human population and the Environment. Part-2: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-9: Surveyor

Parts Syllabus Part-I Occupational safety & health, PPE, etc. Basic drawing (consisting of lettering, numbering, geometrical figure, symbols & representations). Drawing of different scales, projections, perform site survey and prepare a site plan using chain/tape, prismatic compass, perform AutoCAD drawing. Observation of all safety aspects is mandatory. Safety components like OSH&E, PPE, Fire extinguisher, First Aid, etc. Knowledge of creating drawing using toolbars, commands, and menus.Plotting drawing from CAD. Basic knowledge of Different site survey using Plane table (radiation, intersection, traversing, determination of height), Theodolite (measurement of angle, traversing, computation of area), tachometer (determination of horizontal and vertical distance, constants, etc.) Advance knowledge of site survey using levelling instrument (different levelling - differential, reciprocal etc.) field book entry, plotting, mapping, calculation of area, preparing traverse drawing, simple building drawing using CAD. Topographical map using Level instruments with contours (Interpolation of contour, preparation of section, computation of volume, setting of simple, compound, reverse, transition and vertical curve), performing survey using Total Station and preparation of map (measurement of angle, coordinates and heights, downloading survey data and plotting), making of site plan by Cadastral survey (preparation of site plan, calculation of plot area, etc.), performing road project survey (location survey and preparation of route map, profile/longitudinal/cross sectional levelling and plotting) and survey drawing using CAD. Drawing of cartographic projection, setting and application of GIS & GPS techniques in various fields, collection and processing of data, performing hydrographic survey (determining hydrographic depth, measuring velocity of flow, determining cross sectional area of river, calculating the discharge of a river, etc.). Basic knowledge about performing transmission line site survey (making of alignment, conducting detailed survey, final location survey and making of tower foundation pit point), performing railway line site survey, drawing of building by CAD and preparation of estimation etc. Demonstrate knowledge of concept and principles of basic arithmetic, algebraic, trigonometric, statistics, co-ordinate system and apply knowledge of specific area to perform practical operations. Part-II: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-10: Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Parts Syllabus General Intelligence & Reasoning It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, nonverbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions. General Awareness Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its Neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /cerebral palsy affected candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / General Awareness Paper. English Language & Comprehension In addition to the testing of candidates' understanding of the English, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability, would also be tested. Skill test in Stenography Candidates who obtain the qualifying marks in the Written Examination as may be prescribed by the Commission will only be called for the Skill Test. It may also prescribe qualifying marks in each part of the Written Examination. THE SKILL TEST WILL BE OF QUALIFYING NATURE and the Commission will fix the qualifying standards in the skill test for different categories of candidates. The candidates will have to appear for the stenography test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the 80 w.p.m. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The evaluation of transcription will be done electronically only. The transcription time is as follows: - For Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 50 minutes (English) 65 minutes (Hindi)

Post Code-11: Patwari

Parts Syllabus Stage I (Preliminary) i) General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s General Awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions etc. (ii) General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability : The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc. (iii) Arithmetical & Numerical Ability : The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Menstruation, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs etc. of 10th level. (iv) & (v) Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be covered. Reasoning Ability vi) The questions on basic computer knowledge in both the stages will be from Characteristics of Computers, Computer Organisation including RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software-Relationship between Hardware and Software, Operating System, MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spread sheet, Power point), Information Technology and Society-Indian IT Act, Digital Signatures, Application of information technology in Government for E-Governance, mobile/Smartphone’s, Information Kiosks. Stage II

i) General Awareness - General awareness with special emphasis on the History, Culture, Demography, Geography & Economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi ii) General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability : The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc. (iii) Arithmetical & Numerical Ability : The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Menstruation, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs etc. of 10th level. (iv) & (v) Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be covered. Reasoning Ability v) The questions on basic computer knowledge in both the stages will be from Characteristics of Computers, Computer Organization including RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software-Relationship between Hardware and Software, Operating System, MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spread sheet, Power point), Information Technology and Society-Indian IT Act, Digital Signatures, Application of information technology in Government for E-Governance, mobile/Smartphone’s, Information Kiosks.

Post Code-12: Junior Secretariat Assistant

Parts Syllabus Stage -I (A) General Intelligence & Reasoning: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgement, decision making, Visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non- verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning etc. The topics are, Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification, Figural Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding & de-coding, Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/pattern–folding & un-folding, Figural Pattern– folding and completion, Indexing, Address matching, Date & city matching, Classification of centre codes/roll numbers, Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification, Embedded Figures, Critical thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence, Other sub-topics, if any. (B) General Awareness: Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidates general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research. (C) Quantitative Aptitude: The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of whole numbers, decimals , fractions and relationships between numbers, Percentage. Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra, Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Heights and Distances, Histogram, Bar diagram & Pie chart (D) English Language & Comprehension: Questions in this components will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English Language and will be based on spot the error, fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, spelling/detecting mis-spelt words, idioms & phrases, one word substitution, improvement of sentences, active/passive voice of verbs, conversion into direct/indirect narration, shuffling of sentence parts, shuffling of sentences in a passage, cloze passage & comprehension passage. Stage-II Computer Proficiency Test (CPT): The question paper shall be of 50 minutes’ duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) as per detail given below: 1. Part-I: Computer Fundamental Section (10 questions), 2 marks per question 2. Part-II: Keyboard Shortcut key & Internet (10 questions), 2 marks per question 3. Part-III: MS Word (10 questions), 2 marks per question 4. Part-IV: MS Excel (10 questions), 2 marks per question 5. Part-V: MS Power Point (10 questions), 2 marks per question

Post Code-13: Mali

Parts Syllabus General Aptitude in Agriculture/ Horticulture (Matriculation Level) • Kinds of Soil & Soil conservation • Intercultural Practices of garden • Water Harvesting • Climate Change • Classification of plants • Minerals and nutrition of the plants • Diseases: Bacteria/ Fungi/ Virus • Tree, shrubs Herbs and their parks & function • Weed control • Instant and paste control • Manure, fertilizer, vermi-compost & its applications • Basic knowledge of vertical garden, floating garden • Preparation of plants in nursery/ Seed bed • How to reduce pollution from planting Part-II: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language Trade Test/ Practical Test (Qualifying in nature) Operation, maintenance of tools & plants, weeding, hedges, pruning, planting, preparation of beds, identification of plants and preparation of compost/ vertical compost.

Post Code-14: Senior Law Officer

Parts Syllabus Partt-1 • Constitution of India, • The Delhi Development Act, 1957 with the Rules and Regulations framed under the Act • Transfer of Property Act, 1882 • Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 as amended up to date. • Administrative Tribunal Act, 1985 • Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 • Consumer Protection Act, 1986 • Contract, 1872 • Evidence Act, 1872 • Hindu Succession Act, 1956 • Indian Succession Act • Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 • Right to Information Act, 2005 • Registration Act, 1908 • Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 • Delhi Co-operative Societies Act, 2003 with Rules • Delhi Apartment Ownership Act, 1986 • Industrial Dispute Act, 1947 • Limitation Act, 1963 • Competition Act, 2002 • Criminal Procedure Code 1973 as amended up to date • The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 Part-2: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

Post Code-15: Legal Assistant

Parts Syllabus Part-1 Constitution of India, The Delhi Development Act, 1957 with the Rules and Regulations framed under the Act Transfer of Property Act, 1882 Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 as amended up to date. Contract, 1872 Evidence Act, 1872 Hindu Succession Act, 1956 Indian Succession Act Criminal Procedure Code 1973 as amended up to date Part-2: To measure candidate’s reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and proficiency in English and General Awareness a) Test of Reasoning b) Test of Quantitative Aptitude c) Test of General Awareness and d) Test of English Language

After going through the above exam pattern of DDA 2020 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.