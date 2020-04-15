DDA 2020 Registration ends on 30th April @dda.org.in: Get Direct link to apply online & Check the Application Process

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started the online registration process for the recruitment of 629 vacancies on 1st April 2020 at its official website - dda.org.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali till 30th April 2020. Candidates may apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility.

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 30th April 2020 (6:00 PM) Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 4th May 2020 (6:00 PM) DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

Before the start of filling-up of application through on-line mode, the candidate should keep ready, the following details/documents:

Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number - Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID (please ensure that email sent to this mailbox is not redirected to your junk/ spam folder).

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months). Candidates should ensure that the same photograph is used throughout this recruitment process.

Scanned signature.

Required certificates and documents as mentioned in the Advertisement for applicable posts.

Category [General (UR)/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwD] once filled by candidate in the on-line application form will not be changed and no benefit of other categories will be admissible. If the candidate opts to use his/her own scribe, the qualification of the scribe should be one step below the qualification of the candidate taking the examination. The persons with benchmark disabilities opting for own scribe/ reader should submit details of their own scribe as per proforma available DDA’ website.

How to Apply for DDA 2020 Exam?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for DDA 2020 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of DDA

The submission of application will be online only through official website of DDA - www.dda.org.in. Click on the link ‘Jobs’ as highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Click on Direct Recruitment 2020

A new page will open where candidates need to click on the link “Direct Recruitment 2020” and then “DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020:LINK FOR ONLINE REGISTRATION AND SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION” as highlighted in the image given below:

Step-3: Registration Page will Open

Candidates will be directed to Registration Page and they have Read the Instructions carefully and select "I Agree" and Press 'Start' button to proceed further.

Step-4: Registration of Personal Details, and Contact details

Click on the “Click here to fill Application Form” button on the top right corner. Proceed by filling up the Eligibility Details, Personal Details, Qualification Details, Upload relevant documents and submit. Login Id and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-Mail Id.

Step-5: Log out and re-log in to go to the Application Form

After registration, the candidate has to login and complete other details in application form like Personal Details, Qualification Details, and Declaration, etc. Click on the “Click here to fill Application Form” button on the top right corner. Proceed by filling up the Eligibility Details, Personal Details, Qualification Details, Upload relevant documents and submit.

Step-6: Upload Photograph, Signature and Photo ID Proof

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process given below. The applicant should note that only jpg/jpeg format is acceptable:

Photograph Image:

1. Photograph must be a recent passport size colour picture on light background.

2. The size of the scanned image should be between 50kb -100kb in jpg/ jpeg format only.

Signature image:

1. The applicant has to sign on white paper with Black/Blue ballpoint pen.

2. Size of the file should be between 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Certificate image:

1. Please scan the relevant Certificates.

2. Each Certificate in JPG/JPEG/PDF format only and Size of file should be between 50kb – 1000kb.

Step-7: Application Fee and Mode of Payment:

Once the application is submitted, candidates will automatically be redirected to SBI collect payment applicable gateway to deposit the fee of INR 500 /- + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallets. The candidate may generate payment acknowledge slip for future reference:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen No Fees Note: Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession. Also, Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Guidelines for remittance of the fee are as under:

Post submission, the candidate will be re-directed to the payment gateway to make the online payment of application fees.

Kindly verify the details and make the payment for application fees via the different payment modes.

Post successful payment of application fees, the candidate will be redirected to his/her application form.

Candidates are advised to keep with them the copy of the e-receipt as a token of remittance of fee for future reference.

Candidate needs to re-login and click the link/tab “Make Payment” active after 24 to 36 hours of submission of the application. The candidates are required to click on “Make Payment” after 24 to 36 hrs of submission of online application and deposit the requisite examination fee online through Internet Banking /Debit/Credit Card only from State Bank Collect system of State Bank of India (SBI) website.

Step-8: Final Submission of Application

On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id. Candidates should take utmost care to furnish the correct details while filling in the on-line application. Candidates cannot edit the information once the form is submitted, it can’t be edited.

For technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of ONLINE APPLICATION, please feel free to contact the helpdesk at Email: ddaexam.helpdesk2020@gmail.com Or Phone No: 022-61306248 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.