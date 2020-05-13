DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) Recruitment: 10th Pass can apply @dda.org.in|Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process

DDA 2020 Online Registration is going to end soon on 15th May 2020 for the recruitment of 629 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply at Delhi Development Authorities’ official website - dda.org.in. Candidates can also apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Stenographer Mali (Gardner) including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and Selection Procedure.

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 15th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Get Direct Link to Apply Online for DDA 2020 Exam Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 20th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Extended due to COVID-19 DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) Recruitment & Vacancies

Here are the details of 100 Vacancies of Mali or Gardner (Out of total 629 Vacancies) under DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies Post (Code) Group/ Level in Pay Matrix Vacancies Mali (Post Code - 13) C/ Level-2 General 41 EWS 10 SC 15 ST 07 OBC 27 Total 100 ESM 10 HH 01 OH 02 Others 01

DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) Eligibility Criteria

Before applying online, candidates must make sure that they are fulfilling the eligibility criteria for Mali (Gardner) Posts under DDA 2020 Recruitment. Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria of Mali (Gardner) Posts:

DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) - AGE LIMIT (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020) Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2 Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Note: The date of birth accepted by the Delhi Development Authority is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, which must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.

DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) - AGE LIMIT Relaxation (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Relaxation Categories Extent of Age Concession Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Persons with Disabilities 10 Years SC/ST Persons with Disabilities 15 Years OBC Persons with Disabilities 13 Years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc Upto 40 years of age (45 years for SC/ST, 43 years for OBC) for Group ‘C’ post. (For Group “B” & “C” posts) Ex Servicemen (UR/GEN) 03 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application. Ex- Servicemen (OBC) 06 years (3 years + 3 Years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application Ex-Servicemen (SC & ST) 08 years (3 yr + 5 yr) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application. Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married (for Group ‘C’ Posts) Upto the age of 35 years (upto 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification Post/ Pay Matrix/ Level Educational Qualification Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2 10th Pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

Note: For the post of Mali (Post Code 13), a candidate is required to indicate the experience in completed years and months as Mali or Gardener. Only experience as Mali or Gardener either on regular, temporary, contract or outsource basis in any capacity in Central Govt., State Govt., Public Sector Undertaking, Corporation or Autonomous Body shall be counted towards deciding the eligibility of the candidate for appointment to the post of Mali. The experience certificate signed or countersigned by the officer of at least Group B level from the concerned Govt. Department or agency shall be valid.

How to apply for DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) Posts?

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of DDA - www.dda.org.in.

Step-2: Click the application link and start filling the application form by filling the personal details.

Step-3: Upload the scanned copy of following documents:

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

(not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Scanned Signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

- 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Required certificates and documents for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Step-4: Pay the Application Fee:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen No Fees Note: Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession. Also, Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Step-5: On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id.

DDA 2020 Mali (Gardner) Recruitment Selection Procedure

DDA will conduct an online competitive examination and a Trade Test/Practical Test for Mali (Gardner) post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern Post Code Post Mode of Recruitment Details of Examination 13 Mali (Gardner) Single Stage Online examination followed by Trade Test/Practical Test The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by trade test/ practical test of the shortlisted candidates which will be qualifying in nature.

The candidates will be shortlisted for Trade Test/Practical Test on the basis of marks scored by them in the online computer-based examination. However, the Final Merit/Select list will be prepared only in respect of those candidates who will qualify the trade test in terms of the notification.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned Eligibility Criteria and Selection Procedure, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment. For technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of Online Application, please feel free to contact the helpdesk at Email: ddaexam.helpdesk2020@gmail.com Or Phone No: 022-61306248 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.