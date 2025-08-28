GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

National Sports Day 2025 Celebration Starts Tomorrow; Check Schedule and Theme

By Vidhee Tripathi
Aug 28, 2025, 14:06 IST

India is celebrating National Sports Day 2025 with a three-day national event led by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Learn about the 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main' theme, the full schedule of events, and how you can participate in the nationwide movement.

Under the direction of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, India will commemorate National Sports Day 2025 as a three-day national wellness and athletic event from August 29 to August 31. The day, which is dedicated to hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand, uses the Fit India Mission to increase physical activity, community involvement, and the spirit of sportsmanship nationwide.

3 Day Celebration of National Sports Day

National Sports Day, which is celebrated annually on August 29, honors the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, who is considered by many to be among the best hockey players in history. The day has been a national celebration since 2012, and in 2019, it served as the launching date for the Fit India Movement. An already noteworthy event is made much more remarkable by this year's extended celebration.

National Sports Day Theme

The 2025 campaign's slogan, "Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main," encourages people to engage in physical activity of some kind for at least 60 minutes each day. The program seeks to prevent lifestyle-related illnesses, support mental health, and encourage healthy habits among people of all ages.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Largest Prisons in the World: Name and their Capacity

National Sports Day Schedule

The three-day schedule of the prolonged celebration of the sports will consist of the following events:

Date

Event

Activities

August 29 (Day One)

Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand & Fit India Pledge

Tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, followed by the Fit India Pledge and one hour of sports activities.

August 30 (Day Two)

Sports and Competitions

Debates, workshops, and competitions in both indigenous and modern sports like kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, sack race, and tug of war.

August 31 (Day Three)

Cycling Promotion

"Fit India Sundays on Cycle" to promote cycling for health and low-carbon transportation.

ALSO READ: List of Countries Suspending Parcel Shipments to the US and Know Why?

Who can Participate in National Sports Day Event?

The program is projected to draw over 35 crore people, including students, youth clubs, panchayats, corporations, and sporting organizations such as the Sports Authority of India, the Indian Olympic Association, and the Paralympic Committee of India. Under the theme "Har Gali, Har Maidan, Khele Saara Hindustan," events will take place at parks, schools, and public areas.

Local communities will be inspired by the participation of well-known athletes from their various hometowns or training locations, including Pranav Soorma, Sumit Antil, Bhavani Devi, Shreyasi Singh, and Vishnu Saravanan. People have also been urged to actively participate by well-known figures like Abhinav Bindra, Sunil Chhetri, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Manika Batra, and Murali Sreeshankar.

ALSO READ: Google AI Cites Most of its Information from these Sites; Check the List

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News