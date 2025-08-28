National Sports Day 2025 Celebration Starts Tomorrow; Check Schedule and Theme

Under the direction of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, India will commemorate National Sports Day 2025 as a three-day national wellness and athletic event from August 29 to August 31. The day, which is dedicated to hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand, uses the Fit India Mission to increase physical activity, community involvement, and the spirit of sportsmanship nationwide. 3 Day Celebration of National Sports Day National Sports Day, which is celebrated annually on August 29, honors the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, who is considered by many to be among the best hockey players in history. The day has been a national celebration since 2012, and in 2019, it served as the launching date for the Fit India Movement. An already noteworthy event is made much more remarkable by this year's extended celebration.

National Sports Day Theme The 2025 campaign's slogan, "Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main," encourages people to engage in physical activity of some kind for at least 60 minutes each day. The program seeks to prevent lifestyle-related illnesses, support mental health, and encourage healthy habits among people of all ages. National Sports Day Schedule The three-day schedule of the prolonged celebration of the sports will consist of the following events: Date Event Activities August 29 (Day One) Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand & Fit India Pledge Tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, followed by the Fit India Pledge and one hour of sports activities. August 30 (Day Two) Sports and Competitions Debates, workshops, and competitions in both indigenous and modern sports like kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, sack race, and tug of war. August 31 (Day Three) Cycling Promotion "Fit India Sundays on Cycle" to promote cycling for health and low-carbon transportation.