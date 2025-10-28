UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions 2025: Most Asked CS Questions with Answers

The UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions are an essential part of the recruitment process for candidates aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police as Computer Operators. The exam is scheduled for November 01 and 02, 2025. This section evaluates your understanding of computer fundamentals, networking, operating systems, data handling, and office applications. Candidates preparing for this exam must have a clear understanding of theoretical as well as practical computer concepts. Practicing UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions regularly helps in building accuracy and confidence. The questions are generally multiple-choice based and test the candidate’s ability to apply basic computing knowledge in real situations. This article provides a list of the most important UP Police Computer Operator Computer Science Questions with correct answers, a PDF download link, and preparation tips to guide candidates through the exam journey effectively.

UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions The following are the UP Police Computer Operators expected questions for computer science section: Q.1. Which of the following is NOT application software? a) Entertainment software b) Education software c) Programming language translator software d) Personal assistance software Ans: c) Programming language translator software Q.2. Which shortcut key is used to make the contents of a cell italic in MS-Excel 365? a) Ctrl + 4 b) Ctrl + 3 c) Ctrl + 6 d) Ctrl + 2 Ans: b) Ctrl + 3 Q.3. What is the full form of FTP? a) File text paging b) File transfer paging c) File text protocol d) File transfer protocol Ans: d) File transfer protocol Q.4. IBM 360 was developed in which generation of computers? a) First Generation b) Second Generation c) Third Generation d) Fourth Generation Ans: c) Third Generation

Q.5. In which mode of data transmission can data flow in both directions simultaneously? a) Simplex b) Half-duplex c) Full-duplex d) Quarter-duplex Ans: c) Full-duplex Q.6. In a star network, how many lines are required for connecting N nodes to the host node? a) N + 1 b) N/2 c) (N/2) – 1 d) N – 1 Ans: d) N – 1 Q.7. What is used for holding program instructions that cannot be changed throughout the life of the computer? a) ROM b) RAM c) Register d) Cache Ans: a) ROM Q.8. Which of the following devices can perform both input and output functions? a) Keyboard b) Mouse c) Communication device d) Trackball Ans: c) Communication device Q.9. In PowerPoint, two kinds of sound effect files that can be added to presentations are: a) .jpg and .gif files b) .wav and .mid files c) .wav and .gif files d) .wav and .jpg files Ans: b) .wav and .mid files

Q.10. Which of the following is a non-impact printer? a) Laser b) Dot matrix c) Daisy wheel d) Drum Ans: a) Laser Q.11. __________ refers to the design of websites that are displayed on the internet. a) Web design b) Data design c) UX design d) GUI Ans: a) Web design Q.12. __________ style creates a compact calendar that shows your daily calendar, your tasks list, and your weekly calendar. a) Daily b) Weekly agenda c) Weekly calendar d) Tri-fold Ans: d) Tri-fold Q.13. Which of the following statements is correct? I. ICT is a subset of IT. II. The right to use a piece of software is termed as copyright. a) Both I and II b) I only c) II only d) Neither I nor II Ans: d) Neither I nor II Q.14. The error value corresponding to the Excel expression =SUM(1, "A")/0 is: a) #REF! b) #DIV/0! c) #VALUE! d) #NAME? Ans: c) #VALUE! Q.15. In Linux, which command counts the number of lines in a file?

a) Lc b) Wc -l c) Cl d) Count Ans: b) Wc -l Q.16. Which of the following is an example of system software? a) MS Word b) Operating System c) Photoshop d) VLC Media Player Ans: b) Operating System Q.17. Which storage device has the fastest access time? a) Hard Disk b) Cache Memory c) CD-ROM d) Floppy Disk Ans: b) Cache Memory Q.18. Which key combination is used to open Task Manager directly? a) Ctrl + Alt + Del b) Alt + F4 c) Ctrl + Shift + Esc d) Windows + R Ans: c) Ctrl + Shift + Esc Q.19. The smallest unit of data in a computer is: a) Bit b) Byte c) Nibble d) Word Ans: a) Bit Q.20. Which of the following topologies connects every device to every other device? a) Star b) Mesh c) Ring d) Bus Ans: b) Mesh Also Check: UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions 2025

