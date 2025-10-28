Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions 2025: Most Asked CS Questions with Answers

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 16:37 IST

UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions helps candidates understand key computer concepts, exam trends, and effective strategies to perform well in the UP Police Computer Operator CS Exam 2025 efficiently. This article provides important questions with correct answers, a downloadable PDF for extended practice, and detailed preparation guidance. 

UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions are an essential part of the recruitment process for candidates aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police as Computer Operators. The exam is scheduled for November 01 and 02, 2025. This section evaluates your understanding of computer fundamentals, networking, operating systems, data handling, and office applications. Candidates preparing for this exam must have a clear understanding of theoretical as well as practical computer concepts.

Practicing UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions regularly helps in building accuracy and confidence. The questions are generally multiple-choice based and test the candidate’s ability to apply basic computing knowledge in real situations.

This article provides a list of the most important UP Police Computer Operator Computer Science Questions with correct answers, a PDF download link, and preparation tips to guide candidates through the exam journey effectively.

The following are the UP Police Computer Operators expected questions for computer science section:

Q.1. Which of the following is NOT application software?

a) Entertainment software

b) Education software

c) Programming language translator software

d) Personal assistance software

Ans: c) Programming language translator software

Q.2. Which shortcut key is used to make the contents of a cell italic in MS-Excel 365?

a) Ctrl + 4

b) Ctrl + 3

c) Ctrl + 6

d) Ctrl + 2

Ans: b) Ctrl + 3

Q.3. What is the full form of FTP?

a) File text paging

b) File transfer paging

c) File text protocol

d) File transfer protocol

Ans: d) File transfer protocol

Q.4. IBM 360 was developed in which generation of computers?

a) First Generation

b) Second Generation

c) Third Generation

d) Fourth Generation

Ans: c) Third Generation

Q.5. In which mode of data transmission can data flow in both directions simultaneously?

a) Simplex

b) Half-duplex

c) Full-duplex

d) Quarter-duplex

Ans: c) Full-duplex

Q.6. In a star network, how many lines are required for connecting N nodes to the host node?

a) N + 1

b) N/2

c) (N/2) – 1

d) N – 1

Ans: d) N – 1

Q.7. What is used for holding program instructions that cannot be changed throughout the life of the computer?

a) ROM

b) RAM

c) Register

d) Cache

Ans: a) ROM

Q.8. Which of the following devices can perform both input and output functions?

a) Keyboard

b) Mouse

c) Communication device

d) Trackball

Ans: c) Communication device

Q.9. In PowerPoint, two kinds of sound effect files that can be added to presentations are:

a) .jpg and .gif files

b) .wav and .mid files

c) .wav and .gif files

d) .wav and .jpg files

Ans: b) .wav and .mid files

Q.10. Which of the following is a non-impact printer?

a) Laser

b) Dot matrix

c) Daisy wheel

d) Drum

Ans: a) Laser

Q.11. __________ refers to the design of websites that are displayed on the internet.

a) Web design

b) Data design

c) UX design

d) GUI

Ans: a) Web design

Q.12. __________ style creates a compact calendar that shows your daily calendar, your tasks list, and your weekly calendar.

a) Daily

b) Weekly agenda

c) Weekly calendar

d) Tri-fold

Ans: d) Tri-fold

Q.13. Which of the following statements is correct?

I. ICT is a subset of IT.

II. The right to use a piece of software is termed as copyright.

a) Both I and II

b) I only

c) II only

d) Neither I nor II

Ans: d) Neither I nor II

Q.14. The error value corresponding to the Excel expression =SUM(1, "A")/0 is:

a) #REF!

b) #DIV/0!

c) #VALUE!

d) #NAME?

Ans: c) #VALUE!

Q.15. In Linux, which command counts the number of lines in a file?

a) Lc

b) Wc -l

c) Cl

d) Count

Ans: b) Wc -l

Q.16. Which of the following is an example of system software?

a) MS Word

b) Operating System

c) Photoshop

d) VLC Media Player

Ans: b) Operating System

Q.17. Which storage device has the fastest access time?

a) Hard Disk

b) Cache Memory

c) CD-ROM

d) Floppy Disk

Ans: b) Cache Memory

Q.18. Which key combination is used to open Task Manager directly?

a) Ctrl + Alt + Del

b) Alt + F4

c) Ctrl + Shift + Esc

d) Windows + R

Ans: c) Ctrl + Shift + Esc

Q.19. The smallest unit of data in a computer is:

a) Bit

b) Byte

c) Nibble

d) Word

Ans: a) Bit

Q.20. Which of the following topologies connects every device to every other device?

a) Star

b) Mesh

c) Ring

d) Bus

Ans: b) Mesh

UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions PDF

We have compiled a complete set of UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions PDF containing most expected questions with detailed explanations, to make your preparation easier.

This PDF helps candidates practice effectively, revise faster, and understand the pattern followed in previous exams.

Click Here to Download UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions PDF

How to Prepare for UP Police Computer Operator CS?

Preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator CS Questions requires consistent study and conceptual clarity. The following are some effective preparation tips:

  1. Understand the syllabus. Cover all topics, including Computer Fundamentals, Networking, MS Office, Operating Systems, and Internet Concepts.

  2. Attempt UP Police Computer Operator Previous Year Paper and mock tests regularly to build accuracy.

  3. Learn keyboard shortcuts for MS Office and system operations; they are frequently asked.

  4. Revise definitions, abbreviations, and basic computer terminologies daily.

  5. Divide the study time between theory and practical problem-solving.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

