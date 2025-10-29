Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
How Different Countries Celebrate Halloween Around the World?

By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 29, 2025, 11:56 IST

Halloween, originating from an ancient Celtic festival, is celebrated globally with diverse traditions. The U.S. enjoys trick-or-treating and themed parties, while Ireland honors its roots with bonfires and traditional games. Mexico blends Halloween with Día de los Muertos, a vibrant celebration of ancestors. Japan focuses on creative expression with elaborate parades, and the UK combines ancient customs with modern fun, including turnip carving in Scotland. This global holiday showcases imagination, art, and cultural joy.

Halloween likely began as an ancient Celtic festival, but it is now celebrated around the globe in interestingly different ways. While children across the United States go trick-or-treating by knocking on strangers’ doors and screaming “trick or treat," other countries’ respective observances feature their own festive parades, candlelit ceremonies, or ancestral traditions. Halloween has become a way globally to celebrate culture, thoughtfulness, or simply have fun, like Day of the Dead in Mexico or the autumn bonfires in Ireland. 

As with all cultural occasions, there are slight variations that each country seems to celebrate with, some are more spooky, some are more spiritual. There’s something magical when we peel back one night of spookiness and find people and personhood all gets wrapped up in it as a celebration of creativity and joy across continents! So let’s explore how different cultures create their own versions of Halloween!

  1. United States

Halloween in the United States is one of the most enjoyable and thrilling holidays. Children run around neighborhoods in spooky or fun costumes, feasting on the special treats collected from greatly decorated houses. Adults also participate in themed parties, haunted houses, and pumpkin carving competitions.

Streets illuminate in the darkness with Jack-o’-Lanterns, eerie lights, and creative pranks, giving the festival a sense of fun and break from mundanity, while joyfully embracing community creativity.

  1. Ireland

Ireland is recognized as the home of Halloween, because it emerged from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, marking the conclusion of the harvest, while indicating the beginning of winter. It was once accepted that ghosts were freed on this night. 

Nowadays, the Irish observe with bonfires, fireworks, tales, and traditional games such as "snap-apple". Families often carve pumpkins, host costume parties, or participate in Halloween mystique with ancient customs, or more modern, Halloween fun.

  1. Mexico

In Mexico, Halloween merges seamlessly with Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), which is celebrated on the 1st and 2nd of November. Rather than fear, it is a celebration of loved ones who have passed on. 

Families create colorful ofrendas (altars) that are filled with candles, marigolds, and pictures, while cemeteries are animated by music, food, and sugar skulls, as remembrance turns into celebration, and life and love for the ancestors are embraced.

  1. Japan 

Rather than focusing on scares, Halloween in Japan is all about creative expression. Cities such as Tokyo and Osaka embrace the festivities with extravagant street parades and festivals where guests can wear costumes as popular anime characters, pop stars, ghouls, etc. 

Trick-or-treating in Japan is rare, but the roads and paths are flooded with themed parties, decorative pumpkins, and Halloween paraphernalia. Shibuya is known for hosting a phenomenal Halloween event and is filled with hundreds or thousands of people dressed up in stunning, whimsical costumes. 

  1. United Kingdom

Halloween in the UK blends ancient traditions with contemporary fun. Children go guising, dressing up in costumes and singing songs or telling jokes in exchange for sweets. Towns hold pumpkin fairs, ghost tours and spooky story evenings inspired by folklore. 

In Scotland, people still carve lanterns from turnips instead of pumpkins, preserving older Celtic customs. Halloween in the UK supports both ancient history and good old-fashioned fun.

Conclusion

Halloween may have come out of an ancient Celtic festival, but today it is a celebration of imagination, art, life, creativity, and all that is enjoyable in the world. Although Halloween reflects many of America’s spooky fun, the colorful tradition of Día de los Muertos in Mexico brings a different spirit to October 31st. 


