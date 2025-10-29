SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025: Check Slot Timings, Schedule and Reporting Time Details

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the SSC CHSL 2025 exam from November 12 onwards. This national-level examination is being held to recruit candidates for 3131 vacancies under the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The exam will be conducted in three shifts across the country to accommodate thousands of registered candidates. Prospective aspirants must be familiar with the SSC CHSL shift timings to manage their schedule efficiently and avoid any last-minute confusion. SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025 SSC CHSL 2025 exam will be held from 12 November onwards in three shifts each day. Shift 1 will take place from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and Shift 3 from 5 PM to 6:00 PM. You must check your admit cards for the exact shift timing.

It is crucial for candidates to adhere to the SSC CHSL shift timings, as failure to do so may result in being denied entry to the examination hall. Check out SSC CHSL exam timings in the table below. Shift Reporting Time Exam Timings Duration Shift 1 7:30 AM 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM 60 mins Shift 2 11:30 AM 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM 60 mins Shift 3 3:30 PM 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM 60 mins SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025: Reporting and Gate Closing Time Aspirants appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 are advised to report to their exam centre well in advance to complete entry and frisking formalities smoothly. Candidates should reach the exam venue at least 2 hours before the exam time, even though the gates will open 1 hour and 30 minutes prior to the scheduled shift.

Reporting Time for Shift 1 is 7:30 am

Reporting Time for Shift 1 is 11:30 am

Reporting Time for Shift 3 is 3:30 pm The officials close the gate half an hour before the shift timings. You can check SSC CHSL gate closing time for each shift below: Gate Closing Time for Shift 1 is 8:30 am

Gate Closing Time for Shift 2 is 12:30 pm

Gate Closing Time for Shift 3 is 4:30 pm You can also refer to the table below for a better understanding. Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Shift 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Shift 2 11:30 AM 12:30 PM Shift 3 3:30 PM 4:30 PM SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Overview SSC CHSL is a national-level exam which is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. It is held annually to select Higher Secondary qualified students for various departments and offices of the Indian government.