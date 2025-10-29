Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025: Check Slot Timings, Schedule and Reporting Time Details

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 29, 2025, 11:52 IST

SSC CHSL Shift Timings: SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is set to begin from 12 November onwards. It will be held in three shifts at various designated centres across the country. Know the detailed SSC CHSL exam timings, reporting time, duration and pattern to prepare well.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC CHSL Exam Timings
SSC CHSL Exam Timings

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the SSC CHSL 2025 exam from November 12 onwards. This national-level examination is being held to recruit candidates for 3131 vacancies under the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The exam will be conducted in three shifts across the country to accommodate thousands of registered candidates. Prospective aspirants must be familiar with the SSC CHSL shift timings to manage their schedule efficiently and avoid any last-minute confusion.

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025 

SSC CHSL 2025 exam will be held from 12 November onwards in three shifts each day. Shift 1 will take place from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Shift 2 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and Shift 3 from 5 PM to 6:00 PM. You must check your admit cards for the exact shift timing. 

It is crucial for candidates to adhere to the SSC CHSL shift timings, as failure to do so may result in being denied entry to the examination hall. Check out SSC CHSL exam timings in the table below.

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Timings

Duration

Shift 1

7:30 AM

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

60 mins

Shift 2

11:30 AM

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

60 mins

Shift 3

3:30 PM

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

60 mins

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025: Reporting and Gate Closing Time

Aspirants appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 are advised to report to their exam centre well in advance to complete entry and frisking formalities smoothly. Candidates should reach the exam venue at least 2 hours before the exam time, even though the gates will open 1 hour and 30 minutes prior to the scheduled shift.

  • Reporting Time for Shift 1 is 7:30 am

  • Reporting Time for Shift 1 is 11:30 am

  • Reporting Time for Shift 3 is 3:30 pm

The officials close the gate half an hour before the shift timings. You can check SSC CHSL gate closing time for each shift below:

  • Gate Closing Time for Shift 1 is 8:30 am

  • Gate Closing Time for Shift 2 is 12:30 pm

  • Gate Closing Time for Shift 3 is 4:30 pm

You can also refer to the table below for a better understanding.

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Shift 1

7:30 AM

8:30 AM

Shift 2

11:30 AM

12:30 PM

Shift 3

3:30 PM

4:30 PM

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Overview

SSC CHSL is a national-level exam which is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. It is held annually to select Higher Secondary qualified students for various departments and offices of the Indian government.

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Posts Offered

LDC, JSA, DEO

Total Vacancies

3131

Tier 1 Exam Dates

12th November 2025 onwards

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025

9:00–10:00 AM, 1:00–2:00 PM, 5:00–6:00 PM

Slot Selection Window

22nd-28th October 2025

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2025: What is Paper Pattern for Tier 1?

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is held in online mode, comprising 100 objective type questions for 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every incorrect answer. Candidates will get 60 minutes duration to complete the test.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025

Subject

No of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

General Intelligence

25

50

60 minutes (80 Minutes for PWD candidates)

 

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

50

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

50

Total

100

200

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News