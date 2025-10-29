TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Releases at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Associate & Assistant Professor Admit Card PDF Link Here

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Hall Ticket download link for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Professor. Candidates can download their hall ticket for these posts after using their login credentials to the link. The OMR based written exam is scheduled to be held from November 19, 2025, to November 24, 2025 across the state.

Candidates who have applied successfully for these positions can download their hall ticket after entering their User ID and Password for the official website of TN TRB-https://trb.tn.gov.in. The hall ticket download link has also been shared below-

Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025

The written exam for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Professor is scheduled to be held from November 19, 2025, to November 24, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-