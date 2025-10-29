TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Releases at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Associate & Assistant Professor Admit Card PDF Link Here

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Professor. The exam is scheduled from November 19 onwards. Check steps to download and other details here. 

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Hall Ticket download link for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Professor. Candidates can download their hall ticket for these posts after using their login credentials to the link. The OMR based written exam is scheduled to be held from November 19, 2025, to November 24, 2025 across the state.
Candidates who have applied successfully for these positions can download their hall ticket after entering their User ID and Password for the official website of TN TRB-https://trb.tn.gov.in. The hall ticket download link has also been shared below-

Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025

The written exam for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Professor is scheduled to be held from November 19, 2025, to November 24, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025  Download Link 

TN TRB Admit Card 2025: Highlights

The written exam for the Direct Recruitment of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Professor (Pre – Law) in Government Law Colleges– 2025  will be held from November 19, 2025, to November 24, 2025. The candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password for downloading their Admit Card through the website. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers  is summariesed below. 

Institution  Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB)
Post Name  Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Professor (Pre – Law) 
Notification  02/2025
Exam Date  November 19, 2025, to November 24, 2025 
Hall Ticket Status  Out
Credentials required  User ID and Password 
Official Website  https://trb.tn.gov.in/

How to Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025?

All the candidates who have to appear in the screening test for these  posts posts can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below. 

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB)   at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF POST Professor and other posts  on the home page.  
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

