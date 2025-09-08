For students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026, understanding map work is super important! This part of your exam carries 5 marks, and it's a section where you can score easily if you know the key locations. This article is designed to make learning these important map points simple and clear, helping you ace this crucial section.
We've put together a guide that covers all the essential map locations from both your History and Geography syllabus. To make things even easier, we've included images alongside each location, so you can clearly see where they are. Think of this as your go-to resource to confidently prepare for the map-based questions in your Social Science paper.
Check below the map items from History and Geography which are to be located/labelled/identified on the map of India:
Class 10 History Map Items
Chapter
Areas to be located on map
Nationalism in India
|
I.Congress sessions:
II.3 Satyagraha movements:
III.Jallianwala Bagh
IV. Dandi March
Class 10 Geography Map Items
Chapter
Areas to be located on map
Resources and Development
|
Water Resources
Locating and Labelling:
Agriculture
Identify:
Minerals and Energy Resources
Identify:
a. Iron Ore mines
b. Coal Mines
c. Oil Fields
Locate & label: Power Plants
a. Thermal
b. Nuclear
Manufacturing Industries
I.Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling only)
Cotton Textile Industries:
a. Mumbai
b. Indore
c. Surat
d. Kanpur
e. Coimbatore
Iron and Steel Plants:
a. Durgapur
b. Bokaro
c. Jamshedpur
d. Bhilai
e. Vijayanagar
f. Salem
Software Technology Parks:
a. Noida
b. Gandhinagar
c. Mumbai
d. Pune
e. Hyderabad
f. Bengaluru
g. Chennai
h. Thiruvananthapuram
Lifelines of National Economy
Locating and Labelling:
a.Major sea ports
b.International Airports:
CBSE Class 10 SST Important Map Questions for Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026
1. Two places A and B have been marked on the given outline map of India. Identifyand write their correct names on the lines drawn near them.
A. The place where the Peasant Satyagraha took place.
B. Indian National congress session was held at this place in Sept. 1920.
Answer: A) Kheda-Gujarat. B) Calcutta
2. On the same outline map of India locate and label any three of the following with suitable symbols.
i. A software Technology Park in Maharashtra.
ii. A coal mine in Jharkhand.
iii. The tallest dam in India.
iv. A seaport located in West Bengal.
Answer: 1. A software Technology Park in Maharashtra. --Pune
2. A coal mine in Jharkhand. --Bokaro
3. The tallest dam in India. --Tehri Dam.
4. A seaport located in West Bengal --.Haldia
3. Two places A and B have been marked on the given outline map of India. Identify them and write their correct names on the lines drawn near them.
i. The place where the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place
ii. The 1927 Indian National Congress session was held at this place
Answer: (i) Amritsar, Punjab
(ii) Madras
4. On the same map of India, locate and label any three of the following with suitable symbols.
i) a dam built on the river Sutlej
ii) a software technology park in Northern India
iii) southernmost port on the east coast of India
iv) a nuclear power plant in the state of Maharashtra
Answer: i) Bhakra Nangal Dam
ii) Noida
iii) Tuticorin
iv) Tarapur Atomic Power Plant
Master map work for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026. Practice historical and geographical locations and sample questions to secure 5 marks. Focus on identification and accurate labeling. Consistent revision boosts performance and understanding of India's history and geography. Good luck!
