By Anisha Mishra
Sep 8, 2025, 18:11 IST

This article provides crucial map questions for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026. It highlights important locations students need to know for the map-based question, which carries 5 marks in the exam. The content covers both history and geography map locations, with images to aid understanding. This guide will help students prepare effectively for this specific section of their Social Science paper.

For students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026, understanding map work is super important! This part of your exam carries 5 marks, and it's a section where you can score easily if you know the key locations. This article is designed to make learning these important map points simple and clear, helping you ace this crucial section.

We've put together a guide that covers all the essential map locations from both your History and Geography syllabus. To make things even easier, we've included images alongside each location, so you can clearly see where they are. Think of this as your go-to resource to confidently prepare for the map-based questions in your Social Science paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26 

Check below the map items from History and Geography which are to be located/labelled/identified on the map of India:

Class 10 History Map Items

Chapter

Areas to be located on map

Nationalism in India

I.Congress sessions:

  • 1920 Calcutta

  • 1920 Nagpur

  • 1927 Madras session

II.3 Satyagraha movements:

  • Kheda 

  • Champaran

  • Ahmedabad mill workers

III.Jallianwala Bagh

IV. Dandi March

Class 10 Geography Map Items

Chapter

Areas to be located on map

Resources and Development

  • Identify Major Soil Types

Water Resources

Locating and Labelling: 

  • Salal 

  • Bhakra Nangal 

  • Tehri 

  • Rana Pratap Sagar 

  • Sardar Sarovar 

  • Hirakud 

  • Nagarjuna Sagar 

  • Tungabhadra

Agriculture

Identify: 

  • Major areas of Rice and Wheat

  • Largest/ Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute

Minerals and Energy Resources

Identify:

a. Iron Ore mines 

  • Mayurbhanj 

  • Durg 

  • Bailadila 

  • Bellary 

  • Kudremukh

b. Coal Mines 

  • Raniganj 

  • Bokaro 

  • Talcher 

  • Neyveli

c. Oil Fields 

  • Digboi 

  • Naharkatia 

  • Mumbai High 

  • Bassien 

  • Kalol 

  • Ankaleshwar

Locate & label: Power Plants

a. Thermal 

  • Namrup 

  • Singrauli 

  • Ramagundam

b. Nuclear 

  • Narora 

  • Kakrapara 

  • Tarapur Kalpakkam

Manufacturing Industries

I.Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling only)

Cotton Textile Industries: 

a. Mumbai

b. Indore

c. Surat

d. Kanpur

e. Coimbatore 

Iron and Steel Plants:

a. Durgapur

b. Bokaro

c. Jamshedpur

d. Bhilai

e. Vijayanagar

f. Salem

Software Technology Parks: 

a. Noida

b. Gandhinagar

c. Mumbai

d. Pune

e. Hyderabad

f. Bengaluru

g. Chennai

h. Thiruvananthapuram

Lifelines of National Economy

Locating and Labelling:

a.Major sea ports 

  • Kandla 

  • Mumbai 

  • Marmagao 

  • New Mangalore 

  • Kochi 

  • Tuticorin 

  • Chennai 

  • Vishakhapatnam 

  • Paradip 

  • Haldia

b.International Airports:

  • Amritsar (Raja Sansi - Sri Guru Ram Dass jee) 

  • Delhi (Indira Gandhi) 

  • Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji) 

  • Chennai (Meenam Bakkam) 

  • Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) 

  • Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)

1. Two places A and B have been marked on the given outline map of India. Identifyand write their correct names on the lines drawn near them.

A. The place where the Peasant Satyagraha took place.

B. Indian National congress session was held at this place in Sept. 1920.

Answer: A) Kheda-Gujarat. B) Calcutta

2. On the same outline map of India locate and label any three of the following with suitable symbols.

i. A software Technology Park in Maharashtra.

ii. A coal mine in Jharkhand.

iii. The tallest dam in India.

iv. A seaport located in West Bengal.

Answer: 1. A software Technology Park in Maharashtra. --Pune

2. A coal mine in Jharkhand. --Bokaro

3. The tallest dam in India. --Tehri Dam.

4. A seaport located in West Bengal --.Haldia


3. Two places A and B have been marked on the given outline map of India. Identify them and write their correct names on the lines drawn near them.

i. The place where the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place

ii. The 1927 Indian National Congress session was held at this place

Answer: (i) Amritsar, Punjab

(ii) Madras

4. On the same map of India, locate and label any three of the following with suitable symbols.

i) a dam built on the river Sutlej

ii) a software technology park in Northern India

iii) southernmost port on the east coast of India

iv) a nuclear power plant in the state of Maharashtra

Answer: i) Bhakra Nangal Dam

ii) Noida

iii) Tuticorin

iv) Tarapur Atomic Power Plant

Master map work for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026. Practice historical and geographical locations and sample questions to secure 5 marks. Focus on identification and accurate labeling. Consistent revision boosts performance and understanding of India's history and geography. Good luck!

