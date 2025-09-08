For students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026, understanding map work is super important! This part of your exam carries 5 marks, and it's a section where you can score easily if you know the key locations. This article is designed to make learning these important map points simple and clear, helping you ace this crucial section. We've put together a guide that covers all the essential map locations from both your History and Geography syllabus. To make things even easier, we've included images alongside each location, so you can clearly see where they are. Think of this as your go-to resource to confidently prepare for the map-based questions in your Social Science paper. Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2025-26

Check below the map items from History and Geography which are to be located/labelled/identified on the map of India: Class 10 History Map Items Chapter Areas to be located on map Nationalism in India I.Congress sessions: 1920 Calcutta

1920 Nagpur

1927 Madras session II.3 Satyagraha movements: Kheda

Champaran

Ahmedabad mill workers III.Jallianwala Bagh IV. Dandi March Class 10 Geography Map Items Chapter Areas to be located on map Resources and Development Identify Major Soil Types Water Resources Locating and Labelling: Salal

Bhakra Nangal

Tehri

Rana Pratap Sagar

Sardar Sarovar

Hirakud

Nagarjuna Sagar

Tungabhadra Agriculture Identify: Major areas of Rice and Wheat

Largest/ Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute Minerals and Energy Resources Identify: a. Iron Ore mines Mayurbhanj

Durg

Bailadila

Bellary

Kudremukh b. Coal Mines Raniganj

Bokaro

Talcher

Neyveli c. Oil Fields Digboi

Naharkatia

Mumbai High

Bassien

Kalol

Ankaleshwar Locate & label: Power Plants a. Thermal Namrup

Singrauli

Ramagundam b. Nuclear Narora

Kakrapara

Tarapur Kalpakkam Manufacturing Industries I.Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling only) Cotton Textile Industries: a. Mumbai b. Indore c. Surat d. Kanpur e. Coimbatore Iron and Steel Plants: a. Durgapur b. Bokaro c. Jamshedpur d. Bhilai e. Vijayanagar f. Salem Software Technology Parks: a. Noida b. Gandhinagar c. Mumbai d. Pune e. Hyderabad f. Bengaluru g. Chennai h. Thiruvananthapuram Lifelines of National Economy Locating and Labelling: a.Major sea ports Kandla

Mumbai

Marmagao

New Mangalore

Kochi

Tuticorin

Chennai

Vishakhapatnam

Paradip

Haldia b.International Airports: Amritsar (Raja Sansi - Sri Guru Ram Dass jee)

Delhi (Indira Gandhi)

Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji)

Chennai (Meenam Bakkam)

Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose)

Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)

CBSE Class 10 SST Important Map Questions for Half Yearly Exam 2025-2026 1. Two places A and B have been marked on the given outline map of India. Identifyand write their correct names on the lines drawn near them. A. The place where the Peasant Satyagraha took place. B. Indian National congress session was held at this place in Sept. 1920. Answer: A) Kheda-Gujarat. B) Calcutta 2. On the same outline map of India locate and label any three of the following with suitable symbols. i. A software Technology Park in Maharashtra. ii. A coal mine in Jharkhand. iii. The tallest dam in India. iv. A seaport located in West Bengal. Answer: 1. A software Technology Park in Maharashtra. --Pune 2. A coal mine in Jharkhand. --Bokaro 3. The tallest dam in India. --Tehri Dam.