Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025 Released, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at msuniversity.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 16:32 IST

MSU Result 2025 OUT: Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- msuniversity.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Maa Shakumbhari University Result.

Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025
Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025

MSU Result 2025: Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BCom, BSc, BA, LLB and other exams. Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- msuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their msuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Maa Shakumbhari University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MSU results on the official website of the University- msuniversity.ac.in.

Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check MSU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BCom, BSc, BA, LLB and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Result’ segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result Portal” section available there.

Step 4: Check your course in the list.

Step 5: Select the course, subject, semester, enter the roll number and click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course Name

Exam Type

Sem/Year

Exam

Result Date

Result Link

217 - B.C.A.

Semester

VI

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

Click here

217 - B.C.A.

Semester

V

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

217 - B.C.A.

Semester

IV

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

217 - B.C.A.

Semester

III

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

217 - B.C.A.

Semester

II

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

217 - B.C.A.

Semester

I

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

208 - B.B.A.

Semester

VI

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

208 - B.B.A.

Semester

V

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

208 - B.B.A.

Semester

IV

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

208 - B.B.A.

Semester

III

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

208 - B.B.A.

Semester

II

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

208 - B.B.A.

Semester

I

Oct-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

207 - B.Com.

Semester

VI

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

207 - B.Com.

Semester

V

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

207 - B.Com.

Semester

IV

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

207 - B.Com.

Semester

III

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

207 - B.Com.

Semester

II

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

207 - B.Com.

Semester

I

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

206 - B.Sc.

Semester

VI

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

206 - B.Sc.

Semester

V

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

206 - B.Sc.

Semester

IV

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

206 - B.Sc.

Semester

III

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

206 - B.Sc.

Semester

II

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

206 - B.Sc.

Semester

I

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

205 - B.A.

Semester

VI

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

205 - B.A.

Semester

V

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

205 - B.A.

Semester

IV

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

205 - B.A.

Semester

III

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

205 - B.A.

Semester

II

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

205 - B.A.

Semester

I

Oct.-2025

October 27, 2025

 Click here 

226 - B.Sc. B.Ed.

Yearly

III

2025

October 14, 2025

 Click here 

226 - B.Sc. B.Ed.

Yearly

II

2025

October 14, 2025

 Click here 

226 - B.Sc. B.Ed.

Yearly

I

2025

October 14, 2025

 Click here 

223 - B.El.Ed.

Semester

III

2025

October 13, 2025

 Click here 

223 - B.El.Ed.

Semester

II

2025

October 13, 2025

 Click here 

223 - B.El.Ed.

Semester

I

2025

October 13, 2025

 Click here 

801 - M.A. (Hindi)

Semester

II

Jun.-2025

October 4, 2025

 Click here 

824 - M.S.W. (Social Work)

Semester

II

Jun.-2025

October 3, 2025

 Click here 

823 - Master of Laws

Semester

II

Jun.-2025

October 3, 2025

 Click here 

817 - M.Sc. (Mathematics)

Semester

II

Jun.-2025

October 3, 2025

 Click here 

805 - M.A. (Political Science)

Semester

II

Jun.-2025

October 3, 2025

 Click here 

Highlights of Maa Shakumbhari University

Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) is situated in  Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In 1999 it was established as Government Degree College, Punwarka and became Maa Shakumbhari University in 2022. It was originally called Saharanpur State University until it was renamed in August 2021. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Maa Shakumbhari University presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in faculty of agriculture, faculty of art, faculty of ayurveda, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of law, faculty of science.

Maa Shakumbhari University: Highlights

University Name

Maa Shakumbhari University 

Established

1999

Location

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

MSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

