According to Google's AI Overviews, Quora is the most-cited website. The results indicate that the summaries produced by Google's AI often draw from content on Quora. The discovery confirms Quora's established reputation for producing high-caliber, expert-driven material and points to a significant advertising possibility.

The study claims that Quora's presence in AI Overviews is opening up a new user traffic channel. Users frequently click across to Quora to continue their study after seeing a link to the platform in a summary. Advertisers now have a fresh chance to connect with people who are actively seeking information.

Quora becomes the Most Cited Domain

AI-generated summaries are now introducing Quora to millions of users, who click over to continue their study on the platform as AI Overviews transform the search experience. This gives advertisers a distinct edge: Quora Ads enable companies to connect with highly interested consumers just when they're looking for information.