Google AI Cites Most of its Information from these Sites; Check the List

According to Google's AI Overviews, Quora is the most-cited website. The results indicate that the summaries produced by Google's AI often draw from content on Quora. The discovery confirms Quora's established reputation for producing high-caliber, expert-driven material and points to a significant advertising possibility.
The study claims that Quora's presence in AI Overviews is opening up a new user traffic channel. Users frequently click across to Quora to continue their study after seeing a link to the platform in a summary. Advertisers now have a fresh chance to connect with people who are actively seeking information.
Quora becomes the Most Cited Domain
AI-generated summaries are now introducing Quora to millions of users, who click over to continue their study on the platform as AI Overviews transform the search experience. This gives advertisers a distinct edge: Quora Ads enable companies to connect with highly interested consumers just when they're looking for information.
Top 20 Domains that get Cited in Google AI Overviews
Here is a list of the most-cited websites in Google's AI Overviews, with the ones at the top being cited most often.
|
Rank
|
Domain
|
Count
|
1
|
quora.com
|
~115
|
2
|
reddit.com
|
~110
|
3
|
linkedin.com
|
~55
|
4
|
youtube.com
|
~45
|
5
|
nytimes.com
|
~35
|
6
|
amazon.com
|
~30
|
7
|
travelandleisure.com
|
~30
|
8
|
healthline.com
|
~25
|
9
|
bankrate.com
|
~25
|
10
|
forbes.com
|
~25
|
11
|
nerdwallet.com
|
~20
|
12
|
goodhousekeeping.com
|
~20
|
13
|
runrepeat.com
|
~20
|
14
|
cnet.com
|
~20
|
15
|
businessinsider.com
|
~20
|
16
|
medium.com
|
~20
|
17
|
en.wikipedia.org
|
~15
|
18
|
foodandwine.com
|
~15
|
19
|
pcmag.com
|
~15
|
20
|
yahoo.com
|
~15
Key Findings of the Report
By 2028, the Semrush report predicts that AI search traffic will overtake that of conventional organic search. Other important conclusions include:
-
The domain most often mentioned in AI Overviews is Quora.
-
The value of each visitor resulting from an AI search is 4.4 times more than that of a typical search visitor.
-
Brands are better positioned for long-term visibility when they feature on reliable, mentioned sites like Quora.
The findings of the study imply that Quora and similar platforms, with their native ad formats, could be a valuable avenue for businesses trying to adjust to the changing search environment. Advertisers can contact consumers when they are actively looking for information by integrating their material into relevant conversations.
What is Quora?
Quora is a well-known knowledge-sharing website where users may exchange ideas, ask questions, and examine various viewpoints. People may find the finest answers to their questions on Quora, which has over 400 million unique visitors each month.
