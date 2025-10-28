Current Affairs Quiz 28 Oct 2025: Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025

Current Affairs Quiz October 28, 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week's essential Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to Exercise Ocean Sky 2025 and 'Udbhav Utsav 2025'. 1. Which became the first non-NATO country to participate in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025? A) Japan B) India C) Australia D) South Korea Answer: B) India India has made history by becoming the first non-NATO country to participate in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025. This multinational air exercise is being organized by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base (Canary Islands, Spain) from October 20 to 31, 2025. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating with a 96-member contingent and four Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. Over a thousand soldiers from several NATO member countries, including the USA, Greece, and Portugal, are taking part in this exercise.

2. In which city is the international dance and music festival 'Udbhav Utsav 2025' being organized? A) Bhopal B) Jaipur C) Gwalior D) Varanasi Answer: C) Gwalior The international dance and music festival 'Udbhav Utsav' has begun in Gwalior, presenting a spectacular confluence of Indian and global performing arts. This year, the prestigious festival is celebrating its 20th edition, with over 1,000 artists from India and abroad participating. This four-day festival is being held from October 26 to 29, 2025, aiming to promote unity and harmony through dance, music, and cultural exchange. 3. Where did Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launch 'Deep Sea Fishing Vessels' under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana? A) Kochi B) Chennai C) Mumbai D) Visakhapatnam Answer: D) Visakhapatnam Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, today inaugurated 'Deep Sea Fishing Vessels' under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering the fisheries sector and increasing the income of fishermen.