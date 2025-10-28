Current Affairs Quiz 28 Oct 2025: Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025

Current Affairs Quiz October 28, 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week's essential Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to Exercise Ocean Sky 2025 and 'Udbhav Utsav 2025'.
1. Which became the first non-NATO country to participate in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025?
A) Japan
B) India
C) Australia
D) South Korea
Answer: B) India
India has made history by becoming the first non-NATO country to participate in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025. This multinational air exercise is being organized by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base (Canary Islands, Spain) from October 20 to 31, 2025. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating with a 96-member contingent and four Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. Over a thousand soldiers from several NATO member countries, including the USA, Greece, and Portugal, are taking part in this exercise.
2. In which city is the international dance and music festival 'Udbhav Utsav 2025' being organized?
A) Bhopal
B) Jaipur
C) Gwalior
D) Varanasi
Answer: C) Gwalior
The international dance and music festival 'Udbhav Utsav' has begun in Gwalior, presenting a spectacular confluence of Indian and global performing arts. This year, the prestigious festival is celebrating its 20th edition, with over 1,000 artists from India and abroad participating. This four-day festival is being held from October 26 to 29, 2025, aiming to promote unity and harmony through dance, music, and cultural exchange.
3. Where did Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launch 'Deep Sea Fishing Vessels' under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana?
A) Kochi
B) Chennai
C) Mumbai
D) Visakhapatnam
Answer: D) Visakhapatnam
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, today inaugurated 'Deep Sea Fishing Vessels' under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering the fisheries sector and increasing the income of fishermen.
4. Where is the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 being organized?
A) New Delhi
B) Chennai
C) Mumbai
D) Ahmedabad
Answer: A) New Delhi
The Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 is being organized in New Delhi under the joint auspices of the Indian Navy and the National Maritime Foundation. This is a major international platform of the Indian Navy that highlights India's vision and strategy to strengthen peace, security, and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region. Experts from 23 countries are sharing their views on maritime cooperation and regional stability in this dialogue.
5. Who was recently elected as the 10th President of Ireland?
A) Mary Robinson
B) Catherine Connolly
C) Michael D. Higgins
D) Mary McAleese
Answer: B) Catherine Connolly
Catherine Connolly has been elected as the 10th President of Ireland with a historic victory, marking a significant moment in Irish politics. She is the country's third female president, succeeding Michael D. Higgins, who completed two terms. Before Connolly, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese served as female presidents of Ireland.
