Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

TS SSC Syllabus 2025-26: Check and Download Complete Syllabus for Class 10th Here!

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 28, 2025, 16:49 IST

The TS SSC Syllabus 2025 is essential for Class 10 students, offering key information on important topics, exam patterns, and mark distribution across all subjects. Adhering to this syllabus is crucial for success in the TS SSC board exams. Students are advised to complete the syllabus early to allow for extensive revision and strategic exam preparation. Further details and download links are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TS SSC Syllabus 2025-26: Check and Download Complete Syllabus for Class 10th Here!
TS SSC Syllabus 2025-26: Check and Download Complete Syllabus for Class 10th Here!

The TS SSC syllabus 2025 provides crucial information, including important topics, the exam pattern, and the distribution of marks for all subjects. All questions in the TS SSC board exams will be based on this syllabus. Class 10 students can utilize the exam pattern outlined in the TS SSC syllabus 2025 to effectively plan their studies and develop an exam preparation strategy.

It is highly recommended that students complete the TS SSC syllabus 2025 as early as possible. This will allow ample time for revision and enable students to understand the topic-wise distribution of marks in the Telangana 10th syllabus 2025 TS. Further details and download links for the tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2025 syllabus for all subjects can be found by reading on.

TS SSC Syllabus 2025

Subjects 

Topics

TS 10th Syllabus 2026 for Physical Science

  1. Reflection of Light at curved Surface

  2. Refraction of light at curved surface

  3. Chemical Equations and Reactions

  4. Acid, Bases and Salts

  5. Human eye and colourful world

  6. Classification of Elements and Periodicity 

  7. Structure of atom

  8. Electric Current

  9. Chemical Bonding

  10. Carbon and its compounds

  11. Electromagnetism

  12. Principles of Metallurgy

TS 10th Syllabus 2026 for Biology

  1. Respiration

  2. Nutrition

  3. Transportation

  4. Excretion

  5. Control and Coordination

  6. Reproduction

  7. Coordination in Life Processes

  8. Heredity

  9. Our Environment

  10. Natural Resources

Telangana 10th Class Mathematics Syllabus 2026

  1. Real Numbers

  2. Logarithm

  3. Sets and their representation

  4. Basic Operations on sets

  5. Polynomials

  6. Pair of Linear Equations in two variables

  7. Quadratic Equations

  8. Arithmetic Progression

  9. Trigonometry

  10. Applications of Trigonometry

  11. Straight Lines

  12. Circles

  13. Similar Triangles

  14. Tangents and Secants to Circle

  15. Constructions

  16. Surface Area and Volume

  17. Statistics

  18. Probability

  19. Mathematical Modelling

Telangana 10th Class Social Science Syllabus 2026

  1. India: Relief and Features

  2. Production and Employment

  3. Indian Rivers and Water Resources

  4. Ideas of Development

  5. Climate in India

  6. Population

  7. Rampur: Village Economy

  8. Settlement and Migration

  9. Globalisation

  10. Sustainable Development with Equity

  11. Food Security

  12. National Liberation Movements in colonies

  13. The world between wars 1900 to 1950

  14. National Movements in India

  15. Election Process in India

  16. First 30 years of Independent India

  17. Post wars – World and India

  18. Emerging Political Trends

  19. Making of India’s Independent Constitution

  20. Social Movement in our times

  21. The movement for the formation of Telangana

Telangana 10th Class English Syllabus 2026

  1. Attitude is attitude Biography

  2. I will Do It Biography

  3. Every Success Story is also Narrative Story of a great Failure

  4. The Brave Potter Fold Tale

  5. The Dear Departed – Part 1 & 2

  6. Another Woman

  7. The Journey

  8. The Never-Never Nest

  9. A Tribute

  10. Maya Bazaar

  11. Rendez-vous with Ray

How to download TS SSC Board Syllabus 2025 PDF

To download the Telangana Inter Syllabus 2025 TSBIE PDF from the official website, students should follow these steps:

  1. Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  2. Click on 'TS 10th Class Syllabus 2025' in the top right corner.

  3. The TSBIE syllabus 2025 PDF file will appear on the screen.

  4. Download and save the file.

Students are advised to create a study timetable and aim to complete the entire Telangana SSC Board syllabus 2025 at least two months before the release of the TS SSC exam timetable 2025. After finishing the TS SSC syllabus 2025 PDF, concentrate on revision and practice with model papers for better preparation.

Also Check: TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025-26

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News