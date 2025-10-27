One-Liners Current Affairs 27 Oct 2025: Next Chief Justice of India

One-Liner Current Affairs October 27, 2025: Stay updated with the latest one-liner current affairs, presented in a new and engaging format. These crucial updates are highly relevant for competitive exams and will significantly aid your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to the ASEAN-India Summit 2025 and Cyclone Montha.
-
CJI B.R. Gavai's Successor: Justice Suryakant has been recommended as the next Chief Justice of India.
-
World Audiovisual Heritage Day: Celebrated annually on October 27.
-
Aurangabad Railway Station Renamed: The railway station in Maharashtra is now called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station.
-
FIFA ASEAN Cup: FIFA has launched this new regional tournament to promote football development in Southeast Asia.
-
PM Narendra Modi's Participation in ASEAN-India Summit: This was PM Modi's 12th participation in the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit.
-
Cyclone Montha's Origin: The name for the recently discussed Cyclone "Montha" was suggested by Thailand.
-
Infantry Day in India: Observed every year on October 27.
