Current Affairs Quiz 27 Oct 2025: What is the New Name of Aurangabad Railway Station?

Current Affairs Quiz 27 October 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and readers keen on current events, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. The quiz covers topics such as the ASEAN-India Summit 2025 and the renaming of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station. 1. Which edition of the ASEAN-India Summit marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation this year?

A) 10th

B) 11th

C) 12th

D) 13th Answer: C) 12th

The 22nd ASEAN-India Summit was held on 26 October 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually. During the summit, PM Modi and ASEAN leaders reviewed the progress of ASEAN-India relations and discussed new initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This marked the Prime Minister’s 12th participation in the ASEAN–India Summit.

2. What is the new name of Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra?

A) Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Railway Station

B) Shiva Nagar Railway Station

C) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station

D) Marathwada Junction Answer: C) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station

The Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra has been officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, with the new station code CPSN. This change aligns with the city’s renaming that took place nearly three years ago. The official notification was issued by the Mahayuti coalition government in October 2025. The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway. 3. The recently discussed Cyclone “Montha” was named by which country?

A) India

B) Myanmar

C) Thailand

D) Bangladesh Answer: C) Thailand

The name “Montha” was suggested by Thailand, one of the 13 member nations contributing to the naming of tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region. In the Thai language, “Montha” means a “fragrant” or “beautiful flower.” The names are chosen from a pre-approved list based on neutrality, simplicity of pronunciation, and cultural sensitivity.