Current Affairs Quiz 27 Oct 2025: What is the New Name of Aurangabad Railway Station?

Current Affairs Quiz 27 October 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and readers keen on current events, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. The quiz covers topics such as the ASEAN-India Summit 2025 and the renaming of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station.
1. Which edition of the ASEAN-India Summit marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation this year?
A) 10th
B) 11th
C) 12th
D) 13th
Answer: C) 12th
The 22nd ASEAN-India Summit was held on 26 October 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually. During the summit, PM Modi and ASEAN leaders reviewed the progress of ASEAN-India relations and discussed new initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This marked the Prime Minister’s 12th participation in the ASEAN–India Summit.
2. What is the new name of Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra?
A) Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Railway Station
B) Shiva Nagar Railway Station
C) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station
D) Marathwada Junction
Answer: C) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station
The Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra has been officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, with the new station code CPSN. This change aligns with the city’s renaming that took place nearly three years ago. The official notification was issued by the Mahayuti coalition government in October 2025. The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway.
3. The recently discussed Cyclone “Montha” was named by which country?
A) India
B) Myanmar
C) Thailand
D) Bangladesh
Answer: C) Thailand
The name “Montha” was suggested by Thailand, one of the 13 member nations contributing to the naming of tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region. In the Thai language, “Montha” means a “fragrant” or “beautiful flower.” The names are chosen from a pre-approved list based on neutrality, simplicity of pronunciation, and cultural sensitivity.
4. Which new regional football tournament has FIFA launched to promote football in Southeast Asia?
A) FIFA Asia Cup
B) FIFA ASEAN Cup
C) FIFA Challenge Cup
D) FIFA Unity Cup
Answer: B) FIFA ASEAN Cup
To promote football in Southeast Asia, FIFA has launched a new regional football tournament called the FIFA ASEAN Cup. The announcement was made at the 47th ASEAN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This initiative stems from the renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FIFA and ASEAN, extended for another five years, focusing on the development of leagues and national teams.
5. When is the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage observed every year?
A) 25 October
B) 26 October
C) 27 October
D) 28 October
Answer: C) 27 October
The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2025 is observed on 27 October. The day marks the 20th anniversary of the joint initiative by UNESCO and the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual Archives Associations (CCAAA). The 2025 theme is “Digitizing Our Shared UNESCO History”, emphasizing the importance of digitizing and preserving our shared audiovisual heritage.
