Top 7 US Cities and Counties with the Most Hurricane Risk, Check List!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Aug 28, 2025, 04:44 EDT

Did you know that some U.S. cities face hurricane risks almost every year, and that the danger goes far beyond just the coastline? This article breaks down the 7 most hurricane-prone U.S. cities, and their counties according to the data by FEMA.

Top 7 US Cities and Counties with the Most Hurricane Risk (Disclaimer: Data sourced from FEMA National Risk Index for general awareness; actual risk may vary.) (Credits: Wikipedia)
Top 7 US Cities and Counties with the Most Hurricane Risk (Disclaimer: Data sourced from FEMA National Risk Index for general awareness; actual risk may vary.) (Credits: Wikipedia)

There are many US cities and counties that faces severe hurricane threats from Houston to Charleston. Mofreover, the Americans can never forget how on 29 August 2005, hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans by flooding 80% of the city and revealed major flaws in disaster response. Other historic storms like Andrew (1992), Hugo (1989), Harvey and Irma (2017), Florence (2018), and Ian (2022) have left lasting impacts across the Gulf and Southeast. 

While the National Hurricane Center has improved tracking since its founding in 1955, storms are only getting stronger. So, are we better prepared today? Let’s explore the 7 US cities and counties most at risk.

List of 7 Most Hurricane‑Prone Cities & Their Counties

With hurricanes growing stronger and more frequent, you must know where they strike most often. Here is the list of the U.S. cities and counties which face the greatest risk today: 

City

County (State)

FEMA Hurricane Risk Score

Notable Hurricanes

Key Risk Factors

Houston

Harris County, Texas

100/100 

Hurricane Harvey (2017)

Flat terrain, urban sprawl, bayous, extreme rainfall, poor drainage

Miami

Miami-Dade County, Florida

100/100 

Hurricane Andrew (1992), Irma (2017)

Dense population, Atlantic exposure, porous soil, rising sea levels

New Orleans

Orleans Parish, Louisiana

96/100 

Hurricane Katrina (2005)

Below sea level, levees, subsidence, and historical flood risk

Tampa

Hillsborough County, FL

93/100 

Near misses; vulnerable to surge

Surge risk, high population, long gap since last major hit, inland flooding potential

Fort Myers / Cape Coral

Lee County, Florida

89/100 

Hurricane Ian (2022)

Coastal surge, rapid development, low elevation

Charleston

Charleston County, SC

91/100

Hurricane Hugo (1989), Matthew (2016)

Historic flood zones, frequent paths of hurricanes, and barrier islands

Wilmington

New Hanover County, NC

90/100 

Hurricane Florence (2018), Isabel (2003)

Atlantic-facing coast, high hurricane frequency, ageing infrastructure

Source: FEMA

Why Both the U.S. Cities and Counties are at the Hurricane Risk?

While people most often focuses on cities and always wonder why Miami is always at the risk of hurricanes, there are official disaster assessments, insurance data, and FEMA plans which are done at the county level. For example, Houston is located in the Harris County, which is listed among the top 5 highest-risk counties in the entire United States, according to FEMA. This means:

  • Your flood zone, evacuation route, and disaster funding depend more on county policies.

  • Counties include metropolitan areas, and gives a more accurate view of population impact and property risk.

  • Most US hurricane risk maps rank counties and not just cities.

What are the Key Insights? 

From the blog, you can now clearly understand which counties and cities are prone to hurricanes frequently. Here are the quick insights for you: 

  • Gulf Coast counties in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida remain at the greatest risk due to geography and climate.

  • Urban sprawl increases surface water runoff and worsens flooding, especially in counties like Harris, Lee, and Miami-Dade.
    Hurricane insurance costs are rising fastest in these high-risk counties, with many homeowners seeing policy cancellations.

  • As climate change continues to warm the Atlantic, storm intensity is increasing, meaning previously “safe” cities may no longer be exempt.

