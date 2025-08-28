Who will Host the 2028 Olympics? Host City Explained!

Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics. LA once again stepped on the world stage as the official 2028 Olympics Host city. The International Olympic Committee confirmed the landmark decision in September 2017, which was the only city in the United States to secure the Games for the third time. Los Angeles prepares to offer a lively mixture of sports, culture and community pride as athletes and fans in Southern California from 12 July to 30 July 2028, with deep woven in Olympic history fabrics. Who will Host the 2028 Olympics? Los Angeles has been announced as the host city for the 2028 Olympics, with the International Olympic Committee making it official in September 2017. The city has already shown its Olympic spirit twice before, hosting the Games in 1932 and 1984. In 2028, LA will welcome athletes and fans from all over the world between July 12 and July 30. Over 40 sports will take place at nearly 80 venues, and Los Angeles expects to draw crowds from around the globe to watch world-class athletes compete in the United States.

Why was Los Angeles Chosen as the 2028 Olympics Host City? The International Olympic Committee chose Los Angeles for several strong reasons. LA28 aims to set new standards for sustainability and community impact while showing the world some of California’s top sports venues. The city already stands as a major sports center with the experience of hosting international programs on a large scale.

There are already more than 80% of the required places, which means that new construction is very little required - a large plus for cost control and stability.

LA's community supports sports, and the history of the city as a host gives it an edge.

The city also proposed innovative ideas for ceremonies and participated with local business and cultural leaders to ensure a memorable Olympic experience.

2028 Olympics Venues and Key Locations in Los Angeles The LA28 Olympics will rely on iconic arenas and stadiums spread across the Los Angeles area. Events will unfold at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, SoFi Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Crypto.com Arena, and Rose Bowl Stadium. Some sports will use venues in surrounding counties, including San Diego and Orange County, for a greater reach. Venue Name Main Events Location SoFi Stadium Opening, Swimming Inglewood LA Memorial Coliseum Athletics, Ceremonies Downtown LA Crypto.com Arena Gymnastics Downtown LA Rose Bowl Stadium Soccer Pasadena Dodger Stadium Baseball/Softball Downtown LA No permanent new venues will be built; instead, the Games will use what LA already offers. Coastal competitions will take place on the beaches of Venice and Long Beach, while baseball, athletics, and other events will be set up at legendary city landmarks.