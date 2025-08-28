GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

Who will Host the 2028 Olympics? Host City Explained!

By Alisha Louis
Aug 28, 2025, 05:10 EDT

The 2028 Summer Olympics, also known as LA28, will be held in Los Angeles, which will make it the third time of the city as the Olympic host. But why was LA chosen as the Host city? This article includes Olympics host city details, site highlights and important dates.

Los Angeles Chosen as the 2028 Olympics Host City.
Los Angeles Chosen as the 2028 Olympics Host City.

Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics. LA once again stepped on the world stage as the official 2028 Olympics Host city. The International Olympic Committee confirmed the landmark decision in September 2017, which was the only city in the United States to secure the Games for the third time. Los Angeles prepares to offer a lively mixture of sports, culture and community pride as athletes and fans in Southern California from 12 July to 30 July 2028, with deep woven in Olympic history fabrics.

Who will Host the 2028 Olympics?

Los Angeles has been announced as the host city for the 2028 Olympics, with the International Olympic Committee making it official in September 2017. The city has already shown its Olympic spirit twice before, hosting the Games in 1932 and 1984. In 2028, LA will welcome athletes and fans from all over the world between July 12 and July 30. Over 40 sports will take place at nearly 80 venues, and Los Angeles expects to draw crowds from around the globe to watch world-class athletes compete in the United States.

Why was Los Angeles Chosen as the 2028 Olympics Host City?

The International Olympic Committee chose Los Angeles for several strong reasons. LA28 aims to set new standards for sustainability and community impact while showing the world some of California’s top sports venues.

  • The city already stands as a major sports center with the experience of hosting international programs on a large scale. 

  • There are already more than 80% of the required places, which means that new construction is very little required - a large plus for cost control and stability. 

  • LA's community supports sports, and the history of the city as a host gives it an edge. 

  • The city also proposed innovative ideas for ceremonies and participated with local business and cultural leaders to ensure a memorable Olympic experience.

Read About- Who is Lisa Cook? Fed's First African-American Woman Governor

2028 Olympics Venues and Key Locations in Los Angeles

The LA28 Olympics will rely on iconic arenas and stadiums spread across the Los Angeles area. Events will unfold at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, SoFi Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Crypto.com Arena, and Rose Bowl Stadium. Some sports will use venues in surrounding counties, including San Diego and Orange County, for a greater reach. 

Venue Name

Main Events

Location

SoFi Stadium

Opening, Swimming

Inglewood

LA Memorial Coliseum

Athletics, Ceremonies

Downtown LA

Crypto.com Arena

Gymnastics

Downtown LA

Rose Bowl Stadium

Soccer

Pasadena

Dodger Stadium

Baseball/Softball

Downtown LA

No permanent new venues will be built; instead, the Games will use what LA already offers. Coastal competitions will take place on the beaches of Venice and Long Beach, while baseball, athletics, and other events will be set up at legendary city landmarks.

Must Read- Top 10 WNBA Players of 2025

Conclusion

Los Angeles has proven ready to host the 2028 Olympics with rich history, established infrastructure, and enthusiastic local support. The city’s approach puts sustainability first and aims to build a positive long-term legacy. Fans, athletes, and the world’s spotlight will turn to Southern California as the Summer Olympics return to America. Expectations point to a celebration that showcases the very best of Los Angeles and sets new Olympic standards for the future.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Will the LA28 Olympics use new or existing venues?
      +
      The LA28 Olympics will use mostly existing venues throughout Los Angeles, focusing on sustainability and minimizing new construction.
    • Has Los Angeles hosted the Olympics before?
      +
      Yes; Los Angeles also hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, making this its third time as an Olympic host city.
    • What are the 2028 Olympics dates?
      +
      The 2028 Olympics will run in Los Angeles from July 12 to July 30, 2028.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags