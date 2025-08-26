Who is Lisa Cook? Fed's First African-American Woman Governor

Lisa Cook made history when she was sworn in as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors On May 23, 2022. Her appointment marked a significant moment, as she became the first African American woman and the first woman of color to hold this prestigious position. Dr. Cook’s path to the Federal Reserve is a testament to her dedication and intellectual rigor, beginning with her early life in Georgia and spanning decades of academic and professional achievement. Her work has focused on critical areas of economic growth and inequality, bringing a unique and important perspective to the nation’s central bank. Who is Lisa Cook? Born in Milledgeville, Georgia, Lisa Cook is a highly respected American economist and academic. Her life and career have been shaped by her experiences, including her involvement in the desegregation of schools as a child. Before her nomination as a federal reserve governor, she was a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University.

She also served as a senior economist on the Council of Economic Advisers for the Obama administration. Throughout her career, Lisa Cook has focused on economic growth, innovation, and racial and gender disparities in the economy, establishing herself as a leading voice on these issues. What is Lisa Cook's Educational Background? The Lisa Cook education journey is marked by excellence at some of the world's most distinguished institutions. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Physics from Spelman College, an HBCU, where she graduated magna cum laude. She was also a Truman Scholar and the first Marshall Scholar from her college. She then pursued a second B.A. in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from St Hilda's College at Oxford University. Dr. Cook completed her academic training by earning a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, specializing in macroeconomics and international economics.

Lisa Cook Journey of Fed's First African-American Woman Governor Dr. Cook's Lisa Cook career has been a steady progression of influential roles. After earning her Ph.D., she held positions at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Business School. She also served as a national fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. Her research on the economic history of African Americans, particularly her work linking racial violence to a decline in patents, gained her significant recognition within the economic community. This body of work, combined with her policy roles in the Treasury Department and the Obama White House, prepared her for the ultimate nomination by President Joe Biden to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors of the United States. Her confirmation on a party-line vote solidified her place as the first African American woman governor, a historic achievement in the institution's history.