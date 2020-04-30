DDA 2020 Registration Date Extended: Check New Application Dates|10th&12th Pass/ Graduates can apply online @dda.org.in

DDA 2020 Registration Date Extended: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the online registration dates for the recruitment of 629 Vacancies started the online registration process for the recruitment of 629 vacancies of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali. The online registration began on 1st April 2020 at its official website - dda.org.in.

Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and difficulty faced by the aspiring candidates in filling/ submission of the application form, the competent authority is pleased to extend the closing date for receipt of online applications and last date for depositing application fee upto 15th May 2020 (6.00 PM) and 20th May 2020 (06:00 PM) respectively.

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 15th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Extended due to COVID-19 Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 20th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Extended due to COVID-19 DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

However, the crucial date for determining the eligibility i.e. age limit, qualification, etc. shall be the closing date for receipt of applications as was notified earlier, i.e., 30th April 2020 and will remain unchanged. No request for a change in date for determining eligibility shall be entertained.

DDA Relaxed Eligibility Criteria for Junior Secretariat Assistant post (PwD & Ex-Servicemen Candidates Only)

Secondly, the condition of securing 75% marks in 12th class examination for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant is relaxed for ex-servicemen and PwD category candidates to get more applications to ensure fair competition. However, if the number of applications received is more than 100 times of vacancies earmarked for ex-servicemen and in any sub-category of PwD category, the candidates will be called for written examination restricted to 100 times of vacancies on the basis of marks secured in 12th class with 5% extra marks given to the candidate who has qualified 12th class from CBSE and ICSE Boards.

The submission of the application will be online only through the official website of DDA - www.dda.org.in. Before the start of filling-up of application through on-line mode, the candidate should keep ready, the following details/documents:

Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Scanned signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Required certificates and documents as mentioned in the Advertisement for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Category [General (UR)/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwD] once filled by candidate in the on-line application form will not be changed and no benefit of other categories will be admissible.

Once the application is submitted, candidates will automatically be redirected to SBI collect payment applicable gateway to deposit the fee of INR 500 /- + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallets. A candidate may generate payment acknowledge slip for future reference:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen No Fees Note: Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession. Also, Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id. Candidates should take utmost care to furnish the correct details while filling in the on-line application. Candidates cannot edit the information once the form is submitted, it can’t be edited.

For technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of ONLINE APPLICATION, please feel free to contact the helpdesk at Email: ddaexam.helpdesk2020@gmail.com Or Phone No: 022-61306248 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.