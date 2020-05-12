DDA 2020 Stenographer Recruitment: 12th Pass can apply @dda.org.in|Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process

The Online Registration Date for Delhi Development Authority (DDA) 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 629 vacancies has been extended till 15th May 2020 and eligible candidates can apply at DDA’s official website - dda.org.in. Candidates can also apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Stenographer Grade D Post including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and Selection Procedure.

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 15th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Get Direct Link to Apply Online for DDA 2020 Exam Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 20th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Extended due to COVID-19 DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

DDA 2020 Stenographer Grade D Recruitment & Vacancies

Here are the details of 100 Vacancies of Stenographer Grade D (Out of total 692 Vacancies) under DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies Post (Code) Group/ Level in Pay Matrix Vacancies Stenographer Grade D (Post Code 10) C/ Level-4 General 44 EWS 10 SC 15 ST - OBC 31 Total 100 ESM 10 VH 01 HH 01 OH 02 Others 01

DDA 2020 Stenographer Grade D Eligibility Criteria

Before applying online, candidates must make sure that they are fulfilling the eligibility criteria for Stenographer Grade D Posts under DDA 2020 Recruitment. Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria of Stenographer Grade D Posts:

DDA 2020 Stenographer Grade D - AGE LIMIT (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020) Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4 18 to 30 years

Note: The date of birth accepted by the Delhi Development Authority is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, which must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.

DDA 2020 Stenographer Grade D - AGE LIMIT Relaxation (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Relaxation Categories Extent of Age Concession Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Persons with Disabilities 10 Years SC/ST Persons with Disabilities 15 Years OBC Persons with Disabilities 13 Years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc Upto 40 years of age (45 years for SC/ST, 43 years for OBC) for Group ‘C’ post. (For Group “B” & “C” posts) Ex Servicemen (UR/GEN) 03 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application. Ex- Servicemen (OBC) 06 years (3 years + 3 Years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application Ex-Servicemen (SC & ST) 08 years (3 yr + 5 yr) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application. Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married (for Group ‘C’ Posts) Upto the age of 35 years (upto 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

DDA 2020 Stenographer Grade D - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification Post/ Pay Matrix/ Level Educational Qualification Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4 i) Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board /University. ii) Skill Test Norms: Dictation- 10 mm at the speed of 80 w.p.m. Transcription (Only on computer)- 50 mm (English) 65 mm (Hindi) Desirable Preference to be given to such persons who have acquired Diploma in Office Management & Secretarial Practice from any recognized institution.

How to apply for DDA 2020 Stenographer Grade D Posts?

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of DDA - www.dda.org.in.

Step-2: Click the application link and start filling the application form by filling the personal details.

Step-3: Upload the scanned copy of following documents:

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

(not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Scanned Signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

- 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Required certificates and documents for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Step-4: Pay the Application Fee:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen No Fees Note: Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession. Also, Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Step-5: On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id.

DDA 2020 Stenographer Grade D Recruitment Selection Procedure

DDA will conduct an online competitive examination and a Skill Test for Stenographer Grade D post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern Post Code Post Mode of Recruitment Details of Examination 12 Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Single stage online examination followed by skill test General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks), General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and English Language & Comprehension (100 questions of 100 marks) for 2 Hrs duration followed by Skill Test.

The candidates will have to appear for the stenography test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 80 w.p.m. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The transcription time is as follows:-

50 minutes (English) 65 minutes (Hindi)

Note:

The candidates who have opted for English medium,” Times New Roman” font will be used for transcription. The candidates who have opted for Hindi medium, “Mangal (Hindi Remington Keyboard (GAIL))” will be used for transcription.

If the candidate does not indicate the medium of stenography test in the application form, the Authority will consider English as the medium of stenography test for such candidates.

There is no exemption from the stenography test/ skill test for any category of candidates. Candidates who opt to take the Stenography Test in Hindi will be required to learn English Stenography and vice versa after their appointment. VH candidates will be required to transcribe the matter in 75 minutes for English Shorthand or in 100 minutes for Hindi Shorthand.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the stenography test/ skill test on the basis of their performance in the online examination. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the online examination in respect of only those candidates who qualify in the stenography test/ skill test.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned Eligibility Criteria and Selection Procedure, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment. For technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of Online Application, please feel free to contact the helpdesk at Email: ddaexam.helpdesk2020@gmail.com Or Phone No: 022-61306248 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.