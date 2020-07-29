DDA 2020 Exam Dates yet to be announced @dda.org.in: Check Admit Card, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

DDA 2020 Exam Dates yet to be announced @dda.org.in: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct online exam for the recruitment of 629 Vacancies of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Mali. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to DDA 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

DDA 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for DDA 2020 Recruitment was released on 17th March 2020. Eligible candidates applied Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali posts till 15th May 2020. DDA has not announced the exam dates till now.

DDA 2020 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 15th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Extended due to COVID-19 Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 20th May 2020 (6:00 PM) DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

DDA 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Below are the details of 629 Vacancies under DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies Post Group/ Level in Pay Matrix Vacancies Deputy Director (System) A/ Level-11 General 02 EWS - SC - ST - OBC - Total 02 Deputy Director (Planning) A/ Level-11 General 04 EWS - SC - ST - OBC 01 Total 05 Assistant Director (Planning) A/ Level-10 General 02 EWS 01 SC - ST - OBC 02 Total 05 Assistant Director (System) A/ Level-10 General 01 EWS - SC 01 ST - OBC - Total 02 Assistant Accounts Officer B/ Level-8 General 05 EWS 01 SC 01 ST - OBC 04 Total 11 (HH-1) Planning Assistant B/ Level-7 Total – 01 (PwD- Others) SO (Horticulture) B/ Level-6 General 21 EWS 05 SC 02 ST 06 OBC 14 Total 48 (HH-1) Architectural Assistant B/ Level-7 General 04 EWS 01 SC 01 ST - OBC 02 Total 08 (PwD Others-1) Surveyor C/ Level-5 General - EWS - SC 03 ST 02 OBC 06 Total 11 (PwD Others-1) Stenographer Grade D C/ Level-4 General 44 EWS 10 SC 15 ST - OBC 31 Total 100 (ESM-10, VH-01, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01) Patwari C/ Level-3 General 24 EWS 02 SC 06 ST 03 OBC 09 Total 44 Junior Secretariat Assistant C/ Level-2 General 121 EWS 29 SC 43 ST 21 OBC 78 Total 292 (ESM-29, VH-03, HH-03, OH-03, Others-02) Mali C/ Level-2 General 41 EWS 10 SC 15 ST 07 OBC 27 Total 100 (ESM-10, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01) Total 629 Vacancies

DDA 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the DDA 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

As on 30th April 2020, the age limit for DDA 2020 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020) Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11 Not exceeding 40 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11 Not exceeding 40 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10 Not exceeding 35 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10 Not exceeding 30 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8 Not exceeding 30 years Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 Not exceeding 30 years (Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.) SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6 Not exceeding 30 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 30 years Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5 Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4 18 to 30 years Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3 Between 21 to 27 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2 Between 18 to 27 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA upto 40 years in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.) Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2 Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Educational Qualifications

Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired) Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies Educational Qualification Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11 a) Ph.D in Computer Science &IT OR b) M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 3 years relevant experience OR c) B.E./ B.Tech./ M.Sc. In Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 5 years relevant experience in Computer Programming. Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11 Essential (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. (ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the fields of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. (iii) At least 5 years experience in a planning office in development authority or local body or in a Government Undertaking. Desirable i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ Geoinformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute. ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India) Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10 Essential (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. (ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the field of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. Desirable i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ GeoInformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute. ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India) Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10 a) M. E/ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognised Institution/ University OR b) B.E./ B. Tech./ M.Sc. in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with one-year experience in the relevant field. Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8 Chartered Accountant (CA/ Company Secretary (CS)/ ICWA/ Master in Financial Control/ MBA (Finance), or equivalent from a recognized University/institution. NOTE: Specialization will be considered only when a candidate has passed minimum 06 papers/ courses in the field of specialization mentioned in the notification. Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6 Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Forestry from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent. Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7 Degree in Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5 Diploma or 2 years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying from recognized Institute or equivalent and 2 years’ experience in Survey work. Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4 i) Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board /University. ii) Skill Test Norms: Dictation- 10 mm at the speed of 80 w.p.m. Transcription (Only on computer)- 50 mm (English) 65 mm (Hindi) Desirable Preference to be given to such persons who have acquired Diploma in Office Management & Secretarial Practice from any recognized institution. Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3 Essential Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof Desirable i) Proficiency in computer. ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training. Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2 i) 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.) Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2 10th Pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

DDA 2020 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

DDA 2020 Application Process

DDA 2020 Exam application process was done online only through the official website of DDA - www.dda.org.in. Eligible candidates applied for different posts from 1st April to 15th May 2020. Candidates were supposed to fill the below information in the online application form.

Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Scanned signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Required certificates and documents as mentioned in the Advertisement for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Application fee - INR 500 /- + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallets.

DDA 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

DDA will conduct an online competitive examination for all categories of post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern Post Code Post Mode of Recruitment Details of Examination 1 Dy. Director (System) Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate 2 Dy. Director (Planning) 3 Asstt. Director (Planning) 4 Asstt. Director (System) 5 Assistant Accounts Officer 6 Planning Assistant Single Stage online examination The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language 7 S.O.(Horticulture) 8 Architectural Assistant 9 Surveyor 10 Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Single stage online examination followed by skill test General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks), General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and English Language & Comprehension (100 questions of 100

marks) for 2 Hrs duration followed by skill test.

The candidates will have to appear for the stenography test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 80 w.p.m. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The transcription time is as follows: -

50 minutes (English) 65 minutes (Hindi)

Note:

The candidates who have opted for English medium,” Times New Roman” font will be used for transcription. The candidates who have opted for Hindi medium, “ Mangal (Hindi Remington Keyboard (GAIL)) will be used for transcription. 11 Patwari 2 stage online examination Stage I (Preliminary) General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge ( 120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Stage II (Main) General Awareness (Special Emphasis on Delhi), General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English Language & comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension, Basic Computer knowledge (200 questions/200 marks of 2 Hrs duration) 12 Jr. Secretariat Assistant 2 stage online examination followed by typing test of the shortlisted candidates Stage I: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English (Language & comprehension) (120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Stage II: Computer Proficiency Test (CPT):The question paper shall be of 50 minutes’ duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) as per detail given below:

1. Part-I: Computer Fundamental Section (10 questions), 2 marks per question

2. Part-II: Keyboard Shortcut key & Internet (10 questions), 2 marks per question

3. Part-III: MS Word (10 questions), 2 marks per question

4. Part-IV: MS Excel (10 questions), 2 marks per question

5. Part-V: MS Power Point (10 questions), 2 marks per question

Stage-II examination will be qualifying in nature. There will not be any penalty for wrong answers (negative marking) in Stage-II (CPT).

Stage-III: Typing Test

Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.) 13 Mali Single Stage Online examination followed by Trade Test/Practical Test The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by trade test/ practical test of the shortlisted candidates which will be qualifying in nature. 14 Sr. Law Officer Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate 15 Legal Assistant Single stage online examination The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language.

DDA 2020 Admit Card & Call Letters

Candidates are required to keep active their Email-ID and Mobile Number registered in online application form during the currency of this recruitment process. DDA will send Admit Cards, Call Letter for documents verification/ Interview Letters for interview and other communication only at registered email ID/Mobile of candidates.

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 40% SC 30% ST 30% OBC 35%

DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.

DDA 2020 Final Selection

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents. For Non interview posts, verification of documents as well as of identity will be done before issuing offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.