DDA 2020 Exam Dates yet to be announced @dda.org.in: Check Admit Card, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

Jul 29, 2020 15:52 IST
DDA 2020 Exam Dates yet to be announced @dda.org.in: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct online exam for the recruitment of 629 Vacancies of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Mali. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to DDA 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

S. No

Table of Content

1

DDA 2020 Exam Notification

2

DDA 2020 Exam Dates

3

DDA 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

4

DDA 2020 Eligibility Criteria

5

DDA 2020 Selection Process

6

DDA 2020 Application Process

7

DDA 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

8

DDA 2020 Admit Card & Call Letters

9

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

10

DDA 2020 Final Selection

DDA 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for DDA 2020 Recruitment was released on 17th March 2020. Eligible candidates applied Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, PatwariJunior Secretariat Assistant and Mali posts till 15th May 2020. DDA has not announced the exam dates till now.

Check DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

DDA 2020 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

17th March 2020

Online Application Opening Date

1st April 2020 (10:00 AM)

Online Application Closing Date

15th May 2020 (6:00 PM)

Extended due to COVID-19

Last Date of Depositing Application Fee

20th May 2020 (6:00 PM)

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date

To be notified later

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

DDA 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Below are the details of 629 Vacancies under DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies

Post

Group/ Level in Pay Matrix

Vacancies

Deputy Director (System)

A/ Level-11

General

02

EWS

-

SC

-

ST

-

OBC

-

Total

02

Deputy Director (Planning)

A/ Level-11

General

04

EWS

-

SC

-

ST

-

OBC

01

Total

05

Assistant Director (Planning)

A/ Level-10

General

02

EWS

01

SC

-

ST

-

OBC

02

Total

05

Assistant Director (System)

A/ Level-10

General

01

EWS

-

SC

01

ST

-

OBC

-

Total

02

Assistant Accounts Officer

B/ Level-8

General

05

EWS

01

SC

01

ST

-

OBC

04

Total

11 (HH-1)

Planning Assistant

B/ Level-7

Total – 01 (PwD- Others)

SO (Horticulture)

B/ Level-6

General

21

EWS

05

SC

02

ST

06

OBC

14

Total

48 (HH-1)

Architectural Assistant

B/ Level-7

General

04

EWS

01

SC

01

ST

-

OBC

02

Total

08 (PwD Others-1)

Surveyor

C/ Level-5

General

-

EWS

-

SC

03

ST

02

OBC

06

Total

11 (PwD Others-1)

Stenographer Grade D

C/ Level-4

General

44

EWS

10

SC

15

ST

-

OBC

31

Total

100

(ESM-10, VH-01, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)

Patwari

C/ Level-3

General

24

EWS

02

SC

06

ST

03

OBC

09

Total

44

Junior Secretariat Assistant 

C/ Level-2

General

121

EWS

29

SC

43

ST

21

OBC

78

Total

292

(ESM-29, VH-03, HH-03, OH-03, Others-02)

Mali

C/ Level-2

General

41

EWS

10

SC

15

ST

07

OBC

27

Total

100

(ESM-10, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)

Total

629 Vacancies

DDA 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the DDA 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

As on 30th April 2020, the age limit for DDA 2020 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit

Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix

Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020)

Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11

Not exceeding 40 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11

Not exceeding 40 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10

Not exceeding 35 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10

Not exceeding 30 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8

Not exceeding 30 years

Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

Not exceeding 30 years

(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)

SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6

Not exceeding 30 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

30 years

Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5

Between 18 to 25 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4

18 to 30 years

Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3

Between 21 to 27 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group-            C/ Level-2

Between 18 to 27 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA upto 40 years in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2

Between 18 to 25 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

For Age Limit Relaxation Details Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired)

Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies

Educational Qualification

Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11

a) Ph.D in Computer Science &IT

OR

b) M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 3 years relevant experience

OR

c) B.E./ B.Tech./ M.Sc. In Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 5 years relevant experience in Computer Programming.

Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11

Essential

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the fields of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

(iii) At least 5 years experience in a planning office in development authority or local body or in a Government Undertaking.

Desirable

i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ Geoinformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)

Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10

Essential

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the field of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

Desirable

i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ GeoInformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)

Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10

a) M. E/ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or

minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognised Institution/ University

OR

b) B.E./ B. Tech./ M.Sc. in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with one-year experience in the relevant field.

Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8

Chartered Accountant (CA/ Company Secretary (CS)/ ICWA/

Master in Financial Control/ MBA (Finance), or equivalent from a recognized University/institution.

NOTE:

Specialization will be considered only when a candidate has passed minimum 06 papers/ courses in the field of specialization mentioned in the notification.

Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized

University/Institute or equivalent.

SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6

Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Forestry from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent.

Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7

Degree in Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent

Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5

Diploma or 2 years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying from recognized Institute or equivalent and 2 years’ experience in Survey work.

Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4

i) Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board /University.

ii) Skill Test Norms:

Dictation-

10 mm at the speed of 80 w.p.m.

Transcription (Only on computer)-

50 mm (English)

65 mm (Hindi)

Desirable

Preference to be given to such persons who have acquired Diploma in Office Management & Secretarial Practice from any recognized institution.

Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3

Essential

Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof

Desirable

i) Proficiency in computer.

ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi

Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training.

Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group-            C/ Level-2

i) 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized

Board or University.

ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2

10th Pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

DDA 2020 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

DDA 2020 Application Process

DDA 2020 Exam application process was done online only through the official website of DDA - www.dda.org.in. Eligible candidates applied for different posts from 1st April to 15th May 2020. Candidates were supposed to fill the below information in the online application form.

  • Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number
  • Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
  • Scanned signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
  • Required certificates and documents as mentioned in the Advertisement for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
  • Application fee - INR 500 /- + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallets.

Check DDA 2020 Application Process in Detail

DDA 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

DDA will conduct an online competitive examination for all categories of post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern

Post Code

Post

Mode of Recruitment

Details of Examination

1

Dy. Director (System)

Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates

The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate

2

Dy. Director (Planning)

3

Asstt. Director (Planning)

4

Asstt. Director (System)

5

Assistant Accounts Officer

6

Planning Assistant

Single Stage online examination

The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language

7

S.O.(Horticulture)

8

Architectural Assistant

9

Surveyor

10

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Single stage online examination followed by skill test

General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks), General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and English Language & Comprehension (100 questions of 100
marks) for 2 Hrs duration followed by skill test.
The candidates will have to appear for the stenography test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 80 w.p.m. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The transcription time is as follows: -
50 minutes (English) 65 minutes (Hindi)
Note:
The candidates who have opted for English medium,” Times New Roman” font will be used for transcription. The candidates who have opted for Hindi medium, “ Mangal (Hindi Remington Keyboard (GAIL)) will be used for transcription.

11

Patwari

2 stage online examination

Stage I (Preliminary) General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge ( 120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)
Stage II (Main) General Awareness (Special Emphasis on Delhi), General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English Language & comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension, Basic Computer knowledge (200 questions/200 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

12

Jr. Secretariat Assistant

2 stage online examination followed by typing test of the shortlisted candidates

Stage I: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English (Language & comprehension) (120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)
Stage II: Computer Proficiency Test (CPT):The question paper shall be of 50 minutes’ duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) as per detail given below:
1. Part-I: Computer Fundamental Section (10 questions), 2 marks per question
2. Part-II: Keyboard Shortcut key & Internet (10 questions), 2 marks per question
3. Part-III: MS Word (10 questions), 2 marks per question
4. Part-IV: MS Excel (10 questions), 2 marks per question
5. Part-V: MS Power Point (10 questions), 2 marks per question
Stage-II examination will be qualifying in nature. There will not be any penalty for wrong answers (negative marking) in Stage-II (CPT).
Stage-III: Typing Test
Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

13

Mali

Single Stage Online examination followed by Trade Test/Practical Test

The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by trade test/ practical test of the shortlisted candidates which will be qualifying in nature.

14

Sr. Law Officer

Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates

The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate

15

Legal Assistant

Single stage online examination

The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language.

Check DDA 2020 Exam Detailed Syllabus

DDA 2020 Admit Card & Call Letters

Candidates are required to keep active their Email-ID and Mobile Number registered in online application form during the currency of this recruitment process. DDA will send Admit Cards, Call Letter for documents verification/ Interview Letters for interview and other communication only at registered email ID/Mobile of candidates.

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

40%

SC

30%

ST

30%

OBC

35%

DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.

DDA 2020 Final Selection

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents. For Non interview posts, verification of documents as well as of identity will be done before issuing offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.

