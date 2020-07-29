DDA 2020 Exam Dates yet to be announced @dda.org.in: Check Admit Card, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

DDA 2020 Exam Dates yet to be announced @dda.org.in: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct online exam for the recruitment of 629 Vacancies of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Mali. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to DDA 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:
DDA 2020 Exam Notification
The official notification for DDA 2020 Recruitment was released on 17th March 2020. Eligible candidates applied Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Mali posts till 15th May 2020. DDA has not announced the exam dates till now.
Check DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
DDA 2020 Exam Dates
Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
17th March 2020
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
1st April 2020 (10:00 AM)
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
15th May 2020 (6:00 PM)
|
Last Date of Depositing Application Fee
|
20th May 2020 (6:00 PM)
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date
|
To be notified later
Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
DDA 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies
Below are the details of 629 Vacancies under DDA 2020 Recruitment:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies
|
Post
|
Group/ Level in Pay Matrix
|
Vacancies
|
Deputy Director (System)
|
A/ Level-11
|
General
|
02
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
-
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
-
|
Total
|
02
|
Deputy Director (Planning)
|
A/ Level-11
|
General
|
04
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
-
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
01
|
Total
|
05
|
Assistant Director (Planning)
|
A/ Level-10
|
General
|
02
|
EWS
|
01
|
SC
|
-
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
02
|
Total
|
05
|
Assistant Director (System)
|
A/ Level-10
|
General
|
01
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
01
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
-
|
Total
|
02
|
Assistant Accounts Officer
|
B/ Level-8
|
General
|
05
|
EWS
|
01
|
SC
|
01
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
04
|
Total
|
11 (HH-1)
|
Planning Assistant
|
B/ Level-7
|
Total – 01 (PwD- Others)
|
SO (Horticulture)
|
B/ Level-6
|
General
|
21
|
EWS
|
05
|
SC
|
02
|
ST
|
06
|
OBC
|
14
|
Total
|
48 (HH-1)
|
Architectural Assistant
|
B/ Level-7
|
General
|
04
|
EWS
|
01
|
SC
|
01
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
02
|
Total
|
08 (PwD Others-1)
|
Surveyor
|
C/ Level-5
|
General
|
-
|
EWS
|
-
|
SC
|
03
|
ST
|
02
|
OBC
|
06
|
Total
|
11 (PwD Others-1)
|
C/ Level-4
|
General
|
44
|
EWS
|
10
|
SC
|
15
|
ST
|
-
|
OBC
|
31
|
Total
|
100
(ESM-10, VH-01, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)
|
C/ Level-3
|
General
|
24
|
EWS
|
02
|
SC
|
06
|
ST
|
03
|
OBC
|
09
|
Total
|
44
|
C/ Level-2
|
General
|
121
|
EWS
|
29
|
SC
|
43
|
ST
|
21
|
OBC
|
78
|
Total
|
292
(ESM-29, VH-03, HH-03, OH-03, Others-02)
|
C/ Level-2
|
General
|
41
|
EWS
|
10
|
SC
|
15
|
ST
|
07
|
OBC
|
27
|
Total
|
100
(ESM-10, HH-01, OH-02, Others-01)
|
Total
|
629 Vacancies
DDA 2020 Eligibility Criteria
For the DDA 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:
Age Limit:
As on 30th April 2020, the age limit for DDA 2020 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit
|
Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix
|
Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020)
|
Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
Not exceeding 40 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
Not exceeding 40 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
Not exceeding 35 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
Not exceeding 30 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
Not exceeding 30 years
(Relaxable in accordance with the Instructions/ orders issued by the Central Govt.)
|
SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6
|
Not exceeding 30 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
30 years
|
Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5
|
Between 18 to 25 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4
|
18 to 30 years
|
Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3
|
Between 21 to 27 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2
|
Between 18 to 27 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA upto 40 years in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
|
Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2
|
Between 18 to 25 years
(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
For Age Limit Relaxation Details Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications
Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired)
|
Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies
|
Educational Qualification
|
Deputy Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
a) Ph.D in Computer Science &IT
OR
b) M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 3 years relevant experience
OR
c) B.E./ B.Tech./ M.Sc. In Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with 5 years relevant experience in Computer Programming.
|
Deputy Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-11
|
Essential
(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the fields of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
(iii) At least 5 years experience in a planning office in development authority or local body or in a Government Undertaking.
Desirable
i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ Geoinformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.
ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)
|
Assistant Director (Planning)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
Essential
(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
(ii) Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the field of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.
Desirable
i) Degree/ Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS)/ GeoInformatics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.
ii) Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners (India)
|
Assistant Director (System)/ Group-A/ Level-10
|
a) M. E/ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT with First Class or
minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognised Institution/ University
OR
b) B.E./ B. Tech./ M.Sc. in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with First Class or minimum 60% marks in aggregate from Govt. recognized Institution/ University and with one-year experience in the relevant field.
|
Assistant Accounts Officer/ Group-B/ Level-8
|
Chartered Accountant (CA/ Company Secretary (CS)/ ICWA/
Master in Financial Control/ MBA (Finance), or equivalent from a recognized University/institution.
NOTE:
Specialization will be considered only when a candidate has passed minimum 06 papers/ courses in the field of specialization mentioned in the notification.
|
Planning Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized
University/Institute or equivalent.
|
SO (Horticulture)/ Group-B/ Level-6
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Forestry from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent.
|
Architectural Assistant/ Group-B/ Level-7
|
Degree in Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent
|
Surveyor/ Group-C/ Level-5
|
Diploma or 2 years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying from recognized Institute or equivalent and 2 years’ experience in Survey work.
|
Stenographer Grade D/ Group-C/ Level-4
|
i) Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board /University.
ii) Skill Test Norms:
Dictation-
10 mm at the speed of 80 w.p.m.
Transcription (Only on computer)-
50 mm (English)
65 mm (Hindi)
Desirable
Preference to be given to such persons who have acquired Diploma in Office Management & Secretarial Practice from any recognized institution.
|
Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3
|
Essential
Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof
Desirable
i) Proficiency in computer.
ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi
Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training.
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group- C/ Level-2
|
i) 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized
Board or University.
ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)
|
Mali/ Group-C/ Level-2
|
10th Pass from a recognized Board or equivalent
DDA 2020 Selection Process
The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.
DDA 2020 Application Process
DDA 2020 Exam application process was done online only through the official website of DDA - www.dda.org.in. Eligible candidates applied for different posts from 1st April to 15th May 2020. Candidates were supposed to fill the below information in the online application form.
- Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number
- Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
- Scanned signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
- Required certificates and documents as mentioned in the Advertisement for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
- Application fee - INR 500 /- + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallets.
Check DDA 2020 Application Process in Detail
DDA 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
DDA will conduct an online competitive examination for all categories of post as mentioned in the table given below:
|
DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern
|
Post Code
|
Post
|
Mode of Recruitment
|
Details of Examination
|
1
|
Dy. Director (System)
|
Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates
|
The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate
|
2
|
Dy. Director (Planning)
|
3
|
Asstt. Director (Planning)
|
4
|
Asstt. Director (System)
|
5
|
Assistant Accounts Officer
|
6
|
Planning Assistant
|
Single Stage online examination
|
The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language
|
7
|
S.O.(Horticulture)
|
8
|
Architectural Assistant
|
9
|
Surveyor
|
10
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
Single stage online examination followed by skill test
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks), General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and English Language & Comprehension (100 questions of 100
|
11
|
Patwari
|
2 stage online examination
|
Stage I (Preliminary) General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge ( 120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)
|
12
|
Jr. Secretariat Assistant
|
2 stage online examination followed by typing test of the shortlisted candidates
|
Stage I: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English (Language & comprehension) (120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)
|
13
|
Mali
|
Single Stage Online examination followed by Trade Test/Practical Test
|
The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by trade test/ practical test of the shortlisted candidates which will be qualifying in nature.
|
14
|
Sr. Law Officer
|
Single Stage online examination followed by Interview of the shortlisted candidates
|
The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language followed by Interview of shortlisted candidate
|
15
|
Legal Assistant
|
Single stage online examination
|
The question paper shall be of 02 hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on test of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language.
Check DDA 2020 Exam Detailed Syllabus
DDA 2020 Admit Card & Call Letters
Candidates are required to keep active their Email-ID and Mobile Number registered in online application form during the currency of this recruitment process. DDA will send Admit Cards, Call Letter for documents verification/ Interview Letters for interview and other communication only at registered email ID/Mobile of candidates.
DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
40%
|
SC
|
30%
|
ST
|
30%
|
OBC
|
35%
DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.
DDA 2020 Final Selection
Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents. For Non interview posts, verification of documents as well as of identity will be done before issuing offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.