DDA 2020 Exam from 5th Nov Onwards: Check Important General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) Questions with Answers for DDA Exam

DDA 2020 Exam from 5th Nov Onwards: To clear the DDA 2020 Exam, candidates must practice the frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. Questions from General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) Section will be asked in DDA 2020 Exam which will be conducted in online mode from 5th November Onwards. General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) Section will be part of the exam for various posts like Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade D, Sr. Law Officer & Legal Assistant.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam & Admit Card Updates

DDA 2020 Exam: General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) Section

Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s General Awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions, etc.

Check DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

So, in this article, we have compiled some important General Awareness Questions which will help in your DDA 2020 Exam Preparation.

DDA 2020 Exam: Important General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Who is the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha?

The Prime Minister The Chief Justice of Supreme Court The President The Vice-President

Answer: D

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

2. Where were the Summer Olympic 2020 Games going to be held?

Tokyo Beijing Sydney Rio de Janeiro

Answer: A

Download DDA Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

3. Which additive used in breads was banned for being carcinogenic?

Sodium Bisulphate Ascorbic Acid Potassium Bromate Stevia

Answer: C

Check DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff

4. What is a positively charged subatomic particle of an atom called?

Protons Nucleus Photon Neutrons

Answer: A

Check DDA Patwari 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

5. Which nation will remain in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List till February 2021?

Syria Sudan Iran Pakistan

Answer: D

Check DDA Patwari Exam 2020 Important Computer Knowledge Questions

6. Which of the following is found in grapes?

Nitric acid Lactic acid Tartaric acid Acetic acid

Answer: C

Check DDA 2020 Exam Important Reasoning Questions

7. When is United Nations Day observed?

October 24th October 23rd October 22nd October 21st

Answer: A

Check DDA 2020 Exam Important Numerical Ability Questions

8. India was ranked at which position in the recent Global Hunger Index 2020?

94 100 87 66

Answer: A

Check DDA 2020 Exam Schedule

9. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad founded which of these newspapers?

Inquilab Siasat Al Hilal Nayi Duniya

Answer: C

Check DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

10. Which government has launched Rozgar Bazaar Portal recently?

West Bengal Delhi Punjab Uttar Pradesh

Answer: B

Check DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

11. The Nokrek Biosphere Reserve is located in which of the following places?

Uttarakhand Assam Meghalaya Odisha

Answer: C

12. Baku is the capital city of which country?

Angola Belgium Azerbaijan Bahrain

Answer: C

13. Which Article provides for ‘Abolition of Titles’?

Article 17 Article 19 Article 18 Article 15

Answer: C

14. In which part of India is Meitei spoken?

Manipur Tripura Mizoram Nagaland

Answer: A

15. What is the currency of Bangladesh called?

Rupiah Rupee Rufiyaa Taka

Answer: D