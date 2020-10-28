DDA 2020 Exam Reasoning Preparation: Check Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Questions with Answers for DDA Patwari, JSA, Stenographer & Other Posts

DDA 2020 Exam Reasoning Preparation: For clearing the DDA 2020 Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. Questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Section will be asked in DDA 2020 Exam which will be conducted in online mode from 5th November Onwards. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Section will be part of the exam for various posts like Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Sr. Law Officer & Legal Assistant.

DDA 2020 Exam: General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Section

The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types. The test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, etc. So, in this article, we have compiled some important General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Questions which will help in your DDA 2020 Exam Preparation.

DDA 2020 Exam: Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Questions with Answers

MIRROR IMAGE

In the below question, choose the correct mirror image from the alternatives (a), (b), (c) and (d), when mirror is placed on the line AB.

Answer: c)

CODING DECODING

In a certain code ‘415’ means ‘milk is hot’; ‘18’ means ‘hot soup’; and ‘895’ means ‘soup is brown’. What number will indicate the word ‘brown’?

9 8 5 4

Answer: a)

Explanation: The code for ‘hot’ is 1. So, the code of ‘soup’ is 8. Now, the code for ‘is’ is 5. Hence, we can say that the code for ‘brown’ is 9.

DIRECTION SENSE

A cab driver starts from metro station, and drives 3 km towards north, takes a left turn and drives for 6 km. He then takes a left turn and drives for 10 km before taking a left turn again and driving for 6 km. The driver finally takes a left turn and drives 2 km before stopping. How far and towards which direction should he drive to reach the metro station again?

5 Km towards north 7 Km towards south 3 km towards east 6 km towards north

Answer: a)

Explanation:

BLOOD RELATIONS

Ravi told Ram, “yesterday I defeated the only brother of the daughter of my grandmother”. Whom did Ravi defeat?

Father Brother Son Father –in –law

Answer: a)

Explanation: Daughter of grandmother –aunt, aunt’s only brother—father.

PUZZLE

Directions: Read the following information carefully and answer the questions given below:

Eight professionals, numbered 1 to 8 not in the same order, work for three different organisations namely X, Y and Z. Not more than three persons work for an organisation.

There are two ladies in the group with different specializations and do not work for the same organisation.

Among the others, two have specialization each in IT, Finance and Sales. One is an engineer and another is a lawyer.

Person 8 is an IT specialist and works with 2 who is a Sales specialist not for organisation Y.

3 is an engineer and his sister works in organisation Z as a Finance specialist.

4 is an IT specialist working in organisation X while her friend 7 is a Finance specialist for organisation Z. No two similarly specialized people work together.

Sales specialist 6 works for organisation Y and his friend 1, a Finance expert works for organisation X in which only two specialists work.

No lady is a Sales Specialist or a lawyer.

Which among the following person is not a male?

2 4 6 8

Answer: b)

Who among the following is a lawyer?

3 4 5 6

Answer: c)

Explanation:

Organisation Person Sex Specialization/ Profession X 1 Male Finance 4 Female IT Y 3 Male Engineer 5 Male Lawyer 6 Male Sales Z 2 Male Sales 7 Female Finance 8 Male IT

WORD FORMATION

Find the word which cannot be made from letters of the given word.

PREDILECTION

DICTION DIRECTION ELECTION PREDICTIONS

Answer: d)

PAPER CUTTING, FOLDING, PUNCHING

Choose a figure which would most closely resemble the unfolded form of the last question figure.

Answer: b)

ANALOGY

In the analogy given below, find out the alternative which will replace the question mark.

F: 37 :: I : _?_

52 27 75 82

Answer: d)

Explanation: F is the sixth letter in the series and the square of 6 (6*6) + 1 is 37. I is the ninth letter and the square of 9 (9*9) +1 is 82.

CLASSIFICATION

In the question, three alternatives are the same in a certain way out of four and so form a group. Find the odd word/pair that does not belong to the group.

Caring : Disregard Intelligent : Dumb Adolescence : Adult National : International

Answer: c)

Explanation: Except (c), all are antonym pairs.