DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Recruitment: 12th Pass can apply @dda.org.in|Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Recruitment: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the registration date for the recruitment of 629 vacancies till 15th May 2020. Eligible candidates can apply at DDA’s official website, i.e., dda.org.in. Candidates can also apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Post including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and salary after 7th Pay Commission.

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 15th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Get Direct Link to Apply Online for DDA 2020 Exam Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 20th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Extended due to COVID-19 DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Recruitment & Vacancies

Here are the details of 292 Vacancies of Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Posts (Out of total 692 Vacancies) under DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies Post (Code) Group/ Level in Pay Matrix Vacancies Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) (Post Code 12) C/ Level-2 General 121 EWS 29 SC 43 ST 21 OBC 78 Total 292 ESM 29 VH 03 HH 03 OH 03 Others 02

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Eligibility Criteria

Before applying online, candidates must make sure that they are fulfilling the eligibility criteria for Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Posts under DDA 2020 Recruitment. Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria of Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Posts:

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - AGE LIMIT (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020) Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Group- C/ Level-2 Between 18 to 27 years

Note: The date of birth accepted by the Delhi Development Authority is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, which must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - AGE LIMIT Relaxation (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Relaxation Categories Extent of Age Concession Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Persons with Disabilities 10 Years SC/ST Persons with Disabilities 15 Years OBC Persons with Disabilities 13 Years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc Upto 40 years of age (45 years for SC/ST, 43 years for OBC) for Group ‘C’ post. (For Group “B” & “C” posts) Ex Servicemen (UR/GEN) 03 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application. Ex- Servicemen (OBC) 06 years (3 years + 3 Years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application Ex-Servicemen (SC & ST) 08 years (3 yr + 5 yr) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application. Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married (for Group ‘C’ Posts) Upto the age of 35 years (upto 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the educational qualification details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies Educational Qualification Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Group-C/ Level-2 i) 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

Note:

For the post of Secretariat Assistant (Post Code 12) candidates with minimum 75% marks in Class 12th with the relaxation of 5% marks to candidates who have qualified Class 12th from CBSE and ICSE Boards are eligible to apply. If the number of applications received is more than 100 times the notified vacancies, then candidates limited to 100 times of the notified vacancies will called for written examination based on percentage of marks obtained in Class 12th with 5% extra marks given to candidates who have passed 12th class from CBSE and ICSE Boards. However, SC/ST candidates who have scored 65% marks and OBC Candidates 70% marks in class 12th examination with the relaxation of 5% marks to those candidates who have qualified the class 12th examination from CBSE and ICSE Boards are eligible to apply.

How to apply for DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Posts?

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of DDA - www.dda.org.in.

Step-2: Click the application link and start filling the application form by filling the personal details.

Step-3: Upload the scanned copy of following documents:

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

(not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Scanned Signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

- 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Required certificates and documents for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Step-4: Pay the Application Fee:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen No Fees Note: Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession. Also, Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Step-5: On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id.

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Recruitment Selection Procedure

DDA will conduct an online competitive examination and a Typing Test for Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern Post Code Post Mode of Recruitment Details of Examination 12 Jr. Secretariat Assistant 2 stage online examination followed by typing test of the shortlisted candidates Stage I: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English (Language & comprehension) (120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Stage II: Computer Proficiency Test (CPT):The question paper shall be of 50 minutes’ duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) as per detail given below:

1. Part-I: Computer Fundamental Section (10 questions), 2 marks per question

2. Part-II: Keyboard Shortcut key & Internet (10 questions), 2 marks per question

3. Part-III: MS Word (10 questions), 2 marks per question

4. Part-IV: MS Excel (10 questions), 2 marks per question

5. Part-V: MS Power Point (10 questions), 2 marks per question

Stage-II examination will be qualifying in nature. There will not be any penalty for wrong answers (negative marking) in Stage-II (CPT).

Stage-III: Typing Test

Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

The candidates who have qualified the Stage-II examination, will only be shortlisted for typing speed test on the basis of marks scored by them in Stage-I examination. However, Final Merit/Select list will be prepared only in respect of those candidates who will qualify the typing speed test in terms of the notification.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria and selection precedure, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment. For technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of ONLINE APPLICATION, please feel free to contact the helpdesk at Email: ddaexam.helpdesk2020@gmail.com Or Phone No: 022-61306248 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.