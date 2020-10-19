Study at Home
DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks: Check Categorywise Previous Cutoff & Minimum Passing Marks for DDA 2020 Patwari, Stenographer, JSA & Other Posts Exam

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks: In this article, we have shared the previous year cut-off marks for DDA Exam and minimum passing marks for DDA 2020 Exam. These are the minimum marks that a candidate must obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Oct 19, 2020 12:52 IST
DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks: This year Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced 529 vacancies for the recruitment of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari and Junior Secretariat Assistant (100 Mali Vacancies have been officially cancelled by DDA). The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

Aspiring candidates must go through the minimum qualifying marks and previous year cut-off marks before starting their preparation for the DDA 2020 Exam which is scheduled to be conducted in online mode from 5th November 2020 Onwards.

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

40%

SC

30%

ST

30%

OBC

35%

DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.

The Cut-Off marks for DDA Exam get released at the time of result declaration at official website of DDA, i.e., dda.org.in. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the previous cut-off marks of the DDA Exam.

DDA Previous Cutoff Marks 2018 (Stage 1)

DDA Cutoff marks for Stenographer 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

105.489

OBC

93.096

SC

98.041

ST

60.774

DDA Cutoff for Patwari 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

66.962

OBC

59.984

SC

63.569

ST

52.841

DDA Cutoff for Legal Assistant 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

85.475

OBC

84.478

SC

83.431

ST

65.156

DDA Cutoff for Assistant Accounts Officer 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

48.549

OBC

42.112

SC

36.051

ST

39.447

DDA Cutoff for Assistant Director (Planning) 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

48.766

OBC

SC

39.124

ST

DDA Cutoff for SO (Horticulture) 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

58.843

OBC

52.714

SC

46.605

ST

52.368

DDA Previous Cutoff Marks 2018 (Stage 2)

DDA 2020 Final Selection

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents. For Noninterview posts, verification of documents as well as of identity will be done before issuing an offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.

