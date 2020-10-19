DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks: Check Categorywise Previous Cutoff & Minimum Passing Marks for DDA 2020 Patwari, Stenographer, JSA & Other Posts Exam

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks: This year Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced 529 vacancies for the recruitment of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari and Junior Secretariat Assistant (100 Mali Vacancies have been officially cancelled by DDA). The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam & Admit Card Updates

Aspiring candidates must go through the minimum qualifying marks and previous year cut-off marks before starting their preparation for the DDA 2020 Exam which is scheduled to be conducted in online mode from 5th November 2020 Onwards.

Check DDA 2020 Exam Schedule

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 40% SC 30% ST 30% OBC 35%

DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.

Check DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The Cut-Off marks for DDA Exam get released at the time of result declaration at official website of DDA, i.e., dda.org.in. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the previous cut-off marks of the DDA Exam.

Download DDA Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

DDA Previous Cutoff Marks 2018 (Stage 1)

DDA Cutoff marks for Stenographer 2018 Category Cutoff Marks General 105.489 OBC 93.096 SC 98.041 ST 60.774 DDA Cutoff for Patwari 2018 Category Cutoff Marks General 66.962 OBC 59.984 SC 63.569 ST 52.841 DDA Cutoff for Legal Assistant 2018 Category Cutoff Marks General 85.475 OBC 84.478 SC 83.431 ST 65.156 DDA Cutoff for Assistant Accounts Officer 2018 Category Cutoff Marks General 48.549 OBC 42.112 SC 36.051 ST 39.447 DDA Cutoff for Assistant Director (Planning) 2018 Category Cutoff Marks General 48.766 OBC – SC 39.124 ST – DDA Cutoff for SO (Horticulture) 2018 Category Cutoff Marks General 58.843 OBC 52.714 SC 46.605 ST 52.368

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

DDA Previous Cutoff Marks 2018 (Stage 2)

DDA 2020 Final Selection

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents. For Noninterview posts, verification of documents as well as of identity will be done before issuing an offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.