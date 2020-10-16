DDA 2020 Exam from 5th November: Download Previous Year Papers (PDF) of DDA Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer & Other Posts for Free Here!

DDA 2020 Exam from 5th November: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct Online Exam from 5th November 2020 for the recruitment of 529 Vacancies of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari and Junior Secretariat Assistant (100 Mali Vacancies have been officially cancelled by DDA).

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam & Admit Card Updates

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only. For cracking DDA 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy.

Check DDA 2020 Exam Schedule

So, to enhance your chances of clearing DDA 2020 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

DDA Previous Year Papers PDF Download

You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers DDA Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in their exam preparation. Candidates should note that in order to discourage the guess work, in all such cases where the question is of 1 marks, there will be penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers / multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives. However, where question is of 2 marks, there will be penalty of 0.66 (negative marking). So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of DDA Exam:

Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

Candidates can check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of the DDA 2020 Exam from the link given below:

Check DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous DDA Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of DDA 2020 Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the exam preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

Check DDA Patwari 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics for all the sections – General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge of DDA 2020 Online Exam.

Check DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

Check DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works. Therefore, practicing previous year papers online will help you in achieving accuracy and a high score in DDA 2020 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in DDA 2020 Exam.